Fresenius with profit slump - 2023 earnings only stable at best

BAD HOMBURG (dpa-AFX) - After a slump in profits last year, the Bad Homburg-based Fresenius Group is preparing for another difficult year in 2023. Operating income adjusted for currency effects and special items (adjusted EBIT) is expected to remain stable only in the best case, while a decline in the high single-digit percentage range is not ruled out in the worst case, the Group announced surprisingly on Tuesday evening.

Last year, the hospital and medical technology company struggled badly as inflation, rising costs, staff shortages and supply chain problems weighed heavily. Although sales rose nominally by nine percent year-on-year to around 40.8 billion euros, adjusted operating profit fell by six percent; including exchange rate effects, the decline was eleven percent. Adjusted for special items, net income decreased nominally by seven percent to 1.7 billion euros. Fresenius 2022 thus performed more or less as analysts had feared after the two profit warnings last year.

The dialysis subsidiary Fresenius Medical Care (FMC) was the biggest burden, with 2022 profits plummeting by ten percent. The slump at the service provider Vamed was even more serious, but the performance of the liquid medicine specialist Kabi was also mixed, while Fresenius was able to increase its hospital business (Helios) for the year as a whole./tav/he