July 13 (Reuters) - The U.S. Federal Trade Commission (FTC) is investigating healthcare providers DaVita and Fresenius Medical Care over allegations that the companies have been illegally thwarting smaller competitors, Politico reported on Saturday, citing three people familiar with the matter. (Reporting by Chandni Shah in Bengaluru; Editing by Mark POtter)
US FTC probing DaVita, Fresenius Medical, Politico reports
RE
Jul. 12
FRESENIUS MEDICAL CARE : Still a long way to go
