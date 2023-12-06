In a statement, the company added it does not expect the incident to have a material impact on its finances and operations.
(Reporting by Ludwig Burger, Editing by Linda Pasquini)
FRANKFURT (Reuters) - Dialysis group Fresenius Medical Care said on Wednesday that data including medical records on 500,000 patients and former patients were stolen from a U.S. subsidiary's database.
