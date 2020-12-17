DGAP-NVR : Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA: Release according to Article 41 of the WpHG [the German Securities Trading Act] with the objective of Europe-wide distribution

DGAP Total Voting Rights Announcement: Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA / Total
Voting Rights Announcement
Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA: Release according to Article 41 of the WpHG [the
German Securities Trading Act] with the objective of Europe-wide
distribution
2020-12-17 / 16:43
Total Voting Rights Announcement transmitted by DGAP - a service of EQS
Group AG.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.
*Publication of total number of voting rights*
*1. Details of issuer*
+-------------------------+
|Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA |
|Else-Kröner-Straße 1|
|61352 Bad Homburg v.d.H. |
|Germany |
+-------------------------+
*2. Type of capital measure*
+-+------------------------------+-----------------------------+
| |Type of capital measure |Date of status / date of |
| | |effect |
+-+------------------------------+-----------------------------+
|X|*Conditional capital increase*|16.12.2020 |
| |(Sec. 41 para. 2 WpHG) | |
+-+------------------------------+-----------------------------+
| |*Other capital measure* (Sec. | |
| |41 para. 1 WpHG) | |
+-+------------------------------+-----------------------------+
*3. New total number of voting rights:*
+---------+
|557540909|
+---------+
2020-12-17 The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements,
Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.dgap.de
Language: English
Company: Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA
Else-Kröner-Straße 1
61352 Bad Homburg v.d.H.
Germany
Internet: www.fresenius.com
End of News DGAP News Service
1156107 2020-12-17
(END) Dow Jones Newswires
December 17, 2020 10:43 ET (15:43 GMT)