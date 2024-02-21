Stock FME FRESENIUS MEDICAL CARE AG
Fresenius Medical Care AG

Equities

FME

DE0005785802

Healthcare Facilities & Services

Real-time Estimate Tradegate
 04:23:25 2024-02-21 am EST 		5-day change 1st Jan Change
36.04 EUR -4.39% Intraday chart for Fresenius Medical Care AG -8.23% -4.77%
10:12am FRESENIUS MEDICAL CARE : Barebone 2023 profitability is a much lower starting point Alphavalue
09:48am U.S. Futures Fall, European Stocks Mixed DJ
Company Profile

Fresenius Medical Care AG, formerly Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA is a Germany-based Company, which is a kidney dialysis institute. The Company provides dialysis care and related services to persons suffering from end-stage renal disease (ESRD), as well as other healthcare services. The Company also develops and manufactures a wide variety of health care products, which includes dialysis and non-dialysis products. Its dialysis products include hemodialysis machines, peritoneal cyclers, dialyzers, peritoneal solutions and granulates, bloodlines, renal pharmaceuticals and systems for water treatment. Its non-dialysis products include acute cardiopulmonary and apheresis products. The Company supplies dialysis clinics it owns, operates or manages with a broad range of products, and sells dialysis products to other dialysis service providers.
Healthcare Facilities & Services
2024-05-06 - Q1 2024 Earnings Call
STOXX EUROPE 600 (EUR) , MDAX
Investor Rating
ESG Refinitiv
A-
Analysts' Consensus

Sell
Consensus
Buy
Mean consensus
HOLD
Number of Analysts
20
Last Close Price
37.7 EUR
Average target price
40.73 EUR
Spread / Average Target
+8.04%
Sector Other Healthcare Facilities & Services

1st Jan change Capi.
FRESENIUS MEDICAL CARE AG Stock Fresenius Medical Care AG
-5.87% 11 968 M $
CVS HEALTH CORPORATION Stock CVS Health Corporation
-3.36% 96 032 M $
HCA HEALTHCARE, INC. Stock HCA Healthcare, Inc.
+14.00% 81 619 M $
DR. SULAIMAN AL HABIB MEDICAL SERVICES GROUP COMPANY Stock Dr. Sulaiman Al Habib Medical Services Group Company
+16.90% 30 983 M $
LABORATORY CORPORATION OF AMERICA HOLDINGS Stock Laboratory Corporation of America Holdings
-5.11% 18 095 M $
PURE HEALTH HOLDING Stock Pure Health Holding
-18.77% 14 005 M $
QUEST DIAGNOSTICS INCORPORATED Stock Quest Diagnostics Incorporated
-10.21% 13 919 M $
EUROFINS SCIENTIFIC SE Stock Eurofins Scientific SE
-1.87% 11 973 M $
REDE D'OR SÃO LUIZ S.A. Stock Rede D'Or São Luiz S.A.
-10.19% 11 797 M $
UNIVERSAL HEALTH SERVICES, INC. Stock Universal Health Services, Inc.
+6.55% 11 087 M $
Other Healthcare Facilities & Services
