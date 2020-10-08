Fresenius Medical Care Partners with Healthcare-Tech Provider Livongo

By Kim Richters



Fresenius Medical Care AG said Thursday that it is teaming up with healthcare technology company Livongo Health Inc. to provide further services to patients with late-stage chronic kidney disease.

U.S.-based Livongo offers smart devices that provide personalized data-based guidance to users, such as connected scales and blood-pressure monitors.

German dialysis-service provider Fresenius Medical Care said the services offered to patients through Livongo's platform will include remote monitoring, biometrics, education and nutrition.

The company didn't disclose financial details of the agreement.

