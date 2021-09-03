Fresenius Medical Care : PDF, 498.9 KB

Fresenius Medical Care is the world's leading provider of products and services for individuals with renal diseases. We care for people with chronic kidney failure, of whom around 3.7 million worldwide depend on dialysis treatment. We provide health care products and services in around 150 countries worldwide.
44 production sites > 4,000 dialysis centers
125,000 employees
> 346,500 patients
~ 54 M treatments
1996Company foundation
FINANCIAL FIGURES 2020
Revenue € 17.86 BN Operating income € 2.30 BN Net income1€ 1.16 BN
Basic earnings per share 3.96 €
1 Net income attributable to shareholders of Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA
CEO AND
CHAIRMAN
Rice Powell
VISION
Creating a future worth living.
For patients. Worldwide. Every day. This vision guides us in our efforts to give our patients around the world a better life by offering themhigh-qualityproducts and outstanding health care.
MISSION
We provide the best possible care. Sustainably in diverse health care systems. For a growing number of patients around the world.
STRATEGY
As part of the next level of our Strategy 2025, we intend to go a step further and provide health care for chronically and critically ill patients across the entire renal care continuum. We aim to use our innovative, high-quality products and services to offer sustainable solutions at a reliable cost.
PRODUCTS AND SERVICES
As a vertically integrated company, our portfolio encompasses a comprehensive range of high-quality health care products and services as well as various dialysis treatment options for both in-center and home dialysis.
DIALYSIS
Dialysis is a life-saving blood cleansing procedure that substitutes the function of the kidney in case of kidney failure.
