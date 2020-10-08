Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Xetra  >  Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA    FME   DE0005785802

FRESENIUS MEDICAL CARE AG & CO. KGAA

(FME)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsAnalyst Recommendations

Fresenius Medical Care Partners with Healthcare-Tech Provider Livongo

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
10/08/2020 | 04:52am EDT

By Kim Richters

Fresenius Medical Care AG said Thursday that it is teaming up with healthcare technology company Livongo Health Inc. to provide further services to patients with late-stage chronic kidney disease.

U.S.-based Livongo offers smart devices that provide personalized data-based guidance to users, such as connected scales and blood-pressure monitors.

German dialysis-service provider Fresenius Medical Care said the services offered to patients through Livongo's platform will include remote monitoring, biometrics, education and nutrition.

The company didn't disclose financial details of the agreement.

Write to Kim Richters at kim.richters@wsj.com

Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
FRESENIUS MEDICAL CARE AG & CO. KGAA 0.77% 73.58 Delayed Quote.10.73%
FRESENIUS SE & CO. KGAA 1.50% 39.14 Delayed Quote.-23.14%
LIVONGO HEALTH, INC. 2.27% 142.81 Delayed Quote.469.87%
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
All news about FRESENIUS MEDICAL CARE AG & CO. KGAA
04:52aFresenius Medical Care Partners with Healthcare-Tech Provider Livongo
DJ
04:05aFRESENIUS MEDICAL CARE : partners with Applied Health Signals company Livongo in..
PU
10/07FRESENIUS : Spanish Hospital Operator Agrees Hotel Health-Insurance Deal
DJ
10/06FMC FRESENIUS MEDICAL CARE AG & CO K : Receives a Buy rating from JP Morgan
MD
10/06FRESENIUS MEDICAL CARE : expands collaboration with U.S. insurer Humana
PU
10/05FRESENIUS SE : Warburg Research reiterates its Buy rating
MD
09/30FRESENIUS MEDICAL CARE AG & CO. KGAA : Release according to Article 41 of the Wp..
EQ
09/25FRESENIUS MEDICAL CARE : The Power of Ideas and the people behind them, Freseniu..
AQ
09/23FRESENIUS SE : Buy rating from Goldman Sachs
MD
09/23FMC FRESENIUS MEDICAL CARE AG & CO K : Barclays reiterates its Buy rating
MD
More news
Financials (USD)
Sales 2020 21 544 M - -
Net income 2020 1 536 M - -
Net Debt 2020 14 822 M - -
P/E ratio 2020 16,3x
Yield 2020 1,62%
Capitalization 25 163 M 25 168 M -
EV / Sales 2020 1,86x
EV / Sales 2021 1,73x
Nbr of Employees 124 736
Free-Float 65,0%
Chart FRESENIUS MEDICAL CARE AG & CO. KGAA
Duration : Period :
Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends FRESENIUS MEDICAL CARE AG & CO. KGAA
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishNeutralBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 21
Average target price 98,37 $
Last Close Price 85,93 $
Spread / Highest target 36,7%
Spread / Average Target 14,5%
Spread / Lowest Target -11,6%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Rice Powell Chairman-Management Board
Dieter Schenk Chairman-Supervisory Board
Helen Giza Chief Financial Officer
Olaf Schermeier CEO-Global Research & Development
Franklin W. Maddux Global Chief Medical Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
FRESENIUS MEDICAL CARE AG & CO. KGAA10.73%25 168
CVS HEALTH CORPORATION-20.02%76 206
HCA HEALTHCARE, INC.-12.68%43 393
LABORATORY CORPORATION OF AMERICA HOLDINGS13.80%18 750
QUEST DIAGNOSTICS9.05%15 607
PING AN HEALTHCARE AND TECHNOLOGY COMPANY LIMITED73.70%13 599
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Les cotations sont fournies par Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ et vwd Group