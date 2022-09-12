Fresenius Medical Care : places bonds with a volume of 750 million euros

Press release

Fresenius Medical Care, the world's leading provider of products and services for individuals with kidney diseases, today successfully placed bonds with a volume of €750 million. The bonds with a 5-year maturity and a coupon of 3.875% were issued at a price of 99.635% resulting in a yield of 3.957%.

The proceeds will be used for general corporate purposes, including the refinancing of existing financial liabilities.

The bonds were drawn under the Debt Issuance Program (DIP) by Fresenius Medical Care. The Company has applied to the Luxembourg Stock Exchange to admit the bonds to trading on its regulated market.

The envisaged settlement date is September 20, 2022.

Fresenius Medical Care is the world's leading provider of products and services for individuals with renal diseases of which around 3.8 million patients worldwide regularly undergo dialysis treatment. Through its network of 4,163 dialysis clinics, Fresenius Medical Care provides dialysis treatments for approximately 346,000 patients around the globe. Fresenius Medical Care is also the leading provider of dialysis products such as dialysis machines or dialyzers. Along with its core business, the Renal Care Continuum, the Company focuses on expanding in complementary areas and in the field of critical care. Fresenius Medical Care is listed on the Frankfurt Stock Exchange (FME) and on the New York Stock Exchange (FMS).



