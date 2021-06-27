Log in
    FME   DE0005785802

FRESENIUS MEDICAL CARE AG & CO. KGAA

(FME)
Fresenius Medical Care : Supports Education for Healthcare Professionals in Korea With the Opening of Its First Training Center

06/27/2021 | 09:46pm EDT
Offering a wide range of programs and events to help deliver best possible care for chronically and critically ill patients

Fresenius Medical Care, the world's leading provider of products and services for individuals with renal diseases, recently announced the grand opening of its first training center in Korea, to offer comprehensive education programs and share its knowledge and experience in renal care, critical care, and treatment strategies with healthcare professionals. The training programs and other events at the center will help strengthen the collective knowledge within the industry, unlocking the potential for improvement in patient care.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20210627005069/en/

Fresenius Medical Care's Korea Training Center (Photo: Business Wire)

Fresenius Medical Care's Korea Training Center (Photo: Business Wire)

The opening ceremony on 24 June was officiated by Professor Yang Chulwoo, President of the Korean Society of Nephrology (KSN) and Clare Kim, Managing Director of Fresenius Medical Care Korea, with the attendance of members of KSN’s executive committee.

The Fresenius Medical Care Training Center, the first healthcare education facility in Korea to be run by a dialysis product provider, was established to support doctors, nurses, and clinical technicians in accessing the latest knowledge and skills within their professional practice. The center offers a dedicated education hub for healthcare professionals to undertake training and upskilling programs in Yeouido, the city center of Seoul, providing an opportunity to have hands-on experience with Fresenius Medical Care’s most advanced medical equipment used for hemodialysis (HD), automated peritoneal dialysis (APD) and continuous renal replacement therapy (CRRT). Certified trainers from Fresenius Medical Care, together with regional clinical education experts from across Asia Pacific, will provide best practice training for healthcare professionals within the renal care field.

With the opening of the Training Center, Fresenius Medical Care Korea pledges its ongoing support of healthcare professional education. Regular academic conferences will include Advanced Renal Educations Program (AREP), Fresenius Medical Care Korea’s distinguished education initiative which is organized annually for healthcare professionals in renal care; and training for nephrology nurses dedicated to caring for dialysis patients. The Fresenius Medical Care Training Center also offers educational opportunities catering to individual healthcare professionals specializing in particular treatment modalities such as PD, HD, and CRRT.

“KSN welcomes and appreciates Fresenius Medical Care’s efforts in establishing the training center and offering comprehensive training programs for the healthcare professionals,” said Professor Yang Chulwoo, President of the KSN. “It is expected to make a positive contribution to improve the quality of medical services for patients in Korea in the long term.”

“The Fresenius Medical Care Training Center will provide healthcare professionals with high-standard, systematic training, helping them to advance their knowledge and skills in renal and critical care.” said Clare Kim, Managing Director of Fresenius Medical Care Korea. “Going forward, we are committed to providing comprehensive academic programs to support the development of healthcare professionals. We will also continue to deliver high-quality products and services to meet the needs of the patients, community and industry.”

“As the world’s leading provider of dialysis products and services, and with an advanced portfolio in critical care, Fresenius Medical Care is dedicated to contributing its expertise and experience to our healthcare professional partners in the industry. Supporting their growth and development will help ensure high standards of care for our patients, which will in return allow us to fulfil our mission – to create a future that is worth living, for patients, every day.” said Harry de Wit, President and CEO of Fresenius Medical Care Asia Pacific.

ABOUT FRESENIUS MEDICAL CARE

Fresenius Medical Care is the world's leading provider of products and services for individuals with renal diseases of which around 3.7 million patients worldwide regularly undergo dialysis treatment. Through its network of 4,110 dialysis clinics, Fresenius Medical Care provides dialysis treatments for 344,476 patients around the globe. Fresenius Medical Care is also the leading provider of dialysis products such as dialysis machines or dialyzers. Along with its core business, the Renal Care Continuum, the company focuses on expanding in complementary areas and in the field of critical care. Fresenius Medical Care is listed on the Frankfurt Stock Exchange (FME) and on the New York Stock Exchange (FMS).

For more information, please visit the company’s website at www.freseniusmedicalcare.asia.

DISCLAIMER

This release contains forward-looking statements that are subject to various risks and uncertainties. Actual results could differ materially from those described in these forward-looking statements due to various factors, including, but not limited to, changes in business, economic and competitive conditions, legal changes, regulatory approvals, results of clinical studies, foreign exchange rate fluctuations, uncertainties in litigation or investigative proceedings, and the availability of financing. These and other risks and uncertainties are detailed in Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA's reports filed with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission. Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA does not undertake any responsibility to update the forward-looking statements in this release.


