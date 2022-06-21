U.S. Supreme Court rules against DaVita over dialysis coverage

June 21 (Reuters) - The U.S. Supreme Court on Tuesday
rejected dialysis provider DaVita Inc's claims that an
Ohio hospital's employee health plan discriminates against
patients with end-stage kidney disease by reimbursing them at
low rates in hopes they would switch to Medicare.
In a 7-2 decision https://fingfx.thomsonreuters.com/gfx/legaldocs/byvrjaqorve/06212022davita.pdf
authored by conservative Justice Brett Kavanaugh, the court
ruled that Marietta Memorial Hospital's employee health plan did
not violate federal law by limiting benefits for outpatient
dialysis because it did so without regard to whether patients
had end-stage renal disease. A lower court had ruled in favor of
Denver-based DaVita.
DaVita, which provides kidney dialysis services through a
network of outpatient clinics, sued in 2018 arguing that the
hospital's plan violated the Medicare Secondary Payer statute,
under which the government healthcare program for those ages 65
and older pays only after a patient's existing insurance plan
does.
Given the high cost of care for end-stage renal disease, the
law bars health plans from differentiating benefits it provides
people with the disease and those without it.
End-stage renal disease is a condition in which a person's
kidneys cease functioning and can only be treated with a
transplant or dialysis.
Kavanaugh wrote that while Congress could mandate that
health plans provide particular benefits, the Medicare Secondary
Payer statute does not dictate any particular level of dialysis
coverage by a health plan.
"Neither the statute nor DaVita offers a basis for
determining when coverage for outpatient dialysis could be
considered inadequate," Kavanaugh wrote.
Following the ruling, shares of DaVita, one of the nation's
two largest dialysis providers, closed 15% lower. Shares of
German rival Fresenius Medical Care dropped 9%.
"Alongside the kidney care community, we are deeply
disappointed by today's Supreme Court decision to upend an
important protection for Americans with chronic kidney failure,"
Javier Rodriguez, DaVita's chief executive, said in a statement.
DaVita's lawyers had said a ruling against the company could
open the door to other private health plans adopting terms to
limit coverage for expensive dialysis treatments, forcing
patients with end-stage renal disease to switch to Medicare.
Fresenius in a statement said it does not "expect that this
case triggers a major change in the relationship between
providers and health insurers as the vast majority of those in
the industry are interested in the well-being of patients."
John Kulewicz, a lawyer for Marietta's plan, thanked the
court "for the close reading that it has given to the Medicare
Secondary Payer Act."
Justice Elena Kagan, in a dissenting opinion joined by
fellow liberal Justice Sonia Sotomayor, said the ruling created
a "massive and inexplicable workaround" to a prohibition aimed
at preventing health plans from "foisting" the cost of dialysis
onto Medicare.
"Now Congress will have to fix a statute this Court has
broken," Kagan wrote.
(Reporting by Nate Raymond in Boston; Editing by Will Dunham
and Bill Berkrot)