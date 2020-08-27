Log in
Fresenius Medical Care : Voting results

08/27/2020 | 10:48am EDT

Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA, Bad Homburg

Annual General Meeting, 27.08.2020

Voting results - Overview

Voting presence

239.542.177 votes

78,68 % of registered capital

Shares for which valid votes

Yes votes

No votes

Abstention

were cast

Agenda

Number

% of

Number

%

Number

%

Number

registered

capital

Item 1

Resolution on the approval of the annual financial statements of Fresenius

239.149.699

78,55 %

239.042.035

99,95 %

107.664

0,05 %

391.983

Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA for fiscal year 2019

Item 2

Resolution on the allocation of distributable profit

239.350.833

78,62 %

239.078.344

99,89 %

272.489

0,11 %

190.734

Item 3

Resolution on the approval of the actions of the General Partner for fiscal year

144.486.081

47,46 %

139.568.796

96,60 %

4.917.285

3,40 %

675.324

2019

Item 4

Resolution on the approval of the actions of the Supervisory Board for fiscal year

136.884.130

44,96 %

129.471.276

94,58 %

7.412.854

5,42 %

8.277.220

2019

Item 5

Election of the auditor and consolidated group auditor for fiscal year 2020 as well

144.975.704

47,62 %

143.262.437

98,82 %

1.713.267

1,18 %

185.616

as the auditor for the potential review of interim financial information

Item 6

Resolution on the approval of the compensation system for the members of the

236.148.079

77,57 %

224.456.536

95,05 %

11.691.543

4,95 %

3.393.708

Management Board of the General Partner

Item 7

Resolution on the remuneration of the members of the Supervisory Board and on

238.512.845

78,35 %

234.976.150

98,52 %

3.536.695

1,48 %

1.028.942

the amendment of Article 13 and Article 13e (3) of the Articles of Association

Item 8

Resolution on the cancellation of the existing authorized capitals, on the creation

239.299.674

78,60 %

225.141.013

94,08 %

14.158.661

5,92 %

242.113

of new authorized capitals incl. the possibility of the exclusion of subscription

rights and on corresponding amendments to Art. 4 (3) and (4) of the Articles

Item 9

Resolution on the amendment of Article 15 (1) sentence 2 of the Company's

239.297.436

78,60 %

239.268.905

99,99 %

28.531

0,01 %

244.351

Articles of Association (Alignment with the German Stock Corporation Act as

amended by the ARUG II)

Disclaimer

FMC - Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA published this content on 27 August 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 27 August 2020 14:47:17 UTC
