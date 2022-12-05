EQS-Ad-hoc: Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA / Key word(s): Personnel

Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA: Ms. Helen Giza appointed as new CEO of the Management Board; Dr. Carla Kriwet agreed to resign as CEO and member of the Management Board



05-Dec-2022 / 23:34 CET/CEST

Disclosure of an inside information acc. to Article 17 MAR of the Regulation (EU) No 596/2014, transmitted by EQS News - a service of EQS Group AG.

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.



Today, the Supervisory Board of Fresenius Medical Care Management AG, the General Partner of Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA, has unanimously appointed Ms. Helen Giza as CEO of the Management Board with effect as of the beginning of December 6, 2022. Ms. Helen Giza remains also acting Chief Financial Officer of Fresenius Medical Care until a successor has been found. In addition, the Supervisory Board of Fresenius Medical Care Management AG has accepted the offer by Dr. Carla Kriwet to resign as CEO and member of the Management Board with effect as of the end of December 5, 2022 before.



In her capacity as CEO of Fresenius Medical Care, Ms. Helen Giza will also be a member of the Management Board of Fresenius Management SE. Dr. Carla Kriwet also has resigned as a member of the Management Board of Fresenius Management SE.



Contact:

Dr. Dominik Heger

EVP & Head of Investor Relations, Strategic Development & Communications

dominik.heger@fmc-ag.com

Tel. +49 6172 609 2601 05-Dec-2022 CET/CEST The EQS Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.

Archive at www.eqs-news.com

