Equities
Germany
Xetra
Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA
News
Summary
FME
DE0005785802
FRESENIUS MEDICAL CARE AG & CO. KGAA
(FME)
Add to my list
Report
Real-time Estimate Tradegate -
03:23 2022-06-21 pm EDT
45.39
EUR
-8.87%
03:13p
FMC FRESENIUS MEDICAL CARE AG & CO KGAA
: Gets a Sell rating from JP Morgan
MD
01:27p
U.S. Supreme Court rules against DaVita over dialysis coverage
RE
11:54a
FMC FRESENIUS MEDICAL CARE AG & CO KGAA
: Gets a Sell rating from Jefferies
MD
FMC FRESENIUS MEDICAL CARE AG & CO KGAA : Gets a Sell rating from JP Morgan
06/21/2022 | 03:13pm EDT
06/21/2022 | 03:13pm EDT
JP Morgan reiterate its Sell rating. The target price remains unchanged at EUR 51.
© MarketScreener with dpa-AFX Analyser 2022
All news about FRESENIUS MEDICAL CARE AG & CO. KGAA
03:13p
FMC FRESENIUS MEDICAL CARE AG & CO K
: Gets a Sell rating from JP Morgan
MD
01:27p
U.S. Supreme Court rules against DaVita over dialysis coverage
RE
11:54a
FMC FRESENIUS MEDICAL CARE AG & CO K
: Gets a Sell rating from Jefferies
MD
11:01a
European ADRs Rise Sharply in Tuesday Trading
MT
06/15
FRESENIUS MEDICAL CARE AG & CO. KGAA
: Notification and public disclosure of transactions ..
EQ
06/13
European ADRs Fall Sharply Lower in Monday Trading
MT
06/13
FMC FRESENIUS MEDICAL CARE AG & CO K
: JP Morgan remains a Sell rating
MD
06/07
Correction to Fresenius Article
DJ
06/07
Fresenius Medical Care Sale Not Yet Decided, CEO Says
DJ
06/07
Fresenius CEO Rules Out Sale of Fresenius Medical Care Unit
MT
More news
Analyst Recommendations on FRESENIUS MEDICAL CARE AG & CO. KGAA
03:13p
FMC FRESENIUS MEDICAL CARE AG & CO K
: Gets a Sell rating from JP Morgan
MD
11:54a
FMC FRESENIUS MEDICAL CARE AG & CO K
: Gets a Sell rating from Jefferies
MD
06/13
FMC FRESENIUS MEDICAL CARE AG & CO K
: JP Morgan remains a Sell rating
MD
More recommendations
Financials (USD)
Sales 2022
20 056 M
-
-
Net income 2022
1 027 M
-
-
Net Debt 2022
11 768 M
-
-
P/E ratio 2022
15,0x
Yield 2022
2,57%
Capitalization
13 982 M
14 014 M
-
EV / Sales 2022
1,28x
EV / Sales 2023
1,19x
Nbr of Employees
122 635
Free-Float
67,8%
More Financials
Chart FRESENIUS MEDICAL CARE AG & CO. KGAA
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends FRESENIUS MEDICAL CARE AG & CO. KGAA
Short Term
Mid-Term
Long Term
Trends
Bearish
Bearish
Bearish
Technical analysis
Income Statement Evolution
More Financials
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus
HOLD
Number of Analysts
16
Last Close Price
52,45 $
Average target price
68,38 $
Spread / Average Target
30,4%
Consensus
EPS Revisions
More Estimates Revisions
Managers and Directors
Rice Powell
Chief Executive Officer
Helen Giza
Chief Financial & Transformation Officer
Dieter Schenk
Chairman-Supervisory Board
Franklin W. Maddux
Executive VP-Clinical & Scientific Affairs
Rolf Allan Classon
Vice Chairman-Supervisory Board
More about the company
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.
Capi. (M$)
FRESENIUS MEDICAL CARE AG & CO. KGAA
-12.83%
15 370
CVS HEALTH CORPORATION
-14.06%
116 261
HCA HEALTHCARE, INC.
-32.62%
51 148
LABORATORY CORPORATION OF AMERICA HOLDINGS
-28.00%
20 971
DR. SULAIMAN AL HABIB MEDICAL SERVICES GROUP COMPANY
23.67%
18 376
QUEST DIAGNOSTICS
-24.49%
15 333
More Results
