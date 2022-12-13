Fresenius Medical Care : Sustainability Highlights 2021

At Fresenius Medical Care, our focus is on serving patients. This shapes how we integrate sustainability into our business and tackle global health care challenges.
OUR MISSION
We provide the
best possible care.
Sustainably in diverse health care systems. For a growing number of patients around the world.
Our long-term focus is on sustainability activities that support our mission to provide the best possible care for a growing number of patients in diverse health care systems. It is also reflected in our strategy to deliver sustainable solutions with innovative products and services of the highest quality at a reliable cost.
SUSTAINABILITY PROGRESS 2021
3
2021
4,171
KEY FIGURES
dialysis
centers
>161 m
€17.62 bn
produced
dialyzers
revenue
52.9 m
345,425
treatments
patients
€1.85 bn
122,909
Operating
employees
income
We offer
dialysis products
42
and services
in around
production
150
sites world-
countries
wide
~49,000
produced
hemodialysis
machines
SUSTAINABILITY PROGRESS 2021
4
ENVIRONMENT
SOCIAL
GOVERNANCE
recycle or
reuse almost
Through our Green &
700 tons
of waste
Lean initiative, in 2021
we managed to:
save
20,000 MWh
of energy
prevent almost
5,500 tons
of CO2 equivalent
emissions
save
200,000 m3
of water
More than
1,000 tons
of plastic waste
were diverted from landfill
78%
of our patients would highly recommend our services
71%
of our employees
feel a sense of
belonging at work
17
new global
sustainability
policies and
Almost
other standards
90%
approved
of employees
completed
compliance training
More than
50
aspects of our Global Sustainability Program were evaluated to measure its success
SUSTAINABILITY PROGRESS 2021
5
Um den Rest dieser Noodl zu lesen, rufen Sie bitte die Originalversion auf, und zwar hier.
FMC - Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA published this content on 13 December 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 13 December 2022 13:04:08 UTC.