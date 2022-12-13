Advanced search
    FME   DE0005785802

FRESENIUS MEDICAL CARE AG & CO. KGAA

(FME)
Real-time Estimate Tradegate  -  02:43 2022-12-13 pm EST
30.39 EUR   +2.32%
12/12FRESENIUS SE : Warburg Research gives a Neutral rating
MD
12/07Pharama Stocks Nudge European Equities Modestly Higher in Wednesday Trading
MT
12/07Dd : Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA: Rice Powell, buy
EQ
Fresenius Medical Care : Sustainability Highlights 2021

12/13/2022 | 02:35pm EST
SUSTAINABILITY 2021 PROGRESS HIGHLIGHTS

CONTENT

ABOUT THIS PROGRESS UPDATE

In this progress update, we provide a snapshot of significant

developments and achievements, focusing especially on

04

2021 KEY FIGURES

relevant key performance indicators and initiatives.

07

STRATEGY AND MANAGEMENT

For a full overview of our sustainability activities and results,

please refer to our NON-FINANCIALREPORT 2021.

  1. PATIENTS
  1. OUR PEOPLE
  1. SUSTAINABLE BUSINESS
  1. COMMUNITIES
  2. DATA AND STANDARDS

SUSTAINABILITY PROGRESS 2021

2

OUR VISION

Creating a future

worth living.

For patients. Worldwide.

Every day.

At Fresenius Medical Care, our focus is on serving patients. This shapes how we integrate sustainability into our business and tackle global health care challenges.

OUR MISSION

We provide the

best possible care.

Sustainably in diverse health care systems. For a growing number of patients around the world.

Our long-term focus is on sustainability activities that support our mission to provide the best possible care for a growing number of patients in diverse health care systems. It is also reflected in our strategy to deliver sustainable solutions with innovative products and services of the highest quality at a reliable cost.

SUSTAINABILITY PROGRESS 2021

3

2021

4,171

KEY FIGURES

dialysis

centers

>161 m

€17.62 bn

produced

dialyzers

revenue

52.9 m

345,425

treatments

patients

€1.85 bn

122,909

Operating

employees

income

We offer

dialysis products

42

and services

in around

production

150

sites world-

countries

wide

~49,000

produced

hemodialysis

machines

SUSTAINABILITY PROGRESS 2021

4

ENVIRONMENT

SOCIAL

GOVERNANCE

recycle or

reuse almost

Through our Green &

700 tons

of waste

Lean initiative, in 2021

we managed to:

save

20,000 MWh

of energy

prevent almost

5,500 tons

of CO2 equivalent

emissions

save

200,000 m3

of water

More than

1,000 tons

of plastic waste

were diverted from landfill

78%

of our patients would highly recommend our services

71%

of our employees

feel a sense of

belonging at work

17

new global

sustainability

policies and

Almost

other standards

90%

approved

of employees

completed

compliance training

More than

50

aspects of our Global Sustainability Program were evaluated to measure its success

SUSTAINABILITY PROGRESS 2021

5

Um den Rest dieser Noodl zu lesen, rufen Sie bitte die Originalversion auf, und zwar hier.

Disclaimer

FMC - Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA published this content on 13 December 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 13 December 2022 13:04:08 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
