Equities FME DE0005785802
|Real-time Estimate Tradegate - 06:23:47 2023-08-07 am EDT
|5-day change
|1st Jan Change
|46.72 EUR
|-0.68%
|-1.00%
|+52.93%
|12:06pm
|FRESENIUS MEDICAL CARE : Accelerated business performance allows for guidance adjustment
|09:21am
|Formycon, Fresenius to Launch Biosimilar for Johnson & Johnson's Anti-inflammatory Drug by 2025
|MT
FRESENIUS MEDICAL CARE : Accelerated business performance allows for guidance adjustment
Today at 06:06 am
Latest news about Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA
Chart Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA
Company Profile
More about the company
Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA is a Germany-based kidney dialysis institute. The Company provides dialysis care and related services to persons suffering from end-stage renal disease (ESRD), as well as other healthcare services. The Company also develops and manufactures a wide variety of health care products, which includes dialysis and non-dialysis products. Its dialysis products include hemodialysis machines, peritoneal cyclers, dialyzers, peritoneal solutions and granulates, bloodlines, renal pharmaceuticals and systems for water treatment. Its non-dialysis products include acute cardiopulmonary and apheresis products. The Company supplies dialysis clinics it owns, operates or manages with a broad range of products, and sells dialysis products to other dialysis service providers.
Calendar
2023-11-01 - Q3 2023 Earnings Call
Income Statement Evolution
Ratings for Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA
More Ratings
Trading Rating :
Investor Rating :
ESG Refinitiv :
A-
Analysts' Consensus
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus
HOLD
Number of Analysts
18
Last Close Price
47.04EUR
Average target price
42.28EUR
Spread / Average Target
-10.11%
EPS Revisions
Quarterly earnings - Rate of surprise
Sector Other Healthcare Facilities & Services
|1st Jan change
|Capi. (M$)
|+52.93%
|15 236 M $
|-13.29%
|15 225 M $
|+17.95%
|16 220 M $
|-8.60%
|19 069 M $
|+45.72%
|9 931 M $
|-4.63%
|9 430 M $
|+0.72%
|7 719 M $
|+52.65%
|7 562 M $
|+57.99%
|7 248 M $
|-6.86%
|7 067 M $