SHARE IN FOKUA: FMC could close July price gap after upgrade

FRANKFURT (dpa-AFX Broker) - An upgrade by Oddo-BHF from "Neutral" to "Outperform" on Friday pushed FMC's share price to its highest level since the end of July last year. At the time, a profit warning from the dialysis specialist had caused the share price to plummet by more than 17 percent in just two trading days. Subsequently, the share price fell further and further to below 26 euros by the end of October.

In the meantime, the share price has almost completely recovered these losses. Most recently, it was up 4.4 percent at 42.68 euros on Friday, leading the MDax. If the share price were to rise above 43.73 euros, the major gap from the end of July would be closed. From a chart perspective, this would be another strong signal.

Oddo-BHF analyst Oliver Metzger even sees medium-term scope to reach his new price target of 49 euros./bek/mis

dpa-AFX Broker

