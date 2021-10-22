FMC FRESENIUS MEDICAL CARE AG & CO KGAA : JP Morgan maintains a Sell rating

Log in
E-mail
Password
Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
English (USA)
English (UK)
English (Canada)
Deutsch (Deutschland)
Deutsch (Schweiz)
Español
Français (France)
Français (Suisse)
Italiano
Nederlands (Nederland)
Nederlands (België)
Settings
Dynamic quotes
OFF
ON
Markets
Equities
North America
Europe
Asia
Oceania
Middle East
»
More Equities
Indexes
S&P 500
DOW JONES
NASDAQ 100
EURO STOXX 50
NIKKEI 225
»
More Indexes
Currency / Forex
USD / EUR
USD / CAD
USD / MXN
USD / BRL
USD / INR
»
More Currencies
Commodities
GOLD
Crude Oil (WTI)
Crude Oil (BRENT)
SILVER
PLATINUM
»
More Commodities
Trackers & ETF
Rankings and News
Advanced Search
Cryptocurrencies
BITCOIN
ETHEREUM
News
Latest News
Companies
Markets
Economy
Currency / Forex
Commodities
Interest Rates
Business Leaders
Cryptocurrencies
Cybersecurity
Economic calendar
Listed companies
Analyst reco.
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profit warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions
Financial calendar
Sector News
Energy
Basic Materials
Industrials
Consumer Cyclical
Consumer Non-Cyclical
Financials
Healthcare
Technology
Telecommunications Services
Utilities
Analysis
All Analysis
Must Read
Daily briefing
Weekly market update
Stock Trading Strategies
Stock Picks
All stock picks
Subscribe
Portfolios
My Portfolio
Virtual portfolios
MarketScreener Portfolios
USA Portfolio
European Portfolio
Asian Portfolio
Watchlists
My Watchlists
Watchlists
My previous session
My most visited
Most popular
Investment style
Yield stocks
Growth stocks
Undervalued Stocks
Quality stocks
Momentum stocks
trend-following stocks
ESG Stocks
Investment themes
Lets all cycle!
Fintechs
Hydrogen
The SPAC
Luxury
Top / Flop
Top News
Most Read News
Hot News
Top Fundamentals
Top Capitalization
Top Yield
Top PER
Top Consensus
Top Fundamentals
Top ranking ESG
Top Technicals
Top RSI
Unusual volumes
Top Gaps
Top STIM
Breakouts
Trends
Top Movers
Top USA
Top Canada
Top U.K.
Top Germany
Top Europe
Top Asia
Screeners
Investment selections
Lets all cycle!
Fintechs
Hydrogen
The SPAC
Luxury
Technical Rankings
Oversold stocks
Overbought stocks
Close to resistance
Close to support
Accumulation Phases
Most volatile stocks
Fundamental Rankings
Top Investor Rating
Top Trading Rating
Top Consensus
Growth stocks
Yield stocks
Low valuations
Stock Screener Home
My Screeners
All my stocks
Watchlists
Virtual Portfolios
Tools
MarketScreener tools
Stock Screener
iPhone App
Expert tools
Stock Screener PRO
Portfolio Creator
Event Screener
Dynamic chart
Financial calendar
Economic calendar
Sector research
Currency converter
ProRealTime Trading
Our Services
MarketScreener Portfolios
European Portfolio
USA Portfolio
Asian Portfolio
Our Stock Picks
Thematic Investment Lists
Stock Screener
Homepage
Equities
Germany
Xetra
Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA
News
Summary
FME
DE0005785802
FRESENIUS MEDICAL CARE AG & CO. KGAA
(FME)
Add to my list
Report
Real-time Estimate Tradegate -
10/22 05:44:05 am
61.69
EUR
-0.18%
05:24a
FMC FRESENIUS MEDICAL CARE AG & CO KGAA
: JP Morgan maintains a Sell rating
MD
10/21
FMC FRESENIUS MEDICAL CARE AG & CO KGAA
: Barclays reaffirms its Neutral rating
MD
10/18
European ADRs Move Lower in Monday Trading
MT
Summary
Quotes
Charts
News
Ratings
Calendar
Company
Financials
Consensus
Revisions
Summary
Most relevant
All News
Analyst Reco.
Other languages
Press Releases
Official Publications
Sector news
MarketScreener Strategies
FMC FRESENIUS MEDICAL CARE AG & CO KGAA : JP Morgan maintains a Sell rating
10/22/2021 | 05:24am EDT
Send by mail :
Name :
First name :
From
*
:
To
*
:
(You can enter multiple email addresses separated by commas)
Message :
*
Required fields
JP Morgan reiterate its Sell rating. The target price continues to be set at EUR 60.80.
