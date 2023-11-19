Stock FME FRESENIUS MEDICAL CARE AG & CO. KGAA
Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA

 11:35:11 2023-11-17 am EST 		Intraday chart for Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA 5-day change 1st Jan Change
35.84 EUR +1.93% +12.07% +17.24%
02:26pm FRESENIUS MEDICAL CARE : At-equity investees’ higher contribution Alphavalue
Nov. 17 US Futures Mostly Flat, European Stocks Rise DJ
Latest news about Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA

Travel, Pharma Stocks Lead European Equities Traded in the US as American Depositary Receipts Higher Tuesday MT
European Equities Traded in the US as American Depositary Receipts Open Week Lower in Monday Trading MT
Corporate America weighs business impact of new weight-loss drugs RE
FMC FRESENIUS MEDICAL CARE AG & CO KGAA : Receives a Sell rating from JP Morgan ZD
FMC FRESENIUS MEDICAL CARE AG & CO KGAA : Deutsche Bank gives a Neutral rating ZD
Deutsche Bank Research lowers target for FMC to 34 euros - 'Hold' DP
Slowing Inflation, Major Trading Updates Boost German Equities MT
European Equities Traded in the US as American Depositary Receipts Edge Higher in Wednesday Trading MT
Dpa-AFX Overview: COMPANIES from 08.11.2023 - 15:15 DP
Fresenius Agrees to EUR500 Million Sale of Eugin Group to KKR, GED MT
Dialysis provider DaVita raises full-year profit outlook, shares rise RE
FRESENIUS MEDICAL CARE : The GLP-1 tread Alphavalue
FMC FRESENIUS MEDICAL CARE AG & CO KGAA : Gets a Buy rating from Goldman Sachs ZD
FMC FRESENIUS MEDICAL CARE AG & CO KGAA : Barclays sticks Neutral ZD
FMC FRESENIUS MEDICAL CARE AG & CO KGAA : Deutsche Bank remains Neutral ZD
JPMorgan lowers target for FMC to 28 euros - 'Underweight' DP
FMC FRESENIUS MEDICAL CARE AG & CO KGAA : Receives a Sell rating from JP Morgan ZD
Dialysis firm FMC sees 'balanced' impact from GLP-1 drugs on its patients RE
Transcript : Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA, Q3 2023 Earnings Call, Nov 02, 2023 CI
Fresenius Medical Care's Q3 Adjusted Earnings Flat, Revenue Falls MT
Dpa-AFX Overview: COMPANIES of 02.11.2023 - 15.15 hrs. DP
FMC FRESENIUS MEDICAL CARE AG & CO KGAA : Goldman Sachs maintains a Buy rating ZD

Company Profile

Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA is a Germany-based kidney dialysis institute. The Company provides dialysis care and related services to persons suffering from end-stage renal disease (ESRD), as well as other healthcare services. The Company also develops and manufactures a wide variety of health care products, which includes dialysis and non-dialysis products. Its dialysis products include hemodialysis machines, peritoneal cyclers, dialyzers, peritoneal solutions and granulates, bloodlines, renal pharmaceuticals and systems for water treatment. Its non-dialysis products include acute cardiopulmonary and apheresis products. The Company supplies dialysis clinics it owns, operates or manages with a broad range of products, and sells dialysis products to other dialysis service providers.
Healthcare Facilities & Services
2024-02-20 - Q4 2023 Earnings Release (Projected)
Income Statement Evolution

Ratings for Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA

A-
Analysts' Consensus

Sell
Consensus
Buy
Mean consensus
HOLD
Number of Analysts
18
Last Close Price
35.84EUR
Average target price
42.66EUR
Spread / Average Target
+19.04%
Sector Other Healthcare Facilities & Services

1st Jan change Capi. (M$)
FRESENIUS MEDICAL CARE AG & CO. KGAA Stock Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA
+17.24% 11 448 M $
CVS HEALTH CORPORATION Stock CVS Health Corporation
-26.16% 88 551 M $
DR. SULAIMAN AL HABIB MEDICAL SERVICES GROUP COMPANY Stock Dr. Sulaiman Al Habib Medical Services Group Company
+17.95% 24 581 M $
LABORATORY CORPORATION OF AMERICA HOLDINGS Stock Laboratory Corporation of America Holdings
-10.09% 17 975 M $
QUEST DIAGNOSTICS INCORPORATED Stock Quest Diagnostics Incorporated
-13.78% 15 166 M $
REDE D'OR SÃO LUIZ S.A. Stock Rede D'Or São Luiz S.A.
-14.77% 11 599 M $
EUROFINS SCIENTIFIC SE Stock Eurofins Scientific SE
-21.50% 11 051 M $
UNIVERSAL HEALTH SERVICES, INC. Stock Universal Health Services, Inc.
-3.50% 9 280 M $
DAVITA INC. Stock DaVita Inc.
+28.78% 8 784 M $
CHEMED CORPORATION Stock Chemed Corporation
+13.99% 8 732 M $
