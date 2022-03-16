Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA: Preliminary announcement of the publication of quarterly reports and quarterly/interim statements

DGAP Preliminary announcement financial reports: Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA / Preliminary announcement on the disclosure of financial statements

Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA hereby announces that the following financial reports shall be disclosed:Language: GermanDate of disclosure: May 10, 2022Address: https://www.freseniusmedicalcare.com/de/investoren/publikationen Language: EnglishDate of disclosure: May 10, 2022Address: https://www.freseniusmedicalcare.com/en/investors/publications Language: GermanDate of disclosure: November 09, 2022Address: https://www.freseniusmedicalcare.com/de/investoren/publikationen Language: EnglishDate of disclosure: November 09, 2022Address: https://www.freseniusmedicalcare.com/en/investors/publications

