Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA : Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons



Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them



15.06.2022 / 14:16

1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated



a) Name

Title: First name: Franklin W. Last name(s): Maddux

2. Reason for the notification



a) Position / status

Position: Member of the managing body

b) Initial notification



3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor



a) Name

Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA

b) LEI

549300CP8NY40UP89Q40

4. Details of the transaction(s)



a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument, identification code

Type: Share ISIN: DE0005785802

b) Nature of the transaction

Exercise of stock options on Fresenius Medical Care shares of the stock option plan and sale of the shares (cash settlement) Transaction linked to the exercise of share option programmes

c) Price(s) and volume(s)

Price(s) Volume(s) 50.856739 EUR 762851.09 EUR

d) Aggregated information

Price Aggregated volume 50.856739 EUR 762851.09 EUR

e) Date of the transaction

14/06/2022; UTC+2

f) Place of the transaction

Name: XETRA MIC: XETR

