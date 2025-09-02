Fresenius Medical Care AG is the world's leading supplier of services and equipment for patients with kidney problems. Net sales break down by activity as follows: - clinical care services (78%): operated, at the end of 2024, 3,675 institutions; - manufacturing of dialyzers and related products (22%): hemo-dialysis and pediatric dialysis machines, etc. The group also offers therapies accompanied by care and treatment for dialysis patients. Net sales are distributed geographically as follows: Germany (2.5%), the United States (70.7%) and other (26.8%).