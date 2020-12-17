DGAP-NVR : Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA: Release according to Article 41 of the WpHG [the German Securities Trading Act] with the objective of Europe-wide distribution

DGAP Total Voting Rights Announcement: Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA / Total Voting Rights Announcement Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA: Release according to Article 41 of the WpHG [the German Securities Trading Act] with the objective of Europe-wide distribution 2020-12-17 / 16:43 Total Voting Rights Announcement transmitted by DGAP - a service of EQS Group AG. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. *Publication of total number of voting rights* *1. Details of issuer* +-------------------------+ |Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA | |Else-Kröner-Straße 1| |61352 Bad Homburg v.d.H. | |Germany | +-------------------------+ *2. Type of capital measure* +-+------------------------------+-----------------------------+ | |Type of capital measure |Date of status / date of | | | |effect | +-+------------------------------+-----------------------------+ |X|*Conditional capital increase*|16.12.2020 | | |(Sec. 41 para. 2 WpHG) | | +-+------------------------------+-----------------------------+ | |*Other capital measure* (Sec. | | | |41 para. 1 WpHG) | | +-+------------------------------+-----------------------------+ *3. New total number of voting rights:* +---------+ |557540909| +---------+ 2020-12-17 The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases. Archive at www.dgap.de Language: English Company: Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA Else-Kröner-Straße 1 61352 Bad Homburg v.d.H. Germany Internet: www.fresenius.com End of News DGAP News Service 1156107 2020-12-17

