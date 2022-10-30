Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Germany
  4. Xetra
  5. Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA
  6. News
  7. Summary
    FRE   DE0005785604

FRESENIUS SE & CO. KGAA

(FRE)
  Report
Delayed Xetra  -  11:39 2022-10-28 am EDT
22.16 EUR   -3.19%
12:38pChallenging macroeconomic environment impact Fresenius Medical Care and Fresenius Group earnings in FY/22; Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA Group guidance revised
EQ
10/28European ADRs Move Higher in Friday Trading
MT
10/27FRESENIUS SE : Barclays keeps its Buy rating
MD
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisionsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Challenging macroeconomic environment impact Fresenius Medical Care and Fresenius Group earnings in FY/22; Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA Group guidance revised

10/30/2022 | 12:38pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

EQS-Ad-hoc: Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA / Key word(s): Change in Forecast
Challenging macroeconomic environment impact Fresenius Medical Care and Fresenius Group earnings in FY/22; Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA Group guidance revised

30-Oct-2022 / 17:36 CET/CEST
Disclosure of an inside information acc. to Article 17 MAR of the Regulation (EU) No 596/2014, transmitted by EQS News - a service of EQS Group AG.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA: Challenging macroeconomic environment impact Fresenius Medical Care and Fresenius Group earnings in FY/22; Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA Group guidance revised
Since Fresenius Medical Care continues to operate in a challenging environment, the impacts of the Company’s focused efforts to improve North American Health Care Services operations are delayed against previous assumptions. Therefore, Fresenius Medical Care now assumes lower contributions in the financial year 2022.

Consequently, Fresenius Medical Care now expects net income (attributable to shareholders of Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA) for the financial year 2022 to decline in the high teens to mid-twenties percentage range. The Company continues to anticipate revenue to grow at a low-single digit percentage range in the financial year 2022. These targets are in constant currency and exclude special items.

All other business segments of the Fresenius Group, in particular Vamed, are also affected by a challenging overall economic environment. Thus, there are increased uncertainties, inflation-related cost increases, staff shortages, disruptions in supply chains, and increased energy costs. This has a direct impact on customer and patient behavior.

However, as a consequence of the development at Fresenius Medical Care, Fresenius Vamed, and in view of increasing indications of a persistent unfavorable development of these and other factors for the further course of the financial year, the Management Board has changed its risk assessment and consequently also adjusted the Group outlook for FY/22.

At constant currency, the Company now anticipates Group net income1,2 to decline around ten percent (previously: decline in a low-to-mid single-digit percentage range). Group sales3 in constant currency continue to be expected to grow in a low-to-mid single-digit percentage range.

The acquisition of Ivenix and the acquisition of the majority stake in mAbxience as well as any further potential acquisitions remain excluded from guidance.

1 Net income attributable to shareholders of Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA
2 FY/21 base: €1,867 million, before special items; 2022: before special items
3 FY/21 base: €37,520 million

For additional information on the performance indicators used please refer to our website at https://www.fresenius.com/alternative-performance-measures.


Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA,
represented by Fresenius Management SE,
The Management Board

Bad Homburg v.d.H., October 30, 2022


----------------------------------------
Contact:
Markus Georgi
Senior Vice President Investor Relations & Sustainability 
T: +49 (0) 6172 608-2485
markus.georgi@fresenius.com
----------------------------------------

End of Note
 

30-Oct-2022 CET/CEST The EQS Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.eqs-news.com
Language: English
Company: Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA
Else-Kröner-Straße 1
61352 Bad Homburg v.d.H.
Germany
Phone: +49 (0)6172 608-2485
Fax: +49 (0)6172 608-2488
E-mail: ir-fre@fresenius.com
Internet: www.fresenius.com
ISIN: DE0005785604
WKN: 578560
Indices: DAX
Listed: Regulated Market in Dusseldorf, Frankfurt (Prime Standard), Munich; Regulated Unofficial Market in Berlin, Hamburg, Hanover, Stuttgart, Tradegate Exchange; Luxembourg Stock Exchange
EQS News ID: 1475045

 
End of Announcement EQS News Service

1475045  30-Oct-2022 CET/CEST

fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1475045&application_name=news&site_id=zonebourse_sftp

© EQS 2022
All news about FRESENIUS SE & CO. KGAA
12:38pChallenging macroeconomic environment impact Fresenius Medical Care and Fresenius Group..
EQ
10/28European ADRs Move Higher in Friday Trading
MT
10/27FRESENIUS SE : Barclays keeps its Buy rating
MD
10/26FRESENIUS SE : Deutsche Bank reaffirms its Neutral rating
MD
10/26FRESENIUS SE : Gets a Buy rating from Berenberg
MD
10/26Fresenius CEO to Revamp Strategy, Shift From Debt-financed Growth
MT
10/25Fresenius CEO signals realignment, confirms call with Elliott - FAZ newspape..
RE
10/25FRESENIUS SE : Credit Suisse gives a Neutral rating
MD
10/21FRESENIUS SE : Jefferies reiterates its Neutral rating
MD
10/20FRESENIUS SE : DZ Bank reiterates its Neutral rating
MD
More news
Analyst Recommendations on FRESENIUS SE & CO. KGAA
More recommendations
Financials
Sales 2022 40 489 M 40 259 M 40 259 M
Net income 2022 1 725 M 1 716 M 1 716 M
Net Debt 2022 22 314 M 22 187 M 22 187 M
P/E ratio 2022 7,23x
Yield 2022 3,91%
Capitalization 12 481 M 12 411 M 12 411 M
EV / Sales 2022 0,86x
EV / Sales 2023 0,79x
Nbr of Employees 318 647
Free-Float 73,0%
Chart FRESENIUS SE & CO. KGAA
Duration : Period :
Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends FRESENIUS SE & CO. KGAA
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 17
Last Close Price 22,16 €
Average target price 36,25 €
Spread / Average Target 63,6%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Michael Sen Chief Executive Officer
Sara Hennicken Chief Financial Officer
Wolfgang Kirsch Chairman-Supervisory Board
Michael Albrecht Independent Member-Supervisory Board
Konrad Kölbl Member-Supervisory Board
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
FRESENIUS SE & CO. KGAA-37.40%12 411
AIER EYE HOSPITAL GROUP CO., LTD.-22.20%25 054
BANGKOK DUSIT MEDICAL SERVICES29.35%12 446
IHH HEALTHCARE-18.94%11 095
RAMSAY HEALTH CARE LIMITED-19.04%8 440
APOLLO HOSPITALS ENTERPRISE LIMITED-8.90%7 975