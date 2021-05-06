Fresenius Medical Care : PDF, 201.2 KB 05/06/2021 | 12:42pm EDT Send by mail :

KGaA Interim Report of Financial Condition and Results of Operations for the three months ended March 31, 2021 and 2020 Page FINANCIAL INFORMATION Management's discussion and analysis Forward-looking statements . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . 1 Financial condition and results of operations . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . 3 Overview . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . 3 Discussion of measures . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . 9 Results of operations, financial position and net assets . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . 16 Recently issued accounting standards . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . 26 Financial Statements (unaudited) Consolidated statements of income . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . 27 Consolidated statements of comprehensive income . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . 28 Consolidated balance sheets . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . 29 Consolidated statements of cash flows . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . 30 Consolidated statement of shareholders' equity . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . 31 Notes to consolidated financial statements . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . 32 Quantitative and qualitative disclosures about market risk . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . 53 Controls and procedures . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . 54 OTHER INFORMATION Legal proceedings . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . 55 Exhibits . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . 56 Signatures . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . 57 i FRESENIUS MEDICAL CARE AG & Co. KGaA FINANCIAL INFORMATION Management's discussion and analysis In this report, ''FMC-AG & Co. KGaA,'' or the ''Company,'' ''we,'' ''us'' or ''our'' refers to Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA or Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA and its subsidiaries on a consolidated basis, as the context requires. You should read the following discussion and analysis of the results of operations of the Company and its subsidiaries in conjunction with our unaudited consolidated financial statements and related notes contained elsewhere in this report and our disclosures and discussions in our consolidated financial statements as of and for the year ended December 31, 2020 prepared in accordance with International Financial Reporting Standards (''IFRS'') as issued by the International Accounting Standards Board (''IASB''), using the euro as our reporting currency. The term ''North America Segment'' refers to our North America operating segment, the term ''EMEA Segment'' refers to the Europe, Middle East and Africa operating segment, the term ''Asia-Pacific Segment'' refers to our Asia-Pacific operating segment, and the term ''Latin America Segment'' refers to our Latin America operating segment. The term ''Corporate'' includes certain headquarters' overhead charges, including accounting and finance, centrally managed production, production asset management, quality and supply chain management, procurement related to production as well as research and development and our Global Medical Office function, which seeks to standardize medical treatments and clinical processes within the Company. The abbreviations ''THOUS'' and ''M'' are used to denote the presentation of amounts in thousands and millions, respectively. The term ''Constant Currency'' or at ''Constant Exchange Rates'' means that we have translated local currency revenue, operating income, net income attributable to shareholders of FMC-AG & Co. KGaA and other items for the current reporting period into euro using the prior year exchange rates to provide a comparable analysis without effect from exchange rate fluctuations on translation, as described below under ''Financial condition and results of operations-II. Discussion of measures-Non-IFRS measures.'' Forward-looking statements This report contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended (the ''Exchange Act''). When used in this report, the words ''outlook,'' ''expects,'' ''anticipates,'' ''intends,'' ''plans,'' ''believes,'' ''seeks,'' ''estimates'' and similar expressions are generally intended to identify forward looking statements. Although we believe that the expectations reflected in such forward-looking statements are reasonable, forward-looking statements are inherently subject to risks and uncertainties, many of which cannot be predicted with accuracy and some of which might not even be anticipated, and future events and actual results, financial and otherwise, could differ materially from those set forth in or contemplated by the forward-looking statements contained elsewhere in this report. We have based these forward-looking statements on current estimates and assumptions made to the best of our knowledge. By their nature, such forward-looking statements involve risks, uncertainties, assumptions and other factors which could cause actual results, including our financial condition and profitability, to differ materially, positively or negatively, relative to the results expressly or implicitly described in or suggested by these statements. Moreover, forward-looking estimates or predictions derived from third parties' studies or information may prove to be inaccurate. Consequently, we cannot give any assurance regarding the future accuracy of the opinions set forth in this report or the actual occurrence of the projected developments described herein. In addition, even if our future results meet the expectations expressed here, those results may not be indicative of our performance in future periods. These risks, uncertainties, assumptions, and other factors, including associated costs, could cause actual results to differ from our projected results and include, among others, the following: changes in governmental and commercial insurer reimbursement for our complete products and services portfolio, including the United States (''U.S.'') Medicare reimbursement system for dialysis and other health care services, including potentially significant changes to the Patient Protection and Affordable Care Act of 2010 (Pub.L. 111-148), as amended by the Health Care and Education Reconciliation Act (Pub.L. 111-152) (collectively, ''ACA'') that could result from pending legal challenges to the ACA;

