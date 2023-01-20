Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Germany
  4. Xetra
  5. Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA
  6. News
  7. Summary
    FME   DE0005785802

FRESENIUS MEDICAL CARE AG & CO. KGAA

(FME)
  Report
Real-time Estimate Tradegate  -  03:58:55 2023-01-20 am EST
33.66 EUR   +1.31%
03:11aFresenius Medical Care : takes action to close global health gaps, signs “Zero Health Gaps” Pledge at the World Economic Forum
PU
01/18Fresenius Medical Care : Kepler 22. German Corporate Conference
PU
01/16German Shares Advance To Green Amid More Signs Of Cooling Inflation
MT
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisionsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Fresenius Medical Care : takes action to close global health gaps, signs “Zero Health Gaps” Pledge at the World Economic Forum

01/20/2023 | 03:11am EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Press release

Fresenius Medical Care (FME), the world's leading provider of products and services for individuals with renal diseases, has taken the Zero Health Gaps Pledge at the World Economic Forum in Davos, Switzerland.

The Zero Health Gaps Pledge is part of the Global Health Equity Network (GHEN), which brings together key stakeholders from the public and private sectors to advance a collective vision of Zero Health Gaps, in line with the UN Sustainable Development Goals. In total, 36 companies from eight countries committed to sign the first-in-kind global pledge. By taking the pledge, Fresenius Medical Care is declaring its commitment to meaningful action and collaboration toward health equity.

"We believe that access to equitable and high-quality health care is a fundamental human right, and we are committed to working with global leaders and organizations to improve the lives of millions of people throughout the world," said Helen Giza, CEO of Fresenius Medical Care. "We will also look inward and achieve clear, actionable steps to make our processes economically and environmentally sustainable, while increasing access to the care we provide in the global communities we serve."

The difference in average life expectancy at birth between high- and low-income countries is glaring at 78 and 64 years respectively. Global climate and health crises, including the COVID-19 pandemic, have heightened both the severity of these inequities and the potential consequences of inaction. The Zero Health Gaps Pledge is a direct response to the growing health disparities across the globe.

Fresenius Medical Care has taken a number of actions to address health equity. The company's Health Equity Dashboard provides important demographic and regional data to identify possible inequities in key patient outcomes. The goal is to tailor interventions to individuals in different locations to help ensure there are no care delivery gaps.

"Around 3.8 million patients worldwide regularly undergo dialysis treatment. Fresenius Medical Care is passionate about the importance of closing the gaps in health equity," said Franklin W. Maddux, MD, Global Chief Medical Officer. "We are excited to help lead the way for the international health care community by taking the Zero Health Gaps Pledge and look forward to tackling this significant challenge head on."

Nwamaka (Amaka) Eneanya, MD, Head of Strategy and Operations for the Global Medical Office, will lead the company's global health equity strategy including its efforts to meet the Zero Health Gaps Pledge. She will work with Mignon Early, Vice President of Diversity, Equity, and Inclusion, to ensure strategic initiatives are developed in the context of Fresenius Medical Care's diverse employee base.

Click here to read the complete "Zero Health Gaps Pledge" including its ten key commitments, and click here to learn more about the Global Health Equity Network.

Fresenius Medical Care is the world's leading provider of products and services for individuals with renal diseases of which around 3.8 million patients worldwide regularly undergo dialysis treatment. Through its network of 4,153 dialysis clinics, Fresenius Medical Care provides dialysis treatments for approximately 345,000 patients around the globe. Fresenius Medical Care is also the leading provider of dialysis products such as dialysis machines or dialyzers. Along with its core business, the Renal Care Continuum, the Company focuses on expanding in complementary areas and in the field of critical care. Fresenius Medical Care is listed on the Frankfurt Stock Exchange (FME) and on the New York Stock Exchange (FMS).

Disclaimer:

This release contains forward-looking statements that are subject to various risks and uncertainties. Actual results could differ materially from those described in these forward-looking statements due to various factors, including, but not limited to, changes in business, economic and competitive conditions, legal changes, regulatory approvals, impacts related to the COVID-19 pandemic results of clinical studies, foreign exchange rate fluctuations, uncertainties in litigation or investigative proceedings, and the availability of financing. These and other risks and uncertainties are detailed in Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA's reports filed with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission. Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA does not undertake any responsibility to update the forward-looking statements in this release.

Attachments

Disclaimer

FMC - Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA published this content on 20 January 2023 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 20 January 2023 08:10:01 UTC.


© Publicnow 2023
All news about FRESENIUS MEDICAL CARE AG & CO. KGAA
03:11aFresenius Medical Care : takes action to close global health gaps, signs “Zero Healt..
PU
01/18Fresenius Medical Care : Kepler 22. German Corporate Conference
PU
01/16German Shares Advance To Green Amid More Signs Of Cooling Inflation
MT
01/16German Shares Advance To Green Amid More Signs Of Cooling Inflation
MT
01/11JPMorgan leaves FMC at 'Underweight' - Target 17.10 euros
DP
01/11FMC FRESENIUS MEDICAL CARE AG & CO KGAA : JP Morgan..
MD
01/11Fresenius Medical Care : ODDO BHF Forum
PU
01/10Transcript : Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA Presents at 41st Annual J.P..
CI
01/10FMC FRESENIUS MEDICAL CARE AG & CO KGAA : Jefferies..
MD
01/10Observe Medical Recruits Fresenius Executive As Chief Commercial Officer
MT
More news
Analyst Recommendations on FRESENIUS MEDICAL CARE AG & CO. KGAA
More recommendations
Financials
Sales 2022 19 475 M 21 020 M 21 020 M
Net income 2022 707 M 763 M 763 M
Net Debt 2022 11 127 M 12 010 M 12 010 M
P/E ratio 2022 13,8x
Yield 2022 3,26%
Capitalization 12 038 M 12 993 M 12 993 M
EV / Sales 2022 1,19x
EV / Sales 2023 1,15x
Nbr of Employees 122 758
Free-Float 67,8%
Chart FRESENIUS MEDICAL CARE AG & CO. KGAA
Duration : Period :
Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends FRESENIUS MEDICAL CARE AG & CO. KGAA
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishNeutralBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 16
Last Close Price 33,22 €
Average target price 33,25 €
Spread / Average Target 0,09%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Helen Giza Chief Executive & Financial Officer
Dieter Schenk Chairman-Supervisory Board
Franklin W. Maddux Executive VP-Clinical & Scientific Affairs
Rolf Allan Classon Vice Chairman-Supervisory Board
Pascale Witz Member-Supervisory Board
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
FRESENIUS MEDICAL CARE AG & CO. KGAA8.67%12 993
CVS HEALTH CORPORATION-5.35%114 946
HCA HEALTHCARE, INC.7.09%72 653
LABORATORY CORPORATION OF AMERICA HOLDINGS6.74%22 379
DR. SULAIMAN AL HABIB MEDICAL SERVICES GROUP COMPANY3.26%21 226
QUEST DIAGNOSTICS INCORPORATED-7.25%16 548