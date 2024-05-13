FRESENIUS MEDCARE : adjusted target price at Barclays

Barclays reaffirms its 'in-line weighted' recommendation on Fresenius Medical Care, with an adjusted price target of €38.5 to €39, citing the German dialysis specialist's latest quarterly publication.



"The turnaround is on track, with pricing and cost savings driving stronger-than-expected operating profit in the care enablement segment", the broker points out.



Weaker same-store growth was a key focus for investors and a disappointment, but is expected to be at the low end of the year", continues Barclays.



