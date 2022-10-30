Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Germany
  4. Xetra
  5. Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA
  6. News
  7. Summary
    FME   DE0005785802

FRESENIUS MEDICAL CARE AG & CO. KGAA

(FME)
  Report
Delayed Xetra  -  11:44 2022-10-28 am EDT
26.26 EUR   -8.88%
12:39pFresenius Medical Care : revises financial outlook for full year 2022 due to delayed effects from improvements in North American Services business in challenging environment
PU
12:37pFresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA revises financial outlook for full year 2022
EQ
12:32pFresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA extends net income target range for financial year 2022
EQ
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisionsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA extends net income target range for financial year 2022

10/30/2022 | 12:32pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

EQS-Ad-hoc: Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA / Key word(s): Change in Forecast
Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA extends net income target range for financial year 2022

30-Oct-2022 / 17:30 CET/CEST
Disclosure of an inside information acc. to Article 17 MAR of the Regulation (EU) No 596/2014, transmitted by EQS News - a service of EQS Group AG.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

Since Fresenius Medical Care continues to operate in a challenging environment, the impacts of the Company’s focused efforts to improve North American Health Care Services operations are delayed against previous assumptions. Therefore, Fresenius Medical Care now assumes lower contributions in the financial year 2022.

Consequently, Fresenius Medical Care now expects net income (attributable to shareholders of Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA) for the financial year 2022 to decline in the high teens to mid-twenties percentage range. The Company continues to anticipate revenue to grow at a low-single digit percentage range in the financial year 2022. These targets are in constant currency and exclude special items.

Contact:

Dr. Dominik Heger
EVP | Head of Investor Relations, Strategic Development & Communications
dominik.heger@fmc-ag.com
P. +49 6172 609 2601

30-Oct-2022 CET/CEST The EQS Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.eqs-news.com
Language: English
Company: Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA
Else-Kröner-Straße 1
61352 Bad Homburg
Germany
Phone: +49 (0) 6172- 609 2525
Fax: +49 (0) 6172- 609 2301
E-mail: ir@fmc-ag.com
Internet: www.freseniusmedicalcare.com
ISIN: DE0005785802
WKN: 578580
Indices: DAX
Listed: Regulated Market in Frankfurt (Prime Standard); Regulated Unofficial Market in Berlin, Dusseldorf, Hamburg, Hanover, Munich, Stuttgart, Tradegate Exchange; NYSE, Luxembourg Stock Exchange
EQS News ID: 1475053

 
End of Announcement EQS News Service

1475053  30-Oct-2022 CET/CEST

fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1475053&application_name=news&site_id=zonebourse_sftp

© EQS 2022
All news about FRESENIUS MEDICAL CARE AG & CO. KGAA
12:39pFresenius Medical Care : revises financial outlook for full year 2022 due to delayed effec..
PU
12:37pFresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA revises financial outlook for full year 2022
EQ
12:32pFresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA extends net income target range for financial year..
EQ
10/28European ADRs Move Higher in Friday Trading
MT
10/27Fresenius Medical Care : Saarland Health Minister Jung visits Fresenius Medical Care plant..
PU
10/27FMC FRESENIUS MEDICAL CARE AG & CO KGAA : Barclays ..
MD
10/26Credit Suisse Cuts Price Target on Fresenius Medical Care to EUR24 From EUR30 Ahead of ..
MT
10/26FMC FRESENIUS MEDICAL CARE AG & CO KGAA : Deutsche ..
MD
10/26Fresenius CEO to Revamp Strategy, Shift From Debt-financed Growth
MT
10/25Fresenius CEO signals realignment, confirms call with Elliott - FAZ newspape..
RE
More news
Analyst Recommendations on FRESENIUS MEDICAL CARE AG & CO. KGAA
More recommendations
Financials
Sales 2022 19 185 M 19 076 M 19 076 M
Net income 2022 718 M 714 M 714 M
Net Debt 2022 11 557 M 11 492 M 11 492 M
P/E ratio 2022 11,0x
Yield 2022 4,31%
Capitalization 7 705 M 7 661 M 7 661 M
EV / Sales 2022 1,00x
EV / Sales 2023 0,93x
Nbr of Employees 123 153
Free-Float 67,9%
Chart FRESENIUS MEDICAL CARE AG & CO. KGAA
Duration : Period :
Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends FRESENIUS MEDICAL CARE AG & CO. KGAA
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 16
Last Close Price 26,26 €
Average target price 39,89 €
Spread / Average Target 51,9%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Rice Powell Chief Executive Officer
Helen Giza Chief Financial & Transformation Officer
Dieter Schenk Chairman-Supervisory Board
Franklin W. Maddux Executive VP-Clinical & Scientific Affairs
Rolf Allan Classon Vice Chairman-Supervisory Board
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
FRESENIUS MEDICAL CARE AG & CO. KGAA-54.04%7 661
CVS HEALTH CORPORATION-10.14%123 655
HCA HEALTHCARE, INC.-12.95%64 196
DR. SULAIMAN AL HABIB MEDICAL SERVICES GROUP COMPANY43.37%21 548
LABORATORY CORPORATION OF AMERICA HOLDINGS-28.62%20 096
QUEST DIAGNOSTICS-16.43%16 467