DGAP-NVR : Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA: Release according to Article 41 of the WpHG [the German Securities Trading Act] with the objective of Europe-wide distribution

12/17/2020 | 10:44am EST
 DGAP Total Voting Rights Announcement: Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA / Total 
Voting Rights Announcement 
Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA: Release according to Article 41 of the WpHG [the 
German Securities Trading Act] with the objective of Europe-wide 
distribution 
 
2020-12-17 / 16:43 
Total Voting Rights Announcement transmitted by DGAP - a service of EQS 
Group AG. 
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. 
 
*Publication of total number of voting rights* 
 
*1. Details of issuer* 
+-------------------------+ 
|Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA  | 
|Else-Kröner-Straße 1| 
|61352 Bad Homburg v.d.H. | 
|Germany                  | 
+-------------------------+ 
*2. Type of capital measure* 
+-+------------------------------+-----------------------------+ 
| |Type of capital measure       |Date of status / date of     | 
| |                              |effect                       | 
+-+------------------------------+-----------------------------+ 
|X|*Conditional capital increase*|16.12.2020                   | 
| |(Sec. 41 para. 2 WpHG)        |                             | 
+-+------------------------------+-----------------------------+ 
| |*Other capital measure* (Sec. |                             | 
| |41 para. 1 WpHG)              |                             | 
+-+------------------------------+-----------------------------+ 
*3. New total number of voting rights:* 
+---------+ 
|557540909| 
+---------+ 
 
2020-12-17 The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, 
Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases. 
Archive at www.dgap.de 
Language: English 
Company:  Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA 
          Else-Kröner-Straße 1 
          61352 Bad Homburg v.d.H. 
          Germany 
Internet: www.fresenius.com 
 
End of News DGAP News Service 
 
1156107 2020-12-17

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

December 17, 2020 10:43 ET (15:43 GMT)

