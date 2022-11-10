Advanced search
    FME   DE0005785802

FRESENIUS MEDICAL CARE AG & CO. KGAA

(FME)
Real-time Estimate Tradegate  -  06:08 2022-11-10 am EST
27.84 EUR   -1.17%
Fresenius Medical Care : Credit Suisse - Annual Healthcare Conference

11/10/2022 | 05:57am EST
Credit Suisse 31st Annual

Healthcare Conference,

Los Angeles

November 08, 2022

Q3 2022

© Copyright

Safe harbor statement: This presentation includes certain forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the U.S. Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the U.S. Securities Act of 1934, as amended. Forward-looking statements are inherently subject to risks and uncertainties, many of which cannot be predicted with accuracy or might not even be anticipated. The Company has based these forward-looking statements on current estimates and assumptions which we believe are reasonable and which are made to the best of our knowledge. Actual results could differ materially from those included in the forward-looking statements due to various risk factors and uncertainties, including changes in business, economic or competitive conditions, changes in reimbursement, regulatory compliance issues, regulatory reforms, foreign exchange rate fluctuations, uncertainties in litigation or investigative proceedings, cyber security issues and the availability of financing. Given these uncertainties, readers should not put undue reliance on any forward-looking statements. These and other risks and uncertainties are discussed in detail in Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA's (FMC AG & Co. KGaA) Annual Report on Form 20-F under the heading "Forward-Looking Statements" and under the headings in that report referred to therein, and in FMC AG & Co. KGaA's other reports filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) and the Frankfurt Stock Exchange (Frankfurter Wertpapierbörse).

Forward-looking statements represent estimates and assumptions only as of the date that they were made. The information contained in this presentation is subject to change without notice and the company does not undertake any duty to update the forward-looking statements, and the estimates and assumptions associated with them, except to the extent required by applicable law and regulations.

If not mentioned differently the term net income after minorities refers to the net income attributable to the shareholders of Fresenius Medical Care AG Co. KGaA. The term EMEA refers to the region Europe, Middle East and Africa. Amounts are in Euro if not mentioned otherwise.

Implementation of measures as presented herein may be subject to information & consultation procedures with works councils and other employee representative bodies, as per local laws and practice. Consultation procedures may lead to changes on proposed measures.

© Copyright

1

Agenda

2

3

At a Glance

Strategy & FME25

Financials & Outlook

Investment highlights

Business & Strategy

Growth drivers

Sustainability

FME25

Leading vertically integrated global dialysis provider

  • Largest dialysis network worldwide
  • Products serve more than half of the world's dialysis patients
  • Leveraging core competencies to expand along the Renal Care Continuum

Benefitting from solid underlying trends

  • Growing and ageing global population
  • Increase in chronic diseases
  • Transformation of health care systems
  • Leading position in
    Value-based Care and Home dialysis
  • Leading internal and external innovation pipeline

Embedded in vision, mission and strategy

  • Commitment: global standards defined
  • Performance: global KPIs and targets for material focus areas
  • Transparency: reporting along international standards

Transformation program enables execution on strategy

  • New global operating model to foster strategic clarity, accountability and simplification
  • Basis for further sustainable growth
  • External reporting to be aligned by 2023
  • Sustainable reduction of annual cost base by €500m until 2025

Company Presentation

Q3 2022

Page 4

Leading vertically integrated dialysis provider

Products serving more than half of the world's dialysis patients

Revenue

3.743

€m

757

19962021

Largest dialysis network worldwide

Revenue

13.876

€m

396

1996

2021

>150 m

~ 50,000

1 out of 2

Products

>4,000

Every 0.6

~345,000

>50 m

Dialysis treat-

available

ments provided

dialyzers

dialysis machines

HD patients

dialysis

seconds we pro-

dialysis patients

dialysis

in 150

in around 50

worldwide

centers

vide a dialysis

treatments

treated with an

countries

treatment

p. a.

countries

FME machine

worldwide

As of December 31, 2021

Company Presentation

Q3 2022

Page 5

This is an excerpt of the original content.

Disclaimer

FMC - Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA published this content on 08 November 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 10 November 2022 10:56:01 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
Financials
Sales 2022 19 431 M 19 526 M 19 526 M
Net income 2022 689 M 692 M 692 M
Net Debt 2022 11 307 M 11 363 M 11 363 M
P/E ratio 2022 12,0x
Yield 2022 3,14%
Capitalization 10 208 M 10 258 M 10 258 M
EV / Sales 2022 1,11x
EV / Sales 2023 1,07x
Nbr of Employees 122 758
Free-Float 67,9%
Chart FRESENIUS MEDICAL CARE AG & CO. KGAA
Duration : Period :
Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends FRESENIUS MEDICAL CARE AG & CO. KGAA
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 16
Last Close Price 28,17 €
Average target price 35,23 €
Spread / Average Target 25,1%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Rice Powell Chief Executive Officer
Helen Giza Chief Financial & Transformation Officer
Dieter Schenk Chairman-Supervisory Board
Franklin W. Maddux Executive VP-Clinical & Scientific Affairs
Rolf Allan Classon Vice Chairman-Supervisory Board
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
FRESENIUS MEDICAL CARE AG & CO. KGAA-50.70%10 258
CVS HEALTH CORPORATION-1.46%130 819
HCA HEALTHCARE, INC.-18.65%59 091
LABORATORY CORPORATION OF AMERICA HOLDINGS-25.02%20 426
DR. SULAIMAN AL HABIB MEDICAL SERVICES GROUP COMPANY34.32%20 179
QUEST DIAGNOSTICS INCORPORATED-15.95%16 562