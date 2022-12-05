Advanced search
Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA: Ms. Helen Giza appointed as new CEO of the Management Board; Dr. Carla Kriwet agreed to resign as CEO and member of the Management Board

12/05/2022 | 05:37pm EST
EQS-Ad-hoc: Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA / Key word(s): Personnel
Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA: Ms. Helen Giza appointed as new CEO of the Management Board; Dr. Carla Kriwet agreed to resign as CEO and member of the Management Board

05-Dec-2022 / 23:34 CET/CEST
Disclosure of an inside information acc. to Article 17 MAR of the Regulation (EU) No 596/2014, transmitted by EQS News - a service of EQS Group AG.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

Today, the Supervisory Board of Fresenius Medical Care Management AG, the General Partner of Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA, has unanimously appointed Ms. Helen Giza as CEO of the Management Board with effect as of the beginning of December 6, 2022. Ms. Helen Giza remains also acting Chief Financial Officer of Fresenius Medical Care until a successor has been found. In addition, the Supervisory Board of Fresenius Medical Care Management AG has accepted the offer by Dr. Carla Kriwet to resign as CEO and member of the Management Board with effect as of the end of December 5, 2022 before.

In her capacity as CEO of Fresenius Medical Care, Ms. Helen Giza will also be a member of the Management Board of Fresenius Management SE. Dr. Carla Kriwet also has resigned as a member of the Management Board of Fresenius Management SE.

Contact:
Dr. Dominik Heger
EVP & Head of Investor Relations, Strategic Development & Communications
dominik.heger@fmc-ag.com
Tel. +49 6172 609 2601

05-Dec-2022 CET/CEST The EQS Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.eqs-news.com
Language: English
Company: Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA
Else-Kröner-Straße 1
61352 Bad Homburg
Germany
Phone: +49 (0) 6172- 609 2525
Fax: +49 (0) 6172- 609 2301
E-mail: ir@fmc-ag.com
Internet: www.freseniusmedicalcare.com
ISIN: DE0005785802
WKN: 578580
Indices: DAX
Listed: Regulated Market in Frankfurt (Prime Standard); Regulated Unofficial Market in Berlin, Dusseldorf, Hamburg, Hanover, Munich, Stuttgart, Tradegate Exchange; NYSE, Luxembourg Stock Exchange
EQS News ID: 1505583

 
End of Announcement EQS News Service

1505583  05-Dec-2022 CET/CEST

fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1505583&application_name=news&site_id=zonebourse_sftp

© EQS 2022
