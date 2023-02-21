Advanced search
    FME   DE0005785802

FRESENIUS MEDICAL CARE AG & CO. KGAA

(FME)
2023-02-21
38.75 EUR   +2.45%
02:01pFresenius with profit slump - 2023 earnings only stable at best
DP
01:53pFresenius Medical Care : Präsentation Telefonkonferenz
PU
01:47pFresenius unveils plan to simplify structure, potential profit fall
RE
Fresenius initiates unbundling of dialysis subsidiary FMC

02/21/2023
BAD HOMBURG (dpa-AFX) - The Bad Homburg-based Fresenius Group is pushing ahead with the separation from its crisis-ridden dialysis subsidiary Fresenius Medical Care (FMC) as expected. The relevant boards had approved the deconsolidation of the blood dialysis specialist by way of a change of legal form of FMC into a stock corporation, the DAX-listed group announced on Tuesday evening. The resolution on the change of legal form is to be passed at an extraordinary general meeting yet to be convened at the beginning of the third quarter of 2023, it added. Completion is then expected by the end of the fiscal year. FMC's supervisory board also approved the plan.

The news does not come as a complete surprise, as Fresenius had already confirmed press speculation two weeks ago that the Group was considering the change of legal form.

Although Fresenius holds only about one-third of FMC, the dialysis company's contribution flows completely to the parent company through the current construct of a partnership limited by shares. As a result, the difficulties of the blood washing specialists have recently proved to be more and more of a burden for Fresenius: FMC suffered from the high mortality of its dialysis patients from Corona during the pandemic. In addition, a shortage of caregivers in the United States, the largest and most important market for the dialysis provider, caused problems for the company. Adding to the burden were supply chain problems and rising wages and material costs. The change of form would relieve the Group of this burden in the future, as FMC would only be considered as an investment./tav/nas


© dpa-AFX 2023
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
DAX -0.52% 15397.62 Delayed Quote.11.16%
FRESENIUS MEDICAL CARE AG & CO. KGAA -1.75% 37.16 Delayed Quote.23.72%
FRESENIUS SE & CO. KGAA -0.79% 28.85 Delayed Quote.10.78%
Financials
Sales 2022 19 439 M 20 775 M 20 775 M
Net income 2022 708 M 757 M 757 M
Net Debt 2022 11 111 M 11 874 M 11 874 M
P/E ratio 2022 15,7x
Yield 2022 2,88%
Capitalization 13 705 M 14 647 M 14 647 M
EV / Sales 2022 1,28x
EV / Sales 2023 1,22x
Nbr of Employees 122 758
Free-Float 67,8%
Income Statement Evolution
Managers and Directors
Helen Giza Chief Executive & Financial Officer
Dieter Schenk Chairman-Supervisory Board
Franklin W. Maddux Executive VP-Clinical & Scientific Affairs
Rolf Allan Classon Vice Chairman-Supervisory Board
Pascale Witz Member-Supervisory Board
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
FRESENIUS MEDICAL CARE AG & CO. KGAA23.72%14 647
CVS HEALTH CORPORATION-4.95%113 747
HCA HEALTHCARE, INC.9.53%72 798
LABORATORY CORPORATION OF AMERICA HOLDINGS8.82%22 602
DR. SULAIMAN AL HABIB MEDICAL SERVICES GROUP COMPANY8.25%22 282
QUEST DIAGNOSTICS INCORPORATED-5.25%16 452