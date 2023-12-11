EQS Preliminary announcement financial reports: Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA / Preliminary announcement on the disclosure of financial statements
Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA: Preliminary announcement of the publication of financial reports according to Articles 114, 115, 117 of the WpHG [the German Securities Act]

11.12.2023 / 17:09 CET/CEST
Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA hereby announces that the following financial reports shall be disclosed:

Report Type: Financial report of the group (half-year/Q2)

Language: German
Date of disclosure: July 31, 2024
Address: http://www.fresenius.com/de/finanzberichte-und-praesentationen

Language: English
Date of disclosure: July 31, 2024
Address: http://www.fresenius.com/financial-reports-and-presentations

Language: English
Company: Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA
Else-Kröner-Straße 1
61352 Bad Homburg v.d.H.
Germany
Internet: www.fresenius.com

 