the outcome of government and internal investigations as well as litigation; our ability to accurately interpret and comply with complex current and future government regulations applicable to our business including sanctions and export control laws and regulations, the impact of health care, tax and trade law reforms, in particular the potential U.S. tax reform, and regulation as well as, in the U.S., the Anti-Kickback Statute, the False Claims Act, the Stark Law, the Civil Monetary Penalty Law, the Health Insurance Portability and Accountability Act, the Health Information Technology for Economic and Clinical Health Act, the Foreign Corrupt Practices Act (''FCPA'') including our monitor agreement with the U.S. Department of Justice (''DOJ''), the Food, Drug and Cosmetic Act, antitrust and competition laws in the countries and localities in which we operate, and outside the U.S., inter alia, the European Union (''EU'') Medical Device Directive, which will be repealed and replaced by the new EU Medical Device Regulation as of May 26, 2021, the EU General Data Protection Regulation, the two invoice policy and the Tendering and Bidding Law in China and other related local legislation as well as other comparable regulatory regimes in many of the countries where we supply health care services and/or products; the influence of commercial insurers and integrated care organizations, including efforts by these organizations to manage costs by limiting health care benefits, narrowing their networks, reducing provider reimbursement and/or restricting options for patient funding of health insurance premiums;

Anti-Kickback Statute, the False Claims Act, the Stark Law, the Civil Monetary Penalty Law, the Health Insurance Portability and Accountability Act, the Health Information Technology for Economic and Clinical Health Act, the Foreign Corrupt Practices Act (''FCPA'') including our monitor agreement with the U.S. Department of Justice (''DOJ''), the Food, Drug and Cosmetic Act, antitrust and competition laws in the countries and localities in which we operate, and outside the U.S., inter alia, the European Union (''EU'') Medical Device Directive, which will be repealed and replaced by the new EU Medical Device Regulation as of May 26, 2021, the EU General Data Protection Regulation, the two invoice policy and the Tendering and Bidding Law in China and other related local legislation as well as other comparable regulatory regimes in many of the countries where we supply health care services and/or products; the influence of commercial insurers and integrated care organizations, including efforts by these organizations to manage costs by limiting health care benefits, narrowing their networks, reducing provider reimbursement and/or restricting options for patient funding of health insurance premiums;

the impact of the on-going worldwide severe acute respiratory syndrome coronavirus 2 and the related Coronavirus disease (''COVID-19'') pandemic, including, without limitation, a significant increase of mortality of patients with chronic kidney diseases as well as an increase in persons experiencing renal failure, both of which may be attributable to COVID-19, as well as the impacts of the virus on our patients, caregivers, employees, suppliers, business and operations, consequences of an economic downturn resulting from the impacts of COVID-19 and evolving guidelines and requirements regarding the use of government provided COVID-19 related relief and any additional economic relief legislation that may be passed in the countries in which we operate; product liability risks;

on-going worldwide severe acute respiratory syndrome coronavirus 2 and the related Coronavirus disease (''COVID-19'') pandemic, including, without limitation, a significant increase of mortality of patients with chronic kidney diseases as well as an increase in persons experiencing renal failure, both of which may be attributable to COVID-19, as well as the impacts of the virus on our patients, caregivers, employees, suppliers, business and operations, consequences of an economic downturn resulting from the impacts of COVID-19 and evolving guidelines and requirements regarding the use of government provided COVID-19 related relief and any additional economic relief legislation that may be passed in the countries in which we operate; product liability risks;

our ability to continue to grow our health care services and products businesses, including through acquisitions;

our ability to attract and retain skilled employees, including shortages of skilled clinical personnel, and risks that legislative, union, or other labor-related activities or changes will result in significant increases in our operating costs or decreases in productivity;

labor-related activities or changes will result in significant increases in our operating costs or decreases in productivity; the impact of currency and interest rate fluctuations;

potential impairment of our goodwill, investments or other assets due to decreases in the recoverable amount of those assets relative to their book value, particularly as a result of sovereign rating agency downgrades coupled with the impact of inflation and an economic downturn in various regions;

our ability to protect our information technology systems against cyber security attacks or prevent other data privacy or security breaches;

changes in our costs of purchasing and utilization patterns for pharmaceuticals and our other health care products, changes in raw material and energy costs, the inability to procure raw materials or disruptions to our supply chain;

