Europe's generic drugmakers may cut output due to surging energy bills

FRANKFURT, Sept 28 (Reuters) - Europe's drug makers have
warned they may stop making some cheap generic medicines because
of surging electricity costs and are calling for an overhaul of
the way they are priced, the latest industry to seek help as the
energy crisis deepens.
The generic drug industry lobby group Medicines for Europe,
which represents companies including Teva, Novartis's
Sandoz unit and Fresenius SE's Kabi business,
on Tuesday sent an open letter to European Union member states'
energy and health ministers ahead of their extraordinary EU
Council meeting on Friday, calling for measures to ease the cost
burden.
The letter was also addressed to key European Commissioners.
The recipients did not respond to requests for comment given
the late hour.
Electricity prices have risen ten-fold for some drug
factories in Europe and raw material costs have risen by between
50% and 160%, according to the letter.
Generics associations in member states are also petitioning
national heath authorities for more flexibility on drug prices,
said Medicines for Europe.
"We may discontinue maybe three, maybe five products due to
the direct and indirect impact of increasing energy costs," said
Elisabeth Stampa, chief executive of Medichem SA, a generic
drugs and pharmaceutical ingredients maker based near Barcelona,
Spain.
Medicines for Europe's director general Adrian Van Den Hoven
told Reuters that higher energy costs were hitting a sector that
was forced to consolidate due to price pressure, making the
market more vulnerable to supply outages and shortages.
"Higher energy costs just eat all of the margins of many
makers of essential medicines in the fixed price system that we
operate under in Europe," he said.
The issue centres on the pricing regime. Off-patent
medicines are typically sold by low-cost drugmakers at prices
set by national health agencies or insurers' associations, which
frequently also cut prices.
Generics account for about 70% all dispensed medicines in
Europe, many of them to treat serious conditions such as
infections or cancer, but make up only 29% of the region's drug
bills, according to the lobby group.
The surge in energy costs risks undermining a recent push to
boost medicines production in Europe and make the region more
self-sufficient after the COVID-19 pandemic exposed a dependence
on suppliers abroad and led to a breakdown of certain supply
routes.
COVID-lockdown measures in China and the war in Ukraine have
made matters worse for logistic and raw material supplies.
Drug supply shortages, which at times disrupt patient care
when alternative sources are not available, have a decade-long
history in the European off-patent generic drug sector, where
pressure on prices by cash-strapped health systems allows only
the most cost-efficient suppliers to survive.
While makers of patented innovative drugs are also typically
banned from raising prices after a reimbursement rate has been
set, the much higher margins keep most of those products
profitable.
ENERGY INTENSE
Standard infusions for hospitals are among the most energy
intensive drugs to produce because they need to be heated and
cooled for sterility. The same goes for the fermentation process
behind commonly used antibiotics and therapeutic hormones, said
van den Hoven.
Medichem's Stampa said the effects of expensive energy
ranged from higher shipping rates to waste disposal contractors
charging 30% more.
She declined to name drugs that might be affected as part of
an annual review this year, but said customers would be given
about six to 12 months to find a new supplier if a product is
phased out.
The privately held group made 110 million euros ($106
million) in sales last year with off-patent products such as
antibiotic drips, blood thinners and schizophrenia drugs,
selling to generic drug companies including Teva and
Viatris.
Stampa said indexing drug prices to take production costs
into account would be an affordable fix for health bodies in
Europe where some off-patent prescription eye drops are
reimbursed for less than the price of a pack of gum.
The president of the Italian pharmaceutical industry
association, Marcello Cattani, said energy costs are seven times
higher than last year, while the U.S. dollar, in which
international ingredients are typically paid, is up against the
euro.
"The sector cannot pass on higher costs ... The risks of
negative impacts on the production and availability of medicines
are very high," he said.
($1 = 1.0394 euros)
(Additional reporting by Emilio Parodi in Milan and Gabriela
Baczynska in Brussels; Editing by Josephine Mason and Mark
Potter)