  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Germany
  4. Xetra
  5. Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA
  6. News
  7. Summary
    FME   DE0005785802

FRESENIUS MEDICAL CARE AG & CO. KGAA

(FME)
  Report
Real-time Estimate Tradegate  -  11:39:19 2023-02-28 am EST
36.94 EUR   -3.30%
UBS raises target for FMC to 38 euros - 'Neutral

02/28/2023 | 11:05am EST
ZURICH (dpa-AFX) - Swiss major bank UBS raised its price target for FMC from 30 to 38 euros and left its rating at "neutral". His slightly lowered estimate for operating earnings (Ebit) is more than offset by his lowered estimates for capital expenditures and acquisitions, analyst Graham Doyle justified the new price target for the dialysis specialist's stock in a research note published Tuesday. He referred to management's comments to minimize acquisition-related activities, "manage investments restrictively" and instead focus on organic growth in the core business./ck/tih

Publication of the original study: 27.02.2023 / 17:38 / GMT First disclosure of the original study: 27.02.2023 / 17:38 / GMT

-----------------------

dpa-AFX Broker - Trader News from dpa-AFX

-----------------------


© dpa-AFX 2023
All news about FRESENIUS MEDICAL CARE AG & CO. KGAA
11:17aRising Bank Stocks Not Enough to Counter Lower European Equities
MT
11:05aUBS raises target for FMC to 38 euros - 'Neutral
DP
08:55aFMC FRESENIUS MEDICAL CARE AG & CO KGAA : UBS reite..
MD
06:48aINDEX MONITOR: Rheinmetall expected in Dax - change also in MDax, SDax, TecDax
DP
12:11aMoody's Lowers Fresenius Medical Care Outlook to Negative on Weak FY23 Prospects
MT
02/27Moody's Affirms Fresenius' Rating on FY22 Results, FY23 Outlook
MT
02/24Tech, Pharma Stocks Lead European Equities Lower in Friday Trading
MT
02/23Truist Securities Raises Fresenius Medical Care's Price Target to $22 From $17, Maintai..
MT
02/23After Strong Start, European Equities Pull Back in Thursday Trading
MT
02/23FMC and Fresenius weak - simplification does not go far enough
DP
Analyst Recommendations on FRESENIUS MEDICAL CARE AG & CO. KGAA
Financials
Sales 2023 19 748 M 20 922 M 20 922 M
Net income 2023 489 M 518 M 518 M
Net Debt 2023 11 824 M 12 527 M 12 527 M
P/E ratio 2023 22,7x
Yield 2023 2,17%
Capitalization 11 208 M 11 875 M 11 875 M
EV / Sales 2023 1,17x
EV / Sales 2024 1,05x
Nbr of Employees 128 044
Free-Float 67,8%
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 16
Last Close Price 38,20 €
Average target price 33,32 €
Spread / Average Target -12,8%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Helen Giza Chief Executive & Financial Officer
Dieter Schenk Chairman-Supervisory Board
Franklin W. Maddux Executive VP-Clinical & Scientific Affairs
Rolf Allan Classon Vice Chairman-Supervisory Board
Pascale Witz Member-Supervisory Board
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
FRESENIUS MEDICAL CARE AG & CO. KGAA24.96%11 875
CVS HEALTH CORPORATION-7.96%108 944
HCA HEALTHCARE, INC.3.83%68 699
DR. SULAIMAN AL HABIB MEDICAL SERVICES GROUP COMPANY5.08%21 619
LABORATORY CORPORATION OF AMERICA HOLDINGS2.90%21 225
QUEST DIAGNOSTICS INCORPORATED-11.37%15 436