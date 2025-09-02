UBS has downgraded Fresenius Medical Care shares from 'neutral' to 'sell', with a target price reduced from €43.5 to €38, which now implies 13% downside potential for the German dialysis specialist's stock.
A new analysis shows that dialysis volumes in the US are facing funnel and long-term mortality issues, the broker says, which therefore considers the shortfall in volumes as "probably structural."
Fresenius MedCare: UBS downgrades stock
Published on 09/02/2025 at 04:22 am EDT
UBS has downgraded Fresenius Medical Care shares from 'neutral' to 'sell', with a target price reduced from €43.5 to €38, which now implies 13% downside potential for the German dialysis specialist's stock.