EQS-Ad-hoc: Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA / Key word(s): Change in Forecast
Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA extends net income target range for financial year 2022
30-Oct-2022 / 17:30 CET/CEST
Since Fresenius Medical Care continues to operate in a challenging environment, the impacts of the Company’s focused efforts to improve North American Health Care Services operations are delayed against previous assumptions. Therefore, Fresenius Medical Care now assumes lower contributions in the financial year 2022.
Consequently, Fresenius Medical Care now expects net income (attributable to shareholders of Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA) for the financial year 2022 to decline in the high teens to mid-twenties percentage range. The Company continues to anticipate revenue to grow at a low-single digit percentage range in the financial year 2022. These targets are in constant currency and exclude special items.
Contact:
Dr. Dominik Heger
EVP | Head of Investor Relations, Strategic Development & Communications
dominik.heger@fmc-ag.com
P. +49 6172 609 2601
