  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Germany
  4. Xetra
  5. Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA
  6. News
  7. Summary
    FME   DE0005785802

FRESENIUS MEDICAL CARE AG & CO. KGAA

(FME)
  Report
Real-time Estimate Tradegate  -  04:39:32 2023-04-14 am EDT
42.60 EUR   +4.21%
SHARE IN FOKUA: FMC could close July price gap after upgrade
DP
04/13Pharma Stocks Lead European Equities Higher in Thursday Trading
MT
04/13Truist Securities Adjusts Price Target on Fresenius Medical Care to $24 From $22, Maintains Hold Rating
MT
SHARE IN FOKUA: FMC could close July price gap after upgrade

04/14/2023 | 03:52am EDT
FRANKFURT (dpa-AFX Broker) - An upgrade by Oddo-BHF from "Neutral" to "Outperform" on Friday pushed FMC's share price to its highest level since the end of July last year. At the time, a profit warning from the dialysis specialist had caused the share price to plummet by more than 17 percent in just two trading days. Subsequently, the share price fell further and further to below 26 euros by the end of October.

In the meantime, the share price has almost completely recovered these losses. Most recently, it was up 4.4 percent at 42.68 euros on Friday, leading the MDax. If the share price were to rise above 43.73 euros, the major gap from the end of July would be closed. From a chart perspective, this would be another strong signal.

Oddo-BHF analyst Oliver Metzger even sees medium-term scope to reach his new price target of 49 euros./bek/mis

-----------------------

dpa-AFX Broker - Trader News from dpa-AFX

-----------------------


© dpa-AFX 2023
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
FRESENIUS MEDICAL CARE AG & CO. KGAA 4.28% 42.66 Delayed Quote.33.73%
FRESENIUS SE & CO. KGAA 2.21% 25.94 Delayed Quote.-3.31%
MDAX 0.76% 27770.76 Delayed Quote.9.73%
Financials
Sales 2023 19 821 M 21 907 M 21 907 M
Net income 2023 483 M 534 M 534 M
Net Debt 2023 11 726 M 12 960 M 12 960 M
P/E ratio 2023 24,1x
Yield 2023 2,73%
Capitalization 11 995 M 13 257 M 13 257 M
EV / Sales 2023 1,20x
EV / Sales 2024 1,12x
Nbr of Employees 128 044
Free-Float 67,8%
Technical analysis trends FRESENIUS MEDICAL CARE AG & CO. KGAA
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishNeutral
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 17
Last Close Price 40,88 €
Average target price 34,08 €
Spread / Average Target -16,6%
Managers and Directors
Helen Giza Chief Executive & Financial Officer
Dieter Schenk Chairman-Supervisory Board
Franklin W. Maddux Executive VP-Clinical & Scientific Affairs
Rolf Allan Classon Vice Chairman-Supervisory Board
Dorothea Wenzel Lead Independent Member-Supervisory Board
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
FRESENIUS MEDICAL CARE AG & CO. KGAA33.73%13 257
CVS HEALTH CORPORATION-19.07%96 525
HCA HEALTHCARE, INC.13.94%75 804
DR. SULAIMAN AL HABIB MEDICAL SERVICES GROUP COMPANY22.85%25 286
LABORATORY CORPORATION OF AMERICA HOLDINGS-1.58%20 512
QUEST DIAGNOSTICS INCORPORATED-8.80%15 962
