  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Germany
  4. Xetra
  5. Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA
  6. News
  7. Summary
    FME   DE0005785802

FRESENIUS MEDICAL CARE AG & CO. KGAA

(FME)
  Report
Real-time Estimate Tradegate  -  08:30 2022-06-15 am EDT
50.65 EUR   +0.38%
08:18aFRESENIUS MEDICAL CARE AG & CO. KGAA : Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons
EQ
06/13European ADRs Fall Sharply Lower in Monday Trading
MT
06/13FMC FRESENIUS MEDICAL CARE AG & CO KGAA : JP Morgan remains a Sell rating
MD
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
Summary

Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA : Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons

06/15/2022 | 08:18am EDT
Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them

15.06.2022 / 14:16
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated

a) Name
Title:
First name: Franklin W.
Last name(s): Maddux

2. Reason for the notification

a) Position / status
Position: Member of the managing body

b) Initial notification

3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor

a) Name
Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA

b) LEI
549300CP8NY40UP89Q40 

4. Details of the transaction(s)

a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument, identification code
Type: Share
ISIN: DE0005785802

b) Nature of the transaction
Exercise of stock options on Fresenius Medical Care shares of the stock option plan and sale of the shares (cash settlement)
Transaction linked to the exercise of share option programmes

c) Price(s) and volume(s)
Price(s) Volume(s)
50.856739 EUR 762851.09 EUR

d) Aggregated information
Price Aggregated volume
50.856739 EUR 762851.09 EUR

e) Date of the transaction
14/06/2022; UTC+2

f) Place of the transaction
Name: XETRA
MIC: XETR


15.06.2022 The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.dgap.de
Language: English
Company: Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA
Else-Kröner-Straße 1
61352 Bad Homburg
Germany
Internet: www.freseniusmedicalcare.com

 
End of News DGAP News Service

76045  15.06.2022 

fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1375729&application_name=news&site_id=zonebourse_sftp

© EQS 2022
