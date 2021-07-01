Log in
Fresenius Medical Care : joins sustainability network econsense

07/01/2021
Fresenius Medical Care has joined econsense, a network of German companies joined in the goal of shaping the transformation to a sustainable economy and society. The dialogue and cross-industry exchange of practical expertise within econsense, which now counts 40 major companies as members, will support Fresenius Medical Care's sustainability management. Sustainability is an integral part of Fresenius Medical Care's mission and vision and is also reflected in the corporate strategy. For the company, successful sustainability management means creating long-term economic, ecological and social value in order to provide patients with high-quality products and services while minimizing the impact of our activities on the environment.

Disclaimer

FMC - Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA published this content on 01 July 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 01 July 2021 09:03:21 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
