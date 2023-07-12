NEW YORK (dpa-AFX Broker) - U.S. investment bank Goldman Sachs has added FMC to its rating with a target price of 56 euros and a "buy" rating. After sharp downward revisions to earnings estimates since 2020, things could now be looking up again, analyst Richard Felton wrote in a research note issued Wednesday. External cost pressures may be easing and the dialysis provider's new management is focusing on improving operational performance, he added./bek/tih