introduction of generic or new pharmaceuticals and medical devices that compete with our products or services or the development of pharmaceuticals that reduce the progression of chronic kidney disease;

launch of new technology, advances in medical therapies, or new market entrants that compete with our medical businesses;

potential increases in tariffs and trade barriers that could result from withdrawal by single or multiple countries from multilateral trade agreements or the imposition of retaliatory tariffs and other countermeasures in the wake of trade disputes;

collectability of our receivables, which depends primarily on the efficacy of our billing practices and the financial stability and liquidity of our governmental and commercial payors;

our ability to achieve cost savings and desired clinical outcomes in various health care risk management programs in which we participate or intend to participate; 2 the greater size, market power, experience and product offerings of certain competitors in certain geographic regions and business lines; and

the use of accounting estimates, judgments and accounting pronouncement interpretations in our consolidated financial statements. Important factors that could contribute to such differences are noted in ''Financial condition and results of operations-I. Overview'' below, in note 9 of the notes to consolidated financial statements (unaudited) included in this report, in note 22 of the notes to consolidated financial statements included in our Annual Report on Form 20-F for the year ended December 31, 2020 (our ''2020 Form 20-F''), as well as under ''Risk Factors,'' ''Business overview,'' ''Operating and financial review and prospects,'' and elsewhere in that report. Our business is also subject to other risks and uncertainties that we describe from time to time in our public filings which can be accessed at the United States Securities and Exchange Commission's internet website at www.sec.gov. Developments in any of these areas could cause our results to differ materially from the results that we or others have projected or may project. Our reported financial condition and results of operations are sensitive to accounting methods, assumptions and estimates that are the basis of our financial statements. The actual accounting policies, the judgments made in the selection and application of these policies, as well as the sensitivities of reported results to changes in accounting policies, assumptions and estimates, are factors to be considered along with our financial statements and the discussion under ''Results of operations, financial position and net assets'' below. Rounding adjustments applied to individual numbers and percentages shown in this and other reports may result in these figures differing immaterially from their absolute values. Some figures (including percentages) in this report have been rounded in accordance with commercial rounding conventions. In some instances, such rounded figures and percentages may not add up to 100% or to the totals or subtotals contained in this report. Furthermore, totals and subtotals in tables may differ slightly from unrounded figures contained in this report due to rounding in accordance with commercial rounding conventions. A dash (''-'') indicates that no data were reported for a specific line item in the relevant financial year or period, while a zero (''0'') is used when the pertinent figure, after rounding, amounts to zero. Financial condition and results of operations I. Overview We are the world's leading provider of products and services for individuals with renal diseases, based on publicly reported revenue and number of patients treated. We provide dialysis care and related services to persons who suffer from End-Stage Kidney Disease (''ESKD'') as well as other health care services. We also develop, manufacture and distribute a wide variety of health care products. Our health care products include hemodialysis machines, peritoneal dialysis cyclers, dialyzers, peritoneal dialysis solutions, hemodialysis concentrates, solutions and granulates, bloodlines, renal pharmaceuticals, systems for water treatment, acute cardiopulmonary and apheresis products. We supply dialysis clinics we own, operate or manage with a broad range of products and also sell dialysis products to other dialysis service providers. We sell our health care products to customers in around 150 countries and we also use them in our own health care service operations. Our dialysis business is therefore vertically integrated. Our other health care services which, prior to 2021, were described as ''Care Coordination,'' include value and risk-based arrangements, pharmacy services, vascular, cardiovascular and endovascular specialty services as well as ambulatory surgery center services, physician nephrology and cardiology services and ambulant treatment services. We estimated the size of the global dialysis market was approximately A82 billion in 2020. Dialysis patient growth results from factors such as the aging population and increased life expectancies; shortage of donor organs for kidney transplants; increasing incidence of kidney disease and better treatment of and survival of patients with diabetes, hypertension and other illnesses, which frequently lead to the onset of chronic kidney disease; improvements in treatment quality, new pharmaceuticals and product technologies, which prolong patient life; and improving standards of living in developing countries, which make life-saving dialysis treatment available. We are also engaged in different areas of health care product therapy research. As a global company delivering health care services and products, we face the challenge of addressing the needs of a wide variety of stakeholders, such as patients, customers, payors, regulators and legislators in many different economic environments and health care systems. In general, government-funded programs 3 This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here. Attachments Original document

