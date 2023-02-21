Advanced search
    FME   DE0005785802

FRESENIUS MEDICAL CARE AG & CO. KGAA

(FME)
  Report
Real-time Estimate Tradegate  -  02:11:07 2023-02-21 pm EST
38.75 EUR   +2.45%
02:01pFresenius with profit slump - 2023 earnings only stable at best
DP
01:53pFresenius Medical Care : Präsentation Telefonkonferenz
PU
01:47pFresenius unveils plan to simplify structure, potential profit fall
RE
Fresenius with profit slump - 2023 earnings only stable at best

02/21/2023 | 02:01pm EST
BAD HOMBURG (dpa-AFX) - After a slump in profits last year, the Bad Homburg-based Fresenius Group is preparing for another difficult year in 2023. Operating income adjusted for currency effects and special items (adjusted EBIT) is expected to remain stable only in the best case, while a decline in the high single-digit percentage range is not ruled out in the worst case, the Group announced surprisingly on Tuesday evening.

Last year, the hospital and medical technology company struggled badly as inflation, rising costs, staff shortages and supply chain problems weighed heavily. Although sales rose nominally by nine percent year-on-year to around 40.8 billion euros, adjusted operating profit fell by six percent; including exchange rate effects, the decline was eleven percent. Adjusted for special items, net income decreased nominally by seven percent to 1.7 billion euros. Fresenius 2022 thus performed more or less as analysts had feared after the two profit warnings last year.

The dialysis subsidiary Fresenius Medical Care (FMC) was the biggest burden, with 2022 profits plummeting by ten percent. The slump at the service provider Vamed was even more serious, but the performance of the liquid medicine specialist Kabi was also mixed, while Fresenius was able to increase its hospital business (Helios) for the year as a whole./tav/he


© dpa-AFX 2023
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
FRESENIUS MEDICAL CARE AG & CO. KGAA -1.75% 37.16 Delayed Quote.23.72%
FRESENIUS SE & CO. KGAA -0.79% 28.85 Delayed Quote.10.78%
All news about FRESENIUS MEDICAL CARE AG & CO. KGAA
02:01pFresenius with profit slump - 2023 earnings only stable at best
DP
01:53pFresenius Medical Care : Präsentation Telefonkonferenz
PU
01:47pFresenius unveils plan to simplify structure, potential profit fall
RE
01:32pFresenius initiates unbundling of dialysis subsidiary FMC
DP
01:23pFresenius Medical Care : delivers against FY22 expectations, sets strategic focus and acce..
PU
01:13pFresenius Medical Care : proposes to its shareholders to change its legal form to simplify..
PU
01:07pFresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA initiates firm plans for change of the legal form ..
EQ
02/20FMC FRESENIUS MEDICAL CARE AG & CO KGAA : JP Morgan..
MD
02/16Analysis-Germany's oldest companies face fresh break-up calls
RE
02/09Germany's Fresenius Reviewing Deconsolidation of Fresenius Medical Care
MT
Analyst Recommendations on FRESENIUS MEDICAL CARE AG & CO. KGAA
Financials
Sales 2022 19 439 M 20 775 M 20 775 M
Net income 2022 708 M 757 M 757 M
Net Debt 2022 11 111 M 11 874 M 11 874 M
P/E ratio 2022 15,7x
Yield 2022 2,88%
Capitalization 13 705 M 14 647 M 14 647 M
EV / Sales 2022 1,28x
EV / Sales 2023 1,22x
Nbr of Employees 122 758
Free-Float 67,8%
Chart FRESENIUS MEDICAL CARE AG & CO. KGAA
Duration : Period :
Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends FRESENIUS MEDICAL CARE AG & CO. KGAA
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 16
Last Close Price 37,82 €
Average target price 32,57 €
Spread / Average Target -13,9%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Helen Giza Chief Executive & Financial Officer
Dieter Schenk Chairman-Supervisory Board
Franklin W. Maddux Executive VP-Clinical & Scientific Affairs
Rolf Allan Classon Vice Chairman-Supervisory Board
Pascale Witz Member-Supervisory Board
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
FRESENIUS MEDICAL CARE AG & CO. KGAA23.72%14 647
CVS HEALTH CORPORATION-4.95%113 747
HCA HEALTHCARE, INC.9.53%72 798
LABORATORY CORPORATION OF AMERICA HOLDINGS8.82%22 602
DR. SULAIMAN AL HABIB MEDICAL SERVICES GROUP COMPANY8.25%22 282
QUEST DIAGNOSTICS INCORPORATED-5.25%16 452