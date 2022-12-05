Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Germany
  4. Xetra
  5. Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA
  6. News
  7. Summary
    FME   DE0005785802

FRESENIUS MEDICAL CARE AG & CO. KGAA

(FME)
  Report
Delayed Xetra  -  11:37 2022-12-05 am EST
30.97 EUR   -0.35%
05:42pFresenius Medical Care : Helen Giza to take over as Chief Executive Officer of Fresenius Medical Care
PU
05:41pFresenius Medical Care Ag & Co. Kgaa : Helen Giza to take over as Chief Executive Officer of Fresenius Medical Care
EQ
05:37pFresenius Medical Care Ag & Co. Kgaa : Ms. Helen Giza appointed as new CEO of the Management Board; Dr. Carla Kriwet agreed to resign as CEO and member of the Management Board
EQ
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisionsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Fresenius Medical Care : Helen Giza to take over as Chief Executive Officer of Fresenius Medical Care

12/05/2022 | 05:42pm EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Press release

Helen Giza (54) has been appointed Chief Executive Officer of Fresenius Medical Care, the world's leading provider of products and services for individuals with renal diseases, with immediate effect. Previously, she was Deputy CEO of Fresenius Medical Care. The Supervisory Board of Fresenius Medical Care Management AG unanimously appointed her to succeed Dr. Carla Kriwet (51), who will leave the company at her own request and by mutual agreement due to strategic differences. Helen Giza will continue to serve as Chief Financial Officer of Fresenius Medical Care until a successor is appointed for this position.

In her capacity as CEO of Fresenius Medical Care, Ms. Helen Giza will also be a member of the Management Board of Fresenius Management SE. Dr. Carla Kriwet has resigned from her position as a member of the Management Board of Fresenius Management SE.

Michael Sen, Chairman of the Fresenius Medical Care Management AG Supervisory Board and CEO of Fresenius, said: "In a fundamentally sound industry Fresenius Medical Care now needs to sharpen its focus on the operational turnaround, further drive performance improvements, and focus on its core. We are delighted that Helen Giza will take over as CEO. She is ideally suited to lead Fresenius Medical Care for what lies ahead. During her tenure with the company, Helen Giza has gained thorough expertise in renal healthcare and has a deep understanding of the company. I am very much looking forward to continuing working with Helen Giza in her new role. On behalf of the Supervisory Board, I would like to thank Carla Kriwet, and we wish her all the best for the future."

Helen Giza said: "I am honored by the appointment and trust the Supervisory Board has placed in me. The role comes with significant responsibility towards the patients we serve. With the knowledge gained as CFO and Chief Transformation Officer of the company, I feel well placed to sharpen the focus on operational turnaround. I truly believe in Fresenius Medical Care's mission, its passionate employees and great potential."

Carla Kriwet said: "In this short time, I have met a fascinating company with a very positive corporate culture that works every day to make patients' lives more worth living. The company has great growth potential and is about to undergo a major transformation. I thank my whole team for the great support and wish the company all the best!"

Helen Giza joined Fresenius Medical Care in 2019 as Chief Financial Officer and took on the additional roles of Deputy CEO and Chief Transformation Officer in 2022 heading the FME25 transformation program. Previously, she was Chief Integration and Divestiture Management Officer at Takeda Pharmaceuticals since 2018. Before joining the Takeda Corporate Executive Team, she served as Chief Financial Officer of Takeda's U.S. business unit since 2008. Prior to that she held a number of key international finance and controlling positions, amongst others at TAP Pharmaceuticals and Abbott Laboratories. Helen Giza is a U.K. Chartered Certified Accountant and holds a Master of Business Administration from the Kellogg School of Management at Northwestern University in Evanston, Illinois, USA.

Fresenius Medical Care is the world's leading provider of products and services for individuals with renal diseases of which around 3.8 million patients worldwide regularly undergo dialysis treatment. Through its network of 4,153 dialysis clinics, Fresenius Medical Care provides dialysis treatments for approximately 345,000 patients around the globe. Fresenius Medical Care is also the leading provider of dialysis products such as dialysis machines or dialyzers. Along with its core business, the Renal Care Continuum, the Company focuses on expanding in complementary areas and in the field of critical care. Fresenius Medical Care is listed on the Frankfurt Stock Exchange (FME) and on the New York Stock Exchange (FMS).

Disclaimer:

This release contains forward-looking statements that are subject to various risks and uncertainties. Actual results could differ materially from those described in these forward-looking statements due to various factors, including, but not limited to, changes in business, economic and competitive conditions, legal changes, regulatory approvals, impacts related to the COVID-19 pandemic results of clinical studies, foreign exchange rate fluctuations, uncertainties in litigation or investigative proceedings, and the availability of financing. These and other risks and uncertainties are detailed in Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA's reports filed with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission. Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA does not undertake any responsibility to update the forward-looking statements in this release.

Attachments

Disclaimer

FMC - Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA published this content on 05 December 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 05 December 2022 22:41:02 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
All news about FRESENIUS MEDICAL CARE AG & CO. KGAA
05:42pFresenius Medical Care : Helen Giza to take over as Chief Executive Officer of Fresenius M..
PU
05:41pFresenius Medical Care Ag & Co. Kgaa : Helen Giza to take over as Chief Executive Officer ..
EQ
05:37pFresenius Medical Care Ag & Co. Kgaa : Ms. Helen Giza appointed as new CEO of the Manageme..
EQ
12/02European Equities Move Lower to End Strong Month, Week Lower
MT
12/02Fresenius Medical Care : Société Générale – The Premium Review Conference
PU
11/30EMEA Morning Briefing: Stocks to Rise as China Covid Policy, Powel..
DJ
11/29FRESENIUS SE : Barclays reiterates its Buy rating
MD
11/29FMC FRESENIUS MEDICAL CARE AG & CO KGAA : Berenberg..
MD
11/28FMC FRESENIUS MEDICAL CARE AG & CO KGAA : UBS remai..
MD
11/28European Midday Briefing: China Protests, Reopeing Doubts Hit I..
DJ
More news
Analyst Recommendations on FRESENIUS MEDICAL CARE AG & CO. KGAA
More recommendations
Financials
Sales 2022 19 473 M 20 463 M 20 463 M
Net income 2022 687 M 722 M 722 M
Net Debt 2022 11 201 M 11 771 M 11 771 M
P/E ratio 2022 13,2x
Yield 2022 3,25%
Capitalization 11 223 M 11 793 M 11 793 M
EV / Sales 2022 1,15x
EV / Sales 2023 1,11x
Nbr of Employees 122 758
Free-Float 67,8%
Chart FRESENIUS MEDICAL CARE AG & CO. KGAA
Duration : Period :
Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends FRESENIUS MEDICAL CARE AG & CO. KGAA
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 15
Last Close Price 30,97 €
Average target price 34,27 €
Spread / Average Target 10,6%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Rice Powell Chief Executive Officer
Helen Giza Chief Financial & Transformation Officer
Dieter Schenk Chairman-Supervisory Board
Franklin W. Maddux Executive VP-Clinical & Scientific Affairs
Rolf Allan Classon Vice Chairman-Supervisory Board
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
FRESENIUS MEDICAL CARE AG & CO. KGAA-45.61%11 809
CVS HEALTH CORPORATION-0.56%134 787
HCA HEALTHCARE, INC.-6.96%67 578
DR. SULAIMAN AL HABIB MEDICAL SERVICES GROUP COMPANY35.44%21 528
LABORATORY CORPORATION OF AMERICA HOLDINGS-23.12%21 403
QUEST DIAGNOSTICS INCORPORATED-13.03%17 136