Fresenius initiates unbundling of dialysis subsidiary FMC

BAD HOMBURG (dpa-AFX) - The Bad Homburg-based Fresenius Group is pushing ahead with the separation from its crisis-ridden dialysis subsidiary Fresenius Medical Care (FMC) as expected. The relevant boards had approved the deconsolidation of the blood dialysis specialist by way of a change of legal form of FMC into a stock corporation, the DAX-listed group announced on Tuesday evening. The resolution on the change of legal form is to be passed at an extraordinary general meeting yet to be convened at the beginning of the third quarter of 2023, it added. Completion is then expected by the end of the fiscal year. FMC's supervisory board also approved the plan.

The news does not come as a complete surprise, as Fresenius had already confirmed press speculation two weeks ago that the Group was considering the change of legal form.

Although Fresenius holds only about one-third of FMC, the dialysis company's contribution flows completely to the parent company through the current construct of a partnership limited by shares. As a result, the difficulties of the blood washing specialists have recently proved to be more and more of a burden for Fresenius: FMC suffered from the high mortality of its dialysis patients from Corona during the pandemic. In addition, a shortage of caregivers in the United States, the largest and most important market for the dialysis provider, caused problems for the company. Adding to the burden were supply chain problems and rising wages and material costs. The change of form would relieve the Group of this burden in the future, as FMC would only be considered as an investment./tav/nas