FRESENIUS MEDICAL CARE AG & CO. KGAA

(FME)
Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA: Preliminary announcement of the publication of quarterly reports and quarterly/interim statements

03/16/2021 | 04:50am EDT
DGAP Preliminary announcement financial reports: Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA / Preliminary announcement on the disclosure of financial statements
Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA: Preliminary announcement of the publication of quarterly reports and quarterly/interim statements

16.03.2021 / 09:47
Preliminary announcement of the publication of quarterly reports and quarterly/interim statements transmitted by DGAP - a service of EQS Group AG.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA hereby announces that the following financial reports shall be disclosed:

Report Type: Quarterly financial report within the 1st half-year (Q1)

Language: German
Date of disclosure: May 14, 2021
Address: http://www.freseniusmedicalcare.com/de/investoren/news-publikationen/finanzberichte/

Language: English
Date of disclosure: May 14, 2021
Address: http://www.freseniusmedicalcare.com/en/investors/news-publications/financial-reports/

Report Type: Quarterly financial report within the 2nd half-year (Q3)

Language: German
Date of disclosure: November 12, 2021
Address: http://www.freseniusmedicalcare.com/de/investoren/news-publikationen/finanzberichte/

Language: English
Date of disclosure: November 12, 2021
Address: http://www.freseniusmedicalcare.com/en/investors/news-publications/financial-reports/

16.03.2021 The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.dgap.de
Language: English
Company: Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA
Else-Kröner-Straße 1
61352 Bad Homburg
Germany
Internet: www.freseniusmedicalcare.com

 
End of News DGAP News Service

1174947  16.03.2021 

© EQS 2021
