Fresenius Medical Care : Additional Information Compensation Report 2021

Compensation System 2020+ | Approved by 2020 Annual General

Meeting

Voting results | AGM 2020

Compensation System 2020+ for the members of the Management Board of the General Partner

Resolution on the approval of the

Resolution on the remuneration of the members of the Supervisory Board and on the amendment of Article 13 and Article 13e (3) of the Articles of Association

Compensation System 2020+ | Key elements

Fixed components

Variable components

Short-term incentive Multiplier: 1.05x base salary Financial performance targets: ▪ 20% revenue

▪ 20% operating income

▪ 40% net income

Non-financial performance target: 20% sustainabilityTarget achievement cap: 120%

Long-term incentive Multiplier: 1.35x base salary Financial performance targets: ▪ 1/3 revenue growth

▪ 1/3 net income growth ▪ 1/3 ROICTarget achievement cap for financial performance targets: 200%

Overall proceeds cap incl. share price development: 400%

Maximum compensation for each Management Board member, depending on function

▪ Ambitious financial performance targets for both short-term and long-term incentive to ensure "Pay for Performance" alignment

▪ Non-financial performance target underlines commitment to implement Global Sustainability Program

Further design elements

Share ownership

Malus and clawback

Severance payment cap

▪ Performance- and long-term oriented structure of target compensation

New Compensation Report 2021 provides disclosure beyond new legal requirements under German Stock Corporation Act (AktG)

Highlights

2021 compensation at a glance and application of the Compensation System 2020+ Management Board compensation linked to FME's financial and non-financial targets

Ex-post target scales and target achievements Detailed ex-post disclosure of applied target scales for long-term and short-term incentive as well as transparent disclosure of respective target achievement levels

Enhanced transparency beyond legal requirements & evolved compensation tables

Increased use of tables and graphics | Presentation of compensation and pension expense for 2021 and 2020 enhances comparability | Bonus for 2021 and 2020 disclosed incl. target achievement and payouts | Continued use of GCGC tables

In line with stakeholder demands Collect feedback approach | Qualitative and quantitative compensation disclosures based on the demand of investors and other stakeholders | Full review of Compensation Report by auditor

Share-based compensation overview Tables and detailed information on stock options and share-based compensation, incl. outstanding awards and vesting schedule

Enhanced transparency and comprehensibility (1/3)

Explanation of Compensation System 2020+

Pre-determined structure of target compensation via base salary multipliers Target setting, incl. threshold as well as target and maximum amounts of target achievement Explanation of financial and non-financial performance targets, incl. weighting Appropriateness of compensation, incl. disclosure of composition of peer group for horizontal review and employee groups for vertical review

Application of Compensation System 2020+ and resulting compensation levels