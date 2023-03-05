WDH/INDEX-MONITOR: Rheinmetall joins the Dax

(Grammatical error corrected in the first paragraph of the March 3 announcement)

ZUG (dpa-AFX) - Thanks to a significant increase in its valuation on the stock market, the arms group and automotive supplier Rheinmetall has joined the top league of the stock market. Since the start of Russia's war of aggression against Ukraine, the company's share price has risen about one and a half times. The dialysis specialist FMC has to vacate its place in the Dax and will be listed in the MDax, the index for medium-sized companies, from March 20. Both had been expected by experts.

With the arms company Hensoldt, which is moving up from the SDax index of smaller stocks to the MDax, another arms company is benefiting from the change of era. With him, the technology company Jenoptik will move up a league, as the index provider Qontigo announced late Friday evening in Zug.

Their places must clear the biofuel manufacturer Verbio and Software AG, which are relegated to the SDax, the index of smaller values. The insurer Wüstenrot & Württembergische (Wüstenrot & Württembergische) will also be included there, for which Südzucker subsidiary and bioethanol producer Cropenergies must leave the index.

Index changes are particularly important for funds that replicate indices in real terms (physically replicating ETFs). These funds must then be rebalanced and rebalanced accordingly, which can have an impact on share prices./he/mis