11.12.2023 / 17:03 CET/CEST

Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA hereby announces that the following financial reports shall be disclosed:



Report Type: Quarterly financial report within the 1st half-year (Q1)



Language: German

Date of disclosure: May 08, 2024

Address: http://www.fresenius.com/de/finanzberichte-und-praesentationen



Language: English

Date of disclosure: May 08, 2024

Address: http://www.fresenius.com/financial-reports-and-presentations



Report Type: Quarterly financial report within the 2nd half-year (Q3)



Language: German

Date of disclosure: November 06, 2024

Address: http://www.fresenius.com/de/finanzberichte-und-praesentationen



Language: English

Date of disclosure: November 06, 2024

Address: http://www.fresenius.com/financial-reports-and-presentations



