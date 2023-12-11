EQS Preliminary announcement financial reports: Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA / Preliminary announcement on the disclosure of financial statements

Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA: Preliminary announcement of the publication of financial reports according to Articles 114, 115, 117 of the WpHG [the German Securities Act]



11.12.2023 / 16:59 CET/CEST

Preliminary announcement of the publication of financial reports according to Articles 114, 115, 117 of the WpHG [the German Securities Act] transmitted by EQS News - a service of EQS Group AG.

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.





Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA hereby announces that the following financial reports shall be disclosed:



Report Type: Annual financial report



Language: German

Date of disclosure: March 14, 2024

Address: http://www.fresenius.com/de/finanzberichte-und-praesentationen



Language: English

Date of disclosure: March 14, 2024

Address: http://www.fresenius.com/financial-reports-and-presentations



Report Type: Annual financial report of the group



Language: German

Date of disclosure: March 14, 2024

Address: http://www.fresenius.com/de/finanzberichte-und-praesentationen



Language: English

Date of disclosure: March 14, 2024

Address: http://www.fresenius.com/financial-reports-and-presentations



11.12.2023 CET/CEST The EQS Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.

Archive at www.eqs-news.com

