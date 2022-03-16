Log in
  Homepage
  Equities
  Germany
  Xetra
  Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA
  News
  Summary
    FME   DE0005785802

FRESENIUS MEDICAL CARE AG & CO. KGAA

(FME)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA: Preliminary announcement of the publication of quarterly reports and quarterly/interim statements

03/16/2022 | 05:41am EDT
DGAP Preliminary announcement financial reports: Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA / Preliminary announcement on the disclosure of financial statements
Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA: Preliminary announcement of the publication of quarterly reports and quarterly/interim statements

16.03.2022 / 10:39
Preliminary announcement of the publication of quarterly reports and quarterly/interim statements transmitted by DGAP - a service of EQS Group AG.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA hereby announces that the following financial reports shall be disclosed:

Report Type: Quarterly financial report within the 1st half-year (Q1)

Language: German
Date of disclosure: May 10, 2022
Address: https://www.freseniusmedicalcare.com/de/investoren/publikationen

Language: English
Date of disclosure: May 10, 2022
Address: https://www.freseniusmedicalcare.com/en/investors/publications

Report Type: Quarterly financial report within the 2nd half-year (Q3)

Language: German
Date of disclosure: November 09, 2022
Address: https://www.freseniusmedicalcare.com/de/investoren/publikationen

Language: English
Date of disclosure: November 09, 2022
Address: https://www.freseniusmedicalcare.com/en/investors/publications

16.03.2022 The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.dgap.de
Language: English
Company: Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA
Else-Kröner-Straße 1
61352 Bad Homburg
Germany
Internet: www.freseniusmedicalcare.com

 
End of News DGAP News Service

1304177  16.03.2022 

fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1304177&application_name=news&site_id=zonebourse_sftp

© EQS 2022
