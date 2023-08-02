Press Release Media contact Leif Heussen +49 6172 608-4030 leif.heussen@fresenius.com Contact for analysts and investors Dr. Dominik Heger +49 6172 609-2601dominik.heger@fmc-ag.com www.freseniusmedicalcare.com August 2, 2023 Fresenius Medical Care successfully executes strategic plan and narrows guidance range due to strong operational performance in the first half of 2023 Organic growth accelerated in the second quarter in Care Enablement and Care Delivery including sequentially stable treatment volumes in the U.S.

Execution on turnaround plan translates into visible productivity improvements in Care Delivery achieving a Q2 margin at the lower end of the 2025 target margin band

Savings resulting from FME25 transformation program fully on track

Successful execution on portfolio optimization strategy

Legal form conversion to a German Stock Corporation approved by shareholders

FY 2023 operating income guidance range narrowed Helen Giza, Chief Executive Officer of Fresenius Medical Care, said: "The second quarter makes evident that the execution against our strategic plan is fully on track. We are executing on our portfolio optimization, continuing to deliver on our FME25 program and are accelerating our turnaround activities. As expected, we have seen a stabilization of the labor market and of the inflationary environment. Our measures to increase productivity, supported by the targeted clinic closures, are driving a positive development. This gives us the confidence to narrow our operating income guidance range to the upper part for the year." Page 1/10

Key figures (IFRS®, unaudited) Q2 2023 Q2 2022 Growth Growth H1 2023 H1 2022 Growth Growth EUR m EUR m yoy yoy, cc EUR m EUR m yoy yoy, cc Revenue 4,825 4,757 +1% +6% 9,529 9,305 +2% +4% Operating 357 341 +5% +5% 618 688 -10% -11% income excl. special 401 284 +41% +44% 755 675 +12% +11% items and PRF1 Net income2 140 147 -5% -4% 227 305 -26% -26% excl. special 175 116 +51% +54% 329 313 +5% +5% items and PRF1 Basic EPS 0.48 0.50 -5% -4% 0.77 1.04 -26% -26% (EUR) excl. special 0.59 0.39 +51% +54% 1.12 1.07 +5% +4% items and PRF1 yoy = year-on-year, cc = at constant currency, EPS = earnings per share Successful execution against the strategic plan Fresenius Medical Care has continuously advanced its structural change. At the beginning of the year the new operating model was implemented along with the corresponding new financial reporting. The simplification of the governance structure with the change of the legal form is thus the remaining structural adjustment to be realized. An important milestone has been achieved in this respect at the Extraordinary General Meeting on July 14, 2023, where 99.88% of the voting shareholders approved the conversion of Fresenius Medical Care from the legal form of a partnership limited by shares (Kommanditgesellschaft auf Aktien, KGaA) into a German stock corporation (Aktiengesellschaft, AG). In parallel, the Company continuously executes on its operational efficiency and turnaround plans. In the second quarter, the FME25 transformation program delivered EUR 75 million of additional savings. Fresenius Medical Care is fully on track to achieve sustainable savings of EUR 250 to 300 million by year end 2023 and EUR 650 million by year end 2025. For FY 2022, special items included costs related to the FME25 program, the impact of the war in Ukraine, the impact of hyperinflation in Turkiye, the Humacyte investment remeasurement and the net gain related to InterWell Health. Additionally, the FY 2022 basis for the 2023 outlook was adjusted for U.S. Provider Relief Funding. For FY 2023, special items include costs related to the FME25 program, the Humacyte investment remeasurement, the costs associated with the legal form conversion and effects from legacy portfolio optimization. For further details please see the reconciliation attached to the Press Release. Net income attributable to shareholders of Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA Page 2/10

