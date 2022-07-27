Log in
Log in
E-mail
Password

Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Become a member for free
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Germany
  4. Xetra
  5. Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA
  6. News
  7. Summary
    FME   DE0005785802

FRESENIUS MEDICAL CARE AG & CO. KGAA

(FME)
  Report
Delayed Xetra  -  11:35 2022-07-27 am EDT
43.73 EUR   -2.45%
05:53pFresenius cuts FY outlook on higher costs at dialysis business
RE
05:03pFresenius cuts FY outlook on higher costs at dialysis unit
RE
04:41pFresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA cuts outlook for FY 2022 due to increased headwinds from U.S. labor market situation and global inflation, and withdraws 2025 targets
EQ
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Fresenius cuts FY outlook on higher costs at dialysis business

07/27/2022 | 05:53pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
FILE PHOTO: Samples of products of Fresenius and Fresenius Medical Care are on display during the company's annual news conference at their head quarters in Bad Homburg

(Reuters) - German healthcare group Fresenius SE cut its full-year earnings outlook due to cost inflation at its kidney dialysis subsidiary Fresenius Medical Care (FMC), it said late on Wednesday.

In an unscheduled statement on Wednesday, the healthcare group said it expects group sales to grow in a low-to-mid single-digit percentage range in 2022, down from its previous forecast of a mid-single-digit percentage range.

The company expects group net income to decline in a low-to-mid single-digit percentage range, it added.

FMC also cut its 2022 earnings outlook and withdrew its 2025 targets. It now expects sales growth at the lower end of the previous forecast range and a decline in net income in the high teens percentage range this year.

FMC said increased staff shortages, higher turnover rates and growing reliance on contract labour in the United States pushed costs further, in addition to non-wage cost and supply chain disruptions which also took a toll on earnings.

"At the end of the first quarter we assumed extended labour shortages but clearly did not expect such a significant and rapid deterioration," FMC Chief Financial Officer Helen Giza said in a statement.

FMC's net income fell by 33% in the second quarter year-on-year to 147 million euros ($149.87 million), despite a 10% rise in revenue in the quarter, preliminary results showed.

In February, parent company Fresenius increased its cost savings target to at least 150 million euros per year after tax, up from a previous goal of more than 100 million euros.

Both Fresenius and FMC were due to release detailed results on Aug. 2.

($1 = 0.9809 euro)

(Reporting by Ludwig Burger and Riham Alkousaa in Berlin; Editing by Chris Reese and Matthew Lewis)


© Reuters 2022
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
FRESENIUS MEDICAL CARE AG & CO. KGAA -2.45% 43.73 Delayed Quote.-21.54%
FRESENIUS SE & CO. KGAA -1.87% 27.24 Delayed Quote.-21.58%
All news about FRESENIUS MEDICAL CARE AG & CO. KGAA
05:53pFresenius cuts FY outlook on higher costs at dialysis business
RE
05:03pFresenius cuts FY outlook on higher costs at dialysis unit
RE
04:41pFresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA cuts outlook for FY 2022 due to increased headwind..
EQ
11:11aEuropean ADRs Move Higher in Wednesday Trading
MT
09:15aFMC FRESENIUS MEDICAL CARE AG & CO K : Gets a Buy rating from UBS
MD
07:14aFMC FRESENIUS MEDICAL CARE AG & CO K : Berenberg keeps its Buy rating
MD
05:14aFresenius aims to merge Helios with competitor to boost growth - report
RE
07/25FMC FRESENIUS MEDICAL CARE AG & CO K : Receives a Buy rating from Jefferies
MD
07/22European ADRs Edge Higher in Friday Trading
MT
07/22FMC FRESENIUS MEDICAL CARE AG & CO K : Barclays reiterates its Neutral rating
MD
More news
Analyst Recommendations on FRESENIUS MEDICAL CARE AG & CO. KGAA
More recommendations
Financials
Sales 2022 19 484 M 19 741 M 19 741 M
Net income 2022 885 M 897 M 897 M
Net Debt 2022 12 875 M 13 045 M 13 045 M
P/E ratio 2022 15,6x
Yield 2022 2,88%
Capitalization 12 814 M 12 983 M 12 983 M
EV / Sales 2022 1,32x
EV / Sales 2023 1,21x
Nbr of Employees 122 635
Free-Float 67,8%
Chart FRESENIUS MEDICAL CARE AG & CO. KGAA
Duration : Period :
Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends FRESENIUS MEDICAL CARE AG & CO. KGAA
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 16
Last Close Price 43,73 €
Average target price 63,31 €
Spread / Average Target 44,8%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Rice Powell Chief Executive Officer
Helen Giza Chief Financial & Transformation Officer
Dieter Schenk Chairman-Supervisory Board
Franklin W. Maddux Executive VP-Clinical & Scientific Affairs
Rolf Allan Classon Vice Chairman-Supervisory Board
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
FRESENIUS MEDICAL CARE AG & CO. KGAA-21.54%13 303
CVS HEALTH CORPORATION-7.61%124 981
HCA HEALTHCARE, INC.-20.62%60 261
LABORATORY CORPORATION OF AMERICA HOLDINGS-21.42%22 889
QUEST DIAGNOSTICS-24.25%15 532
REDE D'OR SÃO LUIZ S.A.-32.95%11 064