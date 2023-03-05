Advanced search
  Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Germany
  4. Xetra
  5. Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA
  6. News
  7. Summary
    FME   DE0005785802

FRESENIUS MEDICAL CARE AG & CO. KGAA

(FME)
  Report
Delayed Xetra  -  11:35:20 2023-03-03 am EST
36.70 EUR   +2.74%
WDH/INDEX-MONITOR: Rheinmetall joins the Dax

03/05/2023 | 10:53am EST
(Grammatical error corrected in the first paragraph of the March 3 announcement)

ZUG (dpa-AFX) - Thanks to a significant increase in its valuation on the stock market, the arms group and automotive supplier Rheinmetall has joined the top league of the stock market. Since the start of Russia's war of aggression against Ukraine, the company's share price has risen about one and a half times. The dialysis specialist FMC has to vacate its place in the Dax and will be listed in the MDax, the index for medium-sized companies, from March 20. Both had been expected by experts.

With the arms company Hensoldt, which is moving up from the SDax index of smaller stocks to the MDax, another arms company is benefiting from the change of era. With him, the technology company Jenoptik will move up a league, as the index provider Qontigo announced late Friday evening in Zug.

Their places must clear the biofuel manufacturer Verbio and Software AG, which are relegated to the SDax, the index of smaller values. The insurer Wüstenrot & Württembergische (Wüstenrot & Württembergische) will also be included there, for which Südzucker subsidiary and bioethanol producer Cropenergies must leave the index.

Index changes are particularly important for funds that replicate indices in real terms (physically replicating ETFs). These funds must then be rebalanced and rebalanced accordingly, which can have an impact on share prices./he/mis


© dpa-AFX 2023
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
CROPENERGIES AG 1.54% 11.86 Delayed Quote.-8.91%
DAX 1.64% 15578.39 Delayed Quote.11.88%
FRESENIUS MEDICAL CARE AG & CO. KGAA 2.74% 36.7 Delayed Quote.20.05%
HENSOLDT AG 0.31% 32.85 Delayed Quote.48.64%
JENOPTIK AG 1.60% 33.06 Delayed Quote.29.34%
MDAX 1.66% 28918.65 Delayed Quote.15.13%
RHEINMETALL AG 0.85% 248.6 Delayed Quote.33.62%
S&P GSCI BIO FUEL INDEX 1.04% 181.2201 Real-time Quote.-2.47%
SDAX 1.10% 13579.11 Delayed Quote.13.86%
SOFTWARE AG 0.77% 19.55 Delayed Quote.-19.28%
SÜDZUCKER AG -0.19% 16.01 Delayed Quote.-2.02%
Financials
Sales 2023 19 864 M 21 056 M 21 056 M
Net income 2023 470 M 498 M 498 M
Net Debt 2023 11 033 M 11 695 M 11 695 M
P/E ratio 2023 22,9x
Yield 2023 2,77%
Capitalization 10 768 M 11 414 M 11 414 M
EV / Sales 2023 1,10x
EV / Sales 2024 1,03x
Nbr of Employees 128 044
Free-Float 67,8%
Chart FRESENIUS MEDICAL CARE AG & CO. KGAA
Duration : Period :
Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends FRESENIUS MEDICAL CARE AG & CO. KGAA
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBullishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 16
Last Close Price 36,70 €
Average target price 33,39 €
Spread / Average Target -9,02%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Helen Giza Chief Executive & Financial Officer
Dieter Schenk Chairman-Supervisory Board
Franklin W. Maddux Executive VP-Clinical & Scientific Affairs
Rolf Allan Classon Vice Chairman-Supervisory Board
Pascale Witz Member-Supervisory Board
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
FRESENIUS MEDICAL CARE AG & CO. KGAA20.05%11 414
CVS HEALTH CORPORATION-12.62%105 053
HCA HEALTHCARE, INC.1.58%69 239
DR. SULAIMAN AL HABIB MEDICAL SERVICES GROUP COMPANY9.07%22 437
LABORATORY CORPORATION OF AMERICA HOLDINGS1.69%21 182
QUEST DIAGNOSTICS INCORPORATED-10.00%15 674