In addition to generating efficiencies and improving productivity, Fresenius Medical Care is advancing the optimization of its portfolio. The announced strategic divestments of clinic networks in Sub-Saharan Africa and Hungary demonstrate progress against the Company's execution plan. The outlined examples are part of the overall portfolio optimization strategy to exit non-core and dilutive assets, against which Fresenius Medical Care executes. The resulting cash proceeds will be used towards deleveraging - in line with Fresenius Medical Care's disciplined financial policy. Earnings development excluding special items driven by FME25 savings and productivity improvements Revenue increased by 1% to EUR 4,825 million in the second quarter (+6% at constant currency, +6% organic). Care Delivery revenue increased by 1% to EUR 3,873 million (+6% at constant currency, +6% organic). In Care Delivery U.S., revenue growth of 2% (+4% at constant currency, +4% organic) was mainly driven by organic growth, which was supported by a favorable impact from the value-based care business, reimbursement rate increases and a favorable payor mix. This was partially offset by a negative exchange rate effect. The annualization effect of COVID- 19-related excess mortality in the late-stage CKD (Chronic Kidney Disease) and ESRD (End-Stage Renal Disease) population continues to weigh on same market treatment growth (-0.1%) - corresponding to the mid-point of the Company's outlined expectations. In Care Delivery International, revenue remained stable (+14% at constant currency, +15% organic). Organic growth, which was supported by the effect of hyperinflation in various markets, was offset by a negative exchange rate effect and the impact of closed or sold clinics. Despite the annualization effect of COVID-19-related excess mortality, same market treatment growth was positive at 0.9%. Care Enablement revenue remained stable and amounted to EUR 1,325 million (+6% at constant currency, +6% organic). Higher sales of machines for chronic treatment, critical care products and home hemodialysis products as well as increased average sales prices were mostly offset by a negative exchange rate effect. Page 3/10

Within Inter-segmenteliminations, revenue for products transferred between the operating segments at fair market value decreased by 3% to EUR 373 million (+3% at constant currency; Q2 2022: EUR 383 million).3 In the first half, revenue increased by 2% to EUR 9,529 million (+4% at constant currency, +4% organic). Care Delivery revenue increased by 2% to 7,628 million (+3% at constant currency, +4% organic), with both Care Delivery U.S. and Care Delivery International growing by 2% (U.S.: +1% at constant currency, +2% organic; International: +13% at constant currency, +14% organic). Care Enablement revenue increased by 2% to EUR 2,635 million (+5% at constant currency, +5% organic). Inter-segment eliminations decreased by 2% and amounted to EUR 734 million (stable at constant currency; H1 2022: EUR 750 million). Operating income increased by 5% to EUR 357 million (+5% at constant currency), resulting in a margin of 7.4% (Q2 2022: 7.2%). Operating income excluding special items and U.S. Provider Relief Funding (PRF)1 increased by 41% to EUR 401 million (+44% at constant currency), resulting in a margin of 8.3% (Q2 2022: 6.0%). Operating income in Care Delivery decreased by 11% to EUR 384 million (-10% at constant currency), resulting in a margin of 9.9% (Q2 2022: 11.3%). Operating income excluding special items and PRF1 increased by 40% to EUR 402 million (+42% at constant currency), resulting in a margin of 10.4% (Q2 2022: 7.5%). This was mainly driven by business growth, lower personnel expenses resulting from improved productivity, and savings from the FME25 program. Operating income in Care Enablement amounted to EUR 2 million (Q2 2022: EUR -11 million), resulting in a margin of 0.1% (Q2 2022: -0.8%). Operating income excluding special items increased by 533% to EUR 19 million (+601% at constant currency), resulting in a margin of 1.4% (Q2 2022: 0.2%). The improvement compared to the previous year's quarter was mainly driven by increased volumes, improved pricing and savings from the FME25 program. These effects were partially offset by inflationary cost increases and a negative impact from foreign currency transaction. 3 The Company transfers products between segments at fair market value. The associated internal revenues and expenses and any remaining internally generated profit or loss for the product transfers are recorded within the operating segments initially, are eliminated upon consolidation and are included within "Inter-segment eliminations". Page 4/10