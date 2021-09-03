Fresenius Medical Care : PDF, 498.9 KB

Fresenius Medical Care is the world's leading provider of products and services for individuals with renal diseases. We care for people with chronic kidney failure, of whom around 3.7 million worldwide depend on dialysis treatment. We provide health care products and services in around 150 countries worldwide.

CEO AND

CHAIRMAN

Rice Powell

VISION

Creating a future worth living.

For patients. Worldwide. Every day. This vision guides us in our efforts to give our patients around the world a better life by offering them high-qualityproducts and outstanding health care.

MISSION

We provide the best possible care. Sustainably in diverse health care systems. For a growing number of patients around the world.

STRATEGY

As part of the next level of our Strategy 2025, we intend to go a step further and provide health care for chronically and critically ill patients across the entire renal care continuum. We aim to use our innovative, high-quality products and services to offer sustainable solutions at a reliable cost.