EQS Preliminary announcement financial reports: Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA
/ Preliminary announcement on the disclosure of financial statements
Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA hereby announces that the following financial reports shall be disclosed:
Report Type: Annual financial report
Language: German
Date of disclosure: March 14, 2024
Address: http://www.fresenius.com/de/finanzberichte-und-praesentationen
Language: English
Date of disclosure: March 14, 2024
Address: http://www.fresenius.com/financial-reports-and-presentations
Report Type: Annual financial report of the group
Language: German
Date of disclosure: March 14, 2024
Address: http://www.fresenius.com/de/finanzberichte-und-praesentationen
Language: English
Date of disclosure: March 14, 2024
Address: http://www.fresenius.com/financial-reports-and-presentations
