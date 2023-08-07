  1. Markets
46.72 EUR -0.68% -1.00% +52.93%
FRESENIUS MEDICAL CARE : Accelerated business performance allows for guidance adjustment
FRESENIUS MEDICAL CARE : Accelerated business performance allows for guidance adjustment

Today at 06:06 am

Today at 06:06 am

Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA is a Germany-based kidney dialysis institute. The Company provides dialysis care and related services to persons suffering from end-stage renal disease (ESRD), as well as other healthcare services. The Company also develops and manufactures a wide variety of health care products, which includes dialysis and non-dialysis products. Its dialysis products include hemodialysis machines, peritoneal cyclers, dialyzers, peritoneal solutions and granulates, bloodlines, renal pharmaceuticals and systems for water treatment. Its non-dialysis products include acute cardiopulmonary and apheresis products. The Company supplies dialysis clinics it owns, operates or manages with a broad range of products, and sells dialysis products to other dialysis service providers.
Ratings for Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA

Analysts' Consensus

Sell
Consensus
Buy
Mean consensus
HOLD
Number of Analysts
18
Last Close Price
47.04EUR
Average target price
42.28EUR
Spread / Average Target
-10.11%
Sector Other Healthcare Facilities & Services

1st Jan change Capi. (M$)
FRESENIUS MEDICAL CARE AG & CO. KGAA
Chart Analysis Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA
+52.93% 15 236 M $
QUEST DIAGNOSTICS INCORPORATED
Chart Analysis Quest Diagnostics Incorporated
-13.29% 15 225 M $
REDE D'OR SÃO LUIZ S.A.
Chart Analysis Rede D'Or São Luiz S.A.
+17.95% 16 220 M $
LABORATORY CORPORATION OF AMERICA HOLDINGS
Chart Analysis Laboratory Corporation of America Holdings
-8.60% 19 069 M $
DAVITA INC.
Chart Analysis DaVita Inc.
+45.72% 9 931 M $
UNIVERSAL HEALTH SERVICES, INC.
Chart Analysis Universal Health Services, Inc.
-4.63% 9 430 M $
CHEMED CORPORATION
Chart Analysis Chemed Corporation
+0.72% 7 719 M $
TENET HEALTHCARE CORPORATION
Chart Analysis Tenet Healthcare Corporation
+52.65% 7 562 M $
R1 RCM INC.
Chart Analysis R1 RCM Inc.
+57.99% 7 248 M $
ACADIA HEALTHCARE COMPANY, INC.
Chart Analysis Acadia Healthcare Company, Inc.
-6.86% 7 067 M $
Other Healthcare Facilities & Services
