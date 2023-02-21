Advanced search
    FME   DE0005785802

FRESENIUS MEDICAL CARE AG & CO. KGAA

(FME)
Real-time Estimate Tradegate  -  02:07:37 2023-02-21 pm EST
38.65 EUR   +2.18%
02:01pFresenius with profit slump - 2023 earnings only stable at best
DP
01:53pFresenius Medical Care : Präsentation Telefonkonferenz
PU
01:47pFresenius unveils plan to simplify structure, potential profit fall
RE
Fresenius Medical Care : Präsentation Telefonkonferenz

02/21/2023 | 01:53pm EST
Q4 2022 Conference Call

February 22, 2023

Helen Giza, CEO & Chair of the Management Board

© Copyright

Under the U.S. Securities Act of 1933, as amended (the "Securities Act"), this presentation may be deemed to be offering material of Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA ("FME"). FME intends to file a registration statement on Form F-4 under the Securities Act with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (the "SEC"), including an information statement/prospectus constituting a part thereof. FME SHAREHOLDERS ARE URGED TO READ THE REGISTRATION STATEMENT AND ANY OTHER RELEVANT DOCUMENTS FILED OR THAT WILL BE FILED WITH THE SEC, INCLUDING THE INFORMATION STATEMENT/PROSPECTUS THAT WILL BE PART OF THE REGISTRATION STATEMENT, AS THEY BECOME AVAILABLE, BECAUSE THEY WILL CONTAIN IMPORTANT INFORMATION ABOUT THE PROPOSED CONVERSION. The final information statement/prospectus will be distributed to FME shareholders. Shareholders may obtain a free copy of the disclosure documents (when they are available) and other documents filed by FME with the SEC at the SEC's website at www.sec.gov or from Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA, Attention: Investor Relations, Else-Kröner- Strasse 1, 61352 Bad Homburg v.d.H., Germany.

Safe harbor statement: This presentation includes certain forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the U.S. Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the U.S. Securities Act of 1934, as amended. Forward-looking statements are inherently subject to risks and uncertainties, many of which cannot be predicted with accuracy or might not even be anticipated. The Company has based these forward-looking statements on current estimates and assumptions which we believe are reasonable and which are made to the best of our knowledge. Actual results could differ materially from those included in the forward-looking statements due to various risk factors and uncertainties, including changes in business, economic or competitive conditions, changes in reimbursement, regulatory compliance issues, regulatory reforms, foreign exchange rate fluctuations, uncertainties in litigation or investigative proceedings, cyber security issues and the availability of financing. Given these uncertainties, readers should not put undue reliance on any forward-looking statements. These and other risks and uncertainties are discussed in detail in Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA's (FMC AG & Co. KGaA) Annual Report on Form 20-F under the heading "Forward-Looking Statements" and under the headings in that report referred to therein, and in FMC AG & Co. KGaA's other reports filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) and the Frankfurt Stock Exchange (Frankfurter Wertpapierbörse).

Forward-looking statements represent estimates and assumptions only as of the date that they were made. The information contained in this presentation is subject to change without notice and the company does not undertake any duty to update the forward-looking statements, and the estimates and assumptions associated with them, except to the extent required by applicable law and regulations.

If not mentioned differently the term net income after minorities refers to the net income attributable to the shareholders of Fresenius Medical Care AG Co. KGaA. The term EMEA refers to the region Europe, Middle East and Africa. Amounts are in Euro if not mentioned otherwise.

Implementation of measures as presented herein may be subject to information & consultation procedures with works councils and other employee representative bodies, as per local laws and practice. Consultation procedures may lead to changes on proposed measures.

Agenda

Strategy Update

Business Update

Outlook

Creating a future worth living. For patients. Worldwide. Every day.

Unlock value as the leading kidney care company.

Structure

Global operating model

Financial reporting with

Simplified governance

with two segments

enhanced transparency

Capital

Disciplined financial policy

ROIC improvement focus

allocation

Operational

FME25

efficiencies

Care Delivery

Care Enablement

Portfolio

optimization

CultureAccountability

Sustainability

Diversity & Inclusion

Disclaimer

FMC - Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA published this content on 21 February 2023 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 21 February 2023 18:52:04 UTC.


© Publicnow 2023
Financials
Sales 2022 19 439 M 20 775 M 20 775 M
Net income 2022 708 M 757 M 757 M
Net Debt 2022 11 111 M 11 874 M 11 874 M
P/E ratio 2022 15,7x
Yield 2022 2,88%
Capitalization 13 705 M 14 625 M 14 647 M
EV / Sales 2022 1,28x
EV / Sales 2023 1,22x
Nbr of Employees 122 758
Free-Float 67,8%
Technical analysis trends FRESENIUS MEDICAL CARE AG & CO. KGAA
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 16
Last Close Price 37,82 €
Average target price 32,57 €
Spread / Average Target -13,9%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Helen Giza Chief Executive & Financial Officer
Dieter Schenk Chairman-Supervisory Board
Franklin W. Maddux Executive VP-Clinical & Scientific Affairs
Rolf Allan Classon Vice Chairman-Supervisory Board
Pascale Witz Member-Supervisory Board
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
FRESENIUS MEDICAL CARE AG & CO. KGAA23.72%14 647
CVS HEALTH CORPORATION-4.95%113 747
HCA HEALTHCARE, INC.9.53%72 798
LABORATORY CORPORATION OF AMERICA HOLDINGS8.82%22 602
DR. SULAIMAN AL HABIB MEDICAL SERVICES GROUP COMPANY8.25%22 282
QUEST DIAGNOSTICS INCORPORATED-5.25%16 452