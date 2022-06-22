Log in
Log in
E-mail
Password

Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Become a member for free
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Germany
  4. Xetra
  5. Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA
  6. News
  7. Summary
    FME   DE0005785802

FRESENIUS MEDICAL CARE AG & CO. KGAA

(FME)
  Report
Real-time Estimate Tradegate  -  05:55 2022-06-22 am EDT
45.36 EUR   +0.10%
05:47aFMC FRESENIUS MEDICAL CARE AG & CO KGAA : Receives a Buy rating from UBS
MD
06/21U.S. Supreme Court rules against DaVita over dialysis coverage
RE
06/21FMC FRESENIUS MEDICAL CARE AG & CO KGAA : Gets a Buy rating from Berenberg
MD
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

FMC FRESENIUS MEDICAL CARE AG & CO KGAA : Receives a Buy rating from UBS

06/22/2022 | 05:47am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

UBS is positive on the stock with a Buy rating. The target price remains unchanged at EUR 75.


© MarketScreener with dpa-AFX Analyser 2022
All news about FRESENIUS MEDICAL CARE AG & CO. KGAA
05:47aFMC FRESENIUS MEDICAL CARE AG & CO K : Receives a Buy rating from UBS
MD
06/21U.S. Supreme Court rules against DaVita over dialysis coverage
RE
06/21FMC FRESENIUS MEDICAL CARE AG & CO K : Gets a Buy rating from Berenberg
MD
06/21FMC FRESENIUS MEDICAL CARE AG & CO K : Gets a Sell rating from JP Morgan
MD
06/21U.S. Supreme Court rules against DaVita over dialysis coverage
RE
06/21FMC FRESENIUS MEDICAL CARE AG & CO K : Gets a Sell rating from Jefferies
MD
06/21European ADRs Rise Sharply in Tuesday Trading
MT
06/15FRESENIUS MEDICAL CARE AG & CO. KGAA : Notification and public disclosure of transactions ..
EQ
06/13European ADRs Fall Sharply Lower in Monday Trading
MT
06/13FMC FRESENIUS MEDICAL CARE AG & CO K : JP Morgan remains a Sell rating
MD
More news
Analyst Recommendations on FRESENIUS MEDICAL CARE AG & CO. KGAA
More recommendations
Financials (USD)
Sales 2022 20 053 M - -
Net income 2022 1 027 M - -
Net Debt 2022 11 769 M - -
P/E ratio 2022 13,6x
Yield 2022 2,81%
Capitalization 14 014 M 14 014 M -
EV / Sales 2022 1,29x
EV / Sales 2023 1,19x
Nbr of Employees 122 635
Free-Float 67,8%
Chart FRESENIUS MEDICAL CARE AG & CO. KGAA
Duration : Period :
Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends FRESENIUS MEDICAL CARE AG & CO. KGAA
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 16
Last Close Price 47,83 $
Average target price 68,32 $
Spread / Average Target 42,9%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Rice Powell Chief Executive Officer
Helen Giza Chief Financial & Transformation Officer
Dieter Schenk Chairman-Supervisory Board
Franklin W. Maddux Executive VP-Clinical & Scientific Affairs
Rolf Allan Classon Vice Chairman-Supervisory Board
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
FRESENIUS MEDICAL CARE AG & CO. KGAA-20.70%14 014
CVS HEALTH CORPORATION-11.71%116 261
HCA HEALTHCARE, INC.-32.33%51 148
LABORATORY CORPORATION OF AMERICA HOLDINGS-26.95%20 971
DR. SULAIMAN AL HABIB MEDICAL SERVICES GROUP COMPANY23.92%18 376
QUEST DIAGNOSTICS-24.49%15 333