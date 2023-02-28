UBS raises target for FMC to 38 euros - 'Neutral

ZURICH (dpa-AFX) - Swiss major bank UBS raised its price target for FMC from 30 to 38 euros and left its rating at "neutral". His slightly lowered estimate for operating earnings (Ebit) is more than offset by his lowered estimates for capital expenditures and acquisitions, analyst Graham Doyle justified the new price target for the dialysis specialist's stock in a research note published Tuesday. He referred to management's comments to minimize acquisition-related activities, "manage investments restrictively" and instead focus on organic growth in the core business./ck/tih

Publication of the original study: 27.02.2023 / 17:38 / GMT First disclosure of the original study: 27.02.2023 / 17:38 / GMT

