Fresenius Medical Care : Voting results
08/27/2020 | 10:48am EDT
Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA, Bad Homburg
Annual General Meeting, 27.08.2020
Voting results - Overview
Voting presence
239.542.177 votes
78,68 % of registered capital
Shares for which valid votes
Yes votes
No votes
Abstention
were cast
Agenda
Number
% of
Number
%
Number
%
Number
registered
capital
Item 1
Resolution on the approval of the annual financial statements of Fresenius
239.149.699
78,55 %
239.042.035
99,95 %
107.664
0,05 %
391.983
Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA for fiscal year 2019
Item 2
Resolution on the allocation of distributable profit
239.350.833
78,62 %
239.078.344
99,89 %
272.489
0,11 %
190.734
Item 3
Resolution on the approval of the actions of the General Partner for fiscal year
144.486.081
47,46 %
139.568.796
96,60 %
4.917.285
3,40 %
675.324
2019
Item 4
Resolution on the approval of the actions of the Supervisory Board for fiscal year
136.884.130
44,96 %
129.471.276
94,58 %
7.412.854
5,42 %
8.277.220
2019
Item 5
Election of the auditor and consolidated group auditor for fiscal year 2020 as well
144.975.704
47,62 %
143.262.437
98,82 %
1.713.267
1,18 %
185.616
as the auditor for the potential review of interim financial information
Item 6
Resolution on the approval of the compensation system for the members of the
236.148.079
77,57 %
224.456.536
95,05 %
11.691.543
4,95 %
3.393.708
Management Board of the General Partner
Item 7
Resolution on the remuneration of the members of the Supervisory Board and on
238.512.845
78,35 %
234.976.150
98,52 %
3.536.695
1,48 %
1.028.942
the amendment of Article 13 and Article 13e (3) of the Articles of Association
Item 8
Resolution on the cancellation of the existing authorized capitals, on the creation
239.299.674
78,60 %
225.141.013
94,08 %
14.158.661
5,92 %
242.113
of new authorized capitals incl. the possibility of the exclusion of subscription
rights and on corresponding amendments to Art. 4 (3) and (4) of the Articles
Item 9
Resolution on the amendment of Article 15 (1) sentence 2 of the Company's
239.297.436
78,60 %
239.268.905
99,99 %
28.531
0,01 %
244.351
Articles of Association (Alignment with the German Stock Corporation Act as
amended by the ARUG II)
Disclaimer
FMC - Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA published this content on 27 August 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 27 August 2020 14:47:17 UTC
All news about FRESENIUS MEDICAL CARE AG & CO. KGAA
Sales 2020
21 507 M
-
-
Net income 2020
1 531 M
-
-
Net Debt 2020
14 536 M
-
-
P/E ratio 2020
16,6x
Yield 2020
1,59%
Capitalization
25 398 M
25 353 M
-
EV / Sales 2020
1,86x
EV / Sales 2021
1,72x
Nbr of Employees
124 736
Free-Float
65,2%
Chart FRESENIUS MEDICAL CARE AG & CO. KGAA
Duration :
Auto.
2 months
3 months
6 months
9 months
1 year
2 years
5 years
10 years
Max.
Period :
Day
Week
Technical analysis trends FRESENIUS MEDICAL CARE AG & CO. KGAA
Short Term Mid-Term Long Term Trends Bearish Bullish Bullish
Income Statement Evolution Please enable JavaScript in your browser's settings to use dynamic charts.
Mean consensus
OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts
22
Average target price
97,08 $
Last Close Price
86,74 $
Spread / Highest target
35,4%
Spread / Average Target
11,9%
Spread / Lowest Target
-12,4%
Please enable JavaScript in your browser's settings to use dynamic charts.