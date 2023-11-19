Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA
FME
DE0005785802
Healthcare Facilities & Services
Market Closed -
|5-day change
|1st Jan Change
|35.84 EUR
|+1.93%
|+12.07%
|+17.24%
|02:26pm
|FRESENIUS MEDICAL CARE : At-equity investees’ higher contribution
|Nov. 17
|US Futures Mostly Flat, European Stocks Rise
|DJ
Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA is a Germany-based kidney dialysis institute. The Company provides dialysis care and related services to persons suffering from end-stage renal disease (ESRD), as well as other healthcare services. The Company also develops and manufactures a wide variety of health care products, which includes dialysis and non-dialysis products. Its dialysis products include hemodialysis machines, peritoneal cyclers, dialyzers, peritoneal solutions and granulates, bloodlines, renal pharmaceuticals and systems for water treatment. Its non-dialysis products include acute cardiopulmonary and apheresis products. The Company supplies dialysis clinics it owns, operates or manages with a broad range of products, and sells dialysis products to other dialysis service providers.
2024-02-20 - Q4 2023 Earnings Release (Projected)
Trading Rating :
Investor Rating :
ESG Refinitiv :
A-
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus
HOLD
Number of Analysts
18
Last Close Price
35.84EUR
Average target price
42.66EUR
Spread / Average Target
+19.04%
|1st Jan change
|Capi. (M$)
|+17.24%
|11 448 M $
|-26.16%
|88 551 M $
|+17.95%
|24 581 M $
|-10.09%
|17 975 M $
|-13.78%
|15 166 M $
|-14.77%
|11 599 M $
|-21.50%
|11 051 M $
|-3.50%
|9 280 M $
|+28.78%
|8 784 M $
|+13.99%
|8 732 M $
