PRESS RELEASE : Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. -2

Fresenius Medical Care generated EUR 584 million of operating cash flow (Q4 2019: EUR 771 million), resulting in a margin of 13.3% (Q4 2019: 16.8%). In the full year, operating cash flow increased to EUR 4,233 million (FY 2019: EUR 2,567 million). In addition to the strong underlying performance, this increase was supported by the U.S. federal relief funding and advanced payments under the CARES Act as well as other COVID-19 relief, including lower tax payments in the U.S. This was partially offset by an increase in inventory levels.

Free cash flow^7 amounted to EUR 283 million (Q4 2019: EUR 434 million), resulting in a margin of 6.4% (Q4 2019: 9.5%). In the full year, the Company generated a free cash flow of EUR 3,197 million (FY 2019: EUR 1,454 million).

Regional developments

In North America, revenue declined by 6% to EUR 2,983 million (+2% at constant currency), mainly due to a sizable negative exchange rate effect and a substantial negative impact of COVID-19 on the Services business, resulting in organic growth of -1%. This was only partially offset by the negative prior-year effect resulting from a revenue adjustment for accounts receivable in legal dispute as well as higher sales of products for acute care treatments, renal pharmaceuticals and PD products. In the full year, North America revenue increased by 2% to EUR 12,478 million (+4% at constant currency, +2% organic).

Despite the mentioned headwinds from exchange rates, operating income in North America grew by 3% to EUR 533 million (+11% at constant currency), resulting in a margin of 17.9% (Q4 2019: 16.2%). The margin increase was mainly driven by negative prior-year earnings effects and higher reimbursement rates, partially offset by the unfavorable impact of the COVID-19 pandemic and the calcimimetics effect. In the full year, operating income rose by 18% to EUR 2,120 million (+20% at constant currency), resulting in a margin of 17.0% (FY 2019: 14.7%).

Revenue in EMEA grew by 1% and amounted to EUR 715 million (+7% at constant currency, +5% organic). Higher sales of in-center disposables as well as products for acute treatments and home hemodialysis were largely offset by a negative exchange rate effect and the impact of COVID-19 on the Services business. In the full year, EMEA revenue increased by 3% to EUR 2,763 million (+5% at constant currency, +4% organic).

Operating income in the EMEA region rose by 17% to EUR 134 million (+22% at constant currency), resulting in a margin of 18.7% (Q4 2019: 16.1%). The margin increase was mainly driven by a favorable impact from equity method investees. This was partially offset by unfavorable currency transaction effects. In the full year, operating income declined by 8% to EUR 412 million (-6% at constant currency), resulting in a margin of 14.9% (FY 2019: 16.6%).

In Asia-Pacific, revenue increased by 4% to EUR 517 million despite a negative exchange rate effect (+7% at constant currency, +8% organic). This was mainly driven by organic growth in the Services business as well as higher sales of products for acute treatments, in-center disposables and PD products. In the full year, revenue grew by 2% to EUR 1,894 million (+3% at constant currency, +4% organic). Organic growth in the Services business as well as higher sales of products for acute care treatments and in-center disposables were largely offset by the effect of closed or sold clinics.

Operating income grew by 43% to EUR 107 million (+45% at constant currency), resulting in a margin of 20.6% (Q4 2019: 15.0%). The increase in margin was mainly driven by favorable Product business growth in China and cost optimization measures. In the full year, operating income rose by 4% to EUR 344 million (+5% at constant currency), resulting in a margin of 18.1% (FY 2019: 17.7%).

Including a very significant headwind from exchange rates, Latin America revenue declined by 9% to EUR 177 million (+16% at constant currency, +9% organic). In the full year, revenue decreased by 3% to EUR 684 million (+21% at constant currency, +15% organic).

Operating income in Latin America was heavily impacted by the impairment of goodwill and trade names as a result of a macro-economic downturn and increasing risk adjustment rates for certain countries. It amounted to EUR -186 million. Excluding the impairment, operating income declined by 39% to EUR 9 million (-40% at constant currency), resulting in a margin of 5.1% (Q4: 2019: 7.6%). Operating income for the full year amounted to EUR -157 million. Excluding the impairment, operating income decreased by 11% to EUR 38 million (-2% at constant currency), resulting in a margin of 5.5% (FY 2019: 6.0%).

Patients, Clinics and Employees

As of December 31, 2020, Fresenius Medical Care treated 346,553 patients in 4,092 dialysis clinics worldwide. At the end of the year, the Company had 125,364 employees (full-time equivalents) worldwide, compared to 120,659 employees as of December 31, 2019.

Our 20-F disclosure provides more details.

Fresenius Medical Care is the world's leading provider of products and services for individuals with renal diseases of which around 3.7 million patients worldwide regularly undergo dialysis treatment. Through its network of 4,092 dialysis clinics, Fresenius Medical Care provides dialysis treatments for 346,553 patients around the globe. Fresenius Medical Care is also the leading provider of dialysis products such as dialysis machines or dialyzers. Along with its core business, the Renal Care Continuum, the company focuses on expanding in complementary areas and in the field of critical care. Fresenius Medical Care is listed on the Frankfurt Stock Exchange (FME) and on the New York Stock Exchange (FMS).

Disclaimer: This release contains forward-looking statements that are subject to various risks and uncertainties. Actual results could differ materially from those described in these forward-looking statements due to various factors, including, but not limited to, changes in business, economic and competitive conditions, legal changes, regulatory approvals, impacts related to the COVID-19 pandemic results of clinical studies, foreign exchange rate fluctuations, uncertainties in litigation or investigative proceedings, and the availability of financing. These and other risks and uncertainties are detailed in Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA's reports filed with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission. Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA does not undertake any responsibility to update the forward-looking statements in this release. ^[1] Net income attributable to shareholders of Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA ^[2] Special item: impairment of goodwill and trade names in the Latin America Segment; for a reconciliation of 2020 figures excluding special items and 2019 adjusted figures, please refer to the table at the end of the press release ^[3] Cost in association with FME25 will be treated as a special item. ^[4] These targets are based on the 2020 results excluding the impairment of goodwill and trade names in the Latin America Segment of EUR 195 million. They are inclusive of anticipated COVID-19 effects, in constant currency and exclude special items. Special items include costs related to FME25 and other effects that are unusual in nature and have not been foreseeable or not foreseeable in size or impact at the time of giving guidance. ^[5] These targets are in constant currency and exclude special items. Special items include costs related to FME25 and other effects that are unusual in nature and have not been foreseeable or not foreseeable in size or impact at the time of giving guidance. ^[6] Please see the table at the end of the press release for a detailed reconciliation ^[7] Net cash used in operating activities, after capital expenditures, before acquisitions, investments and dividends

