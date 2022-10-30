EQS-Ad-hoc: Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA / Key word(s): Change in Forecast

Challenging macroeconomic environment impact Fresenius Medical Care and Fresenius Group earnings in FY/22; Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA Group guidance revised



30-Oct-2022

Since Fresenius Medical Care continues to operate in a challenging environment, the impacts of the Company’s focused efforts to improve North American Health Care Services operations are delayed against previous assumptions. Therefore, Fresenius Medical Care now assumes lower contributions in the financial year 2022.



Consequently, Fresenius Medical Care now expects net income (attributable to shareholders of Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA) for the financial year 2022 to decline in the high teens to mid-twenties percentage range. The Company continues to anticipate revenue to grow at a low-single digit percentage range in the financial year 2022. These targets are in constant currency and exclude special items.



All other business segments of the Fresenius Group, in particular Vamed, are also affected by a challenging overall economic environment. Thus, there are increased uncertainties, inflation-related cost increases, staff shortages, disruptions in supply chains, and increased energy costs. This has a direct impact on customer and patient behavior.



However, as a consequence of the development at Fresenius Medical Care, Fresenius Vamed, and in view of increasing indications of a persistent unfavorable development of these and other factors for the further course of the financial year, the Management Board has changed its risk assessment and consequently also adjusted the Group outlook for FY/22.



At constant currency, the Company now anticipates Group net income1,2 to decline around ten percent (previously: decline in a low-to-mid single-digit percentage range). Group sales3 in constant currency continue to be expected to grow in a low-to-mid single-digit percentage range.



The acquisition of Ivenix and the acquisition of the majority stake in mAbxience as well as any further potential acquisitions remain excluded from guidance.



1 Net income attributable to shareholders of Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA

2 FY/21 base: €1,867 million, before special items; 2022: before special items

3 FY/21 base: €37,520 million



For additional information on the performance indicators used please refer to our website at





Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA,

represented by Fresenius Management SE,

The Management Board



Bad Homburg v.d.H., October 30, 2022





End of Note