© MarketScreener with dpa-AFX Analyser 2021
All news about FRESENIUS MEDICAL CARE AG & CO. KGAA
05:24a
FMC FRESENIUS MEDICAL CARE AG & CO K
: JP Morgan maintains a Sell rating
MD
10/21
FMC FRESENIUS MEDICAL CARE AG & CO K
: Barclays reaffirms its Neutral rating
MD
10/18
European ADRs Move Lower in Monday Trading
MT
10/07
FMC FRESENIUS MEDICAL CARE AG & CO K
: Jefferies maintains a Sell rating
MD
10/07
FMC FRESENIUS MEDICAL CARE AG & CO K
: NorldLB reiterates its Buy rating
MD
10/07
Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA acquired Sugerencias Medicas S.A.
CI
10/05
FRESENIUS MEDICAL CARE
: donates 250,000 euros to UNICEF - battle against COVID-19 pandemi..
AQ
10/05
FMC FRESENIUS MEDICAL CARE AG & CO K
: Barclays reiterates its Neutral rating
MD
09/30
FRESENIUS SE & CO. KGAA
: Release according to Article 41 of the WpHG [the German Securiti..
DJ
09/30
FRESENIUS MEDICAL CARE AG & CO. KGAA
: Release according to Article 41 of the WpHG [the Ge..
DJ
More news
Analyst Recommendations on FRESENIUS MEDICAL CARE AG & CO. KGAA
05:24a
FMC FRESENIUS MEDICAL CARE AG & CO K
: JP Morgan maintains a Sell rating
MD
10/21
FMC FRESENIUS MEDICAL CARE AG & CO K
: Barclays reaffirms its Neutral rating
MD
10/07
FMC FRESENIUS MEDICAL CARE AG & CO K
: Jefferies maintains a Sell rating
MD
More recommendations
Financials (USD)
Sales 2021
21 130 M
-
-
Net income 2021
1 267 M
-
-
Net Debt 2021
13 395 M
-
-
P/E ratio 2021
16,3x
Yield 2021
1,95%
Capitalization
21 047 M
21 083 M
-
EV / Sales 2021
1,63x
EV / Sales 2022
1,53x
Nbr of Employees
123 538
Free-Float
67,8%
More Financials
Chart FRESENIUS MEDICAL CARE AG & CO. KGAA
Duration :
Auto.
2 months
3 months
6 months
9 months
1 year
2 years
5 years
10 years
Max.
Period :
Day
Week
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends FRESENIUS MEDICAL CARE AG & CO. KGAA
Short Term
Mid-Term
Long Term
Trends
Neutral
Bearish
Neutral
Technical analysis
Income Statement Evolution
Please enable JavaScript in your browser's settings to use dynamic charts.
More Financials
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus
HOLD
Number of Analysts
19
Last Close Price
71,84 $
Average target price
80,99 $
Spread / Average Target
12,7%
Consensus
EPS Revisions
Please enable JavaScript in your browser's settings to use dynamic charts.
More Estimates Revisions
Managers and Directors
Rice Powell
Chief Executive Officer
Helen Giza
Chief Financial Officer
Dieter Schenk
Chairman-Supervisory Board
Olaf Schermeier
CEO-Global Research & Development
Franklin W. Maddux
Global Chief Medical Officer
More about the company
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.
Capi. (M$)
FRESENIUS MEDICAL CARE AG & CO. KGAA
-9.38%
21 083
CVS HEALTH CORPORATION
27.17%
114 618
HCA HEALTHCARE, INC.
58.09%
83 237
LABORATORY CORPORATION OF AMERICA HOLDINGS
37.47%
27 058
REDE D'OR SÃO LUIZ S.A.
-10.32%
21 348
QUEST DIAGNOSTICS INCORPORATED
21.98%
17 760
More Results
CATEGORIES
Indexes
Equities
Currencies
Commodities
Trackers / ETF
News
Analysis
FREE SERVICES
Watchlists
Virtual Portfolios
Newsletters and notifications
New member
SOLUTIONS
European Portfolio
USA Portfolio
Asian Portfolio
Stock screener
Stock Picks
Investment themes
Subscribe as customer
STOCK EXCHANGE EDITIONS
English (USA)
English (UK)
English (Canada)
Deutsch (Deutschland)
Deutsch (Schweiz)
Español
Français (France)
Français (Suisse)
Italiano
Nederlands (Nederland)
Nederlands (België)
ABOUT
Surperformance SAS
Contact
Legal information
Copyright © 2021 Surperformance. All rights reserved.
Stock quotes are provided by Factset, Morningstar and S&P Capital IQ
Slave