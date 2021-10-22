Log in
    FME   DE0005785802

FRESENIUS MEDICAL CARE AG & CO. KGAA

(FME)
FMC FRESENIUS MEDICAL CARE AG & CO KGAA : JP Morgan maintains a Sell rating

10/22/2021 | 05:24am EDT
JP Morgan reiterate its Sell rating. The target price continues to be set at EUR 60.80.


© MarketScreener with dpa-AFX Analyser 2021
Financials (USD)
Sales 2021 21 130 M - -
Net income 2021 1 267 M - -
Net Debt 2021 13 395 M - -
P/E ratio 2021 16,3x
Yield 2021 1,95%
Capitalization 21 047 M 21 083 M -
EV / Sales 2021 1,63x
EV / Sales 2022 1,53x
Nbr of Employees 123 538
Free-Float 67,8%
Technical analysis trends FRESENIUS MEDICAL CARE AG & CO. KGAA
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBearishNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 19
Last Close Price 71,84 $
Average target price 80,99 $
Spread / Average Target 12,7%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Rice Powell Chief Executive Officer
Helen Giza Chief Financial Officer
Dieter Schenk Chairman-Supervisory Board
Olaf Schermeier CEO-Global Research & Development
Franklin W. Maddux Global Chief Medical Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
FRESENIUS MEDICAL CARE AG & CO. KGAA-9.38%21 083
CVS HEALTH CORPORATION27.17%114 618
HCA HEALTHCARE, INC.58.09%83 237
LABORATORY CORPORATION OF AMERICA HOLDINGS37.47%27 058
REDE D'OR SÃO LUIZ S.A.-10.32%21 348
QUEST DIAGNOSTICS INCORPORATED21.98%17 760