    FME   DE0005785802

FRESENIUS MEDICAL CARE AG & CO. KGAA

(FME)
Fresenius Medical Care : PDF, 498.9 KB

09/03/2021 | 05:02am EDT
FACTSHEET 2020

WHO WE ARE

Fresenius Medical Care is the world's leading provider of products and services for individuals with renal diseases. We care for people with chronic kidney failure, of whom around 3.7 million worldwide depend on dialysis treatment. We provide health care products and services in around 150 countries worldwide.

44 production sites > 4,000 dialysis centers

  • 125,000 employees

> 346,500 patients

~ 54 M treatments

1996Company foundation

FINANCIAL FIGURES 2020

Revenue € 17.86 BN Operating income € 2.30 BN Net income1 € 1.16 BN

Basic earnings per share 3.96 €

1 Net income attributable to shareholders of Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA

CEO AND

CHAIRMAN

Rice Powell

VISION

Creating a future worth living.

For patients. Worldwide. Every day. This vision guides us in our efforts to give our patients around the world a better life by offering them high-qualityproducts and outstanding health care.

MISSION

We provide the best possible care. Sustainably in diverse health care systems. For a growing number of patients around the world.

STRATEGY

As part of the next level of our Strategy 2025, we intend to go a step further and provide health care for chronically and critically ill patients across the entire renal care continuum. We aim to use our innovative, high-quality products and services to offer sustainable solutions at a reliable cost.

PRODUCTS AND SERVICES

As a vertically integrated company, our portfolio encompasses a comprehensive range of high-quality health care products and services as well as various dialysis treatment options for both in-center and home dialysis.

DIALYSIS

Dialysis is a life-saving blood cleansing procedure that substitutes the function of the kidney in case of kidney failure.

Fresenius Medical Care

Factsheet

2020

Disclaimer

FMC - Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA published this content on 03 September 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein.


© Publicnow 2021
Financials (USD)
Sales 2021 21 135 M - -
Net income 2021 1 236 M - -
Net Debt 2021 13 414 M - -
P/E ratio 2021 18,3x
Yield 2021 1,78%
Capitalization 22 799 M 22 778 M -
EV / Sales 2021 1,71x
EV / Sales 2022 1,60x
Nbr of Employees 123 538
Free-Float 67,8%
Managers and Directors
Rice Powell Chief Executive Officer
Helen Giza Chief Financial Officer
Dieter Schenk Chairman-Supervisory Board
Olaf Schermeier CEO-Global Research & Development
Franklin W. Maddux Global Chief Medical Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
FRESENIUS MEDICAL CARE AG & CO. KGAA-3.90%22 778
CVS HEALTH CORPORATION27.32%114 750
HCA HEALTHCARE, INC.54.01%81 086
LABORATORY CORPORATION OF AMERICA HOLDINGS51.48%29 816
REDE D'OR SÃO LUIZ S.A.1.00%26 378
QUEST DIAGNOSTICS INCORPORATED30.07%18 939