Fresenius Medical Care : PDF, 1.8 MB

FRESENIUS MEDICAL CARE AG & Co. KGaA

Interim management report

In this report, "FMC-AG & Co. KGaA," or the "Company," "we," "us" or "our" refers to Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA or Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA and its subsidiaries on a consolidated basis, as the context requires. You should read the following discussion and analysis of the results of operations of the Company and its subsidiaries in conjunction with our interim consolidated financial statements and related notes contained elsewhere in this report and our disclosures and discussions in our consolidated financial statements as of and for the year ended December 31, 2020 are prepared in accordance with sections 315 of the German Commercial Code ("HGB") as well as the German Accounting Standards Numbers 17 and 20, contained in the Company's Annual Report 2020.

The term "North America Segment" refers to our North America operating segment, the term "EMEA Segment" refers to the Europe, Middle East and Africa operating segment, the term "Asia-Pacific Segment" refers to our Asia-Pacific operating segment, and the term "Latin America Segment" refers to our Latin America operating segment. The term "Corporate" includes certain headquarters' overhead charges, including accounting and finance, centrally managed production, production asset management, quality and supply chain management, procurement related to production as well as research and development and our Global Medical Office function, which seeks to standardize medical treatments and clinical processes within the Company. The term "Constant Currency" or at "Constant Exchange Rates" means that we have translated local currency revenue, operating income, net income attributable to shareholders of FMC-AG & Co. KGaA and other items for the current reporting period into euro using the prior year exchange rates to provide a comparable analysis without effect from exchange rate fluctuations on translation, as described below under Section II ."Discussion of measures - Non-IFRS measures" in the chapter "Economic report".

Forward-looking statements

This report contains forward-looking statements. When used in this report, the words "outlook," "expects," "anticipates," "intends," "plans," "believes," "seeks," "estimates" and similar expressions are generally intended to identify forward looking statements. Although we believe that the expectations reflected in such forward-looking statements are reasonable, forward-looking statements are inherently subject to risks and uncertainties, many of which cannot be predicted with accuracy and some of which might not even be anticipated, and future events and actual results, financial and otherwise, could differ materially from those set forth in or contemplated by the forward-looking statements contained elsewhere in this report. We have based these forward-looking statements on current estimates and assumptions made to the best of our knowledge. By their nature, such forward-looking statements involve risks, uncertainties, assumptions and other factors which could cause actual results, including our financial condition and profitability, to differ materially, positively or negatively, relative to the results expressly or implicitly described in or suggested by these statements. Moreover, forward-looking estimates or predictions derived from third parties' studies or information may prove to be inaccurate. Consequently, we cannot give any assurance regarding the future accuracy of the opinions set forth in this report or the actual occurrence of the projected developments described herein. In addition, even if our future results meet the expectations expressed here, those results may not be indicative of our performance in future periods.

These risks, uncertainties, assumptions, and other factors, including associated costs, could cause actual results to differ from our projected results and include, among others, the following: