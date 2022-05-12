Log in
Equities
Germany
Xetra
Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA
News
Summary
FRE
DE0005785604
FRESENIUS SE & CO. KGAA
(FRE)
Add to my list
Report
Real-time Estimate Tradegate -
05/12 10:47:13 am EDT
33.22
EUR
-2.54%
10:26a
FRESENIUS SE
: DZ Bank reaffirms its Buy rating
MD
05/10
FRESENIUS SE
: Buy rating from Warburg Research
MD
05/06
Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA Reports Earnings Results for the First Quarter Ended March 31, 2022
CI
FRESENIUS SE : DZ Bank reaffirms its Buy rating
05/12/2022 | 10:26am EDT
Sven Kürten from DZ Bank retains his positive opinion on the stock with a Buy rating.
© MarketScreener with dpa-AFX Analyser 2022
All news about FRESENIUS SE & CO. KGAA
10:26a
FRESENIUS SE
: DZ Bank reaffirms its Buy rating
MD
05/10
FRESENIUS SE
: Buy rating from Warburg Research
MD
05/06
Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA Reports Earnings Results for the First Quarter Ended March 31, ..
CI
05/06
FRESENIUS SE
: Credit Suisse remains Neutral
MD
05/05
Fresenius with solid start to 2022 despite macroeconomic challenges
AQ
05/05
Fresenius Kabi Completes Acquisition of Ivenix
AQ
05/05
FRESENIUS SE
: Deutsche Bank reaffirms its Neutral rating
MD
05/04
Fresenius Medical Care's Q1 Adjusted Net Income Declines, Revenue Grows
MT
05/04
TRANSCRIPT
: Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA, Q1 2022 Earnings Call, May 04, 2022
CI
05/04
Fresenius Medical Care Reiterates FY22 Financial Goals After Q1 Growth
MT
More news
Analyst Recommendations on FRESENIUS SE & CO. KGAA
10:26a
FRESENIUS SE
: DZ Bank reaffirms its Buy rating
MD
05/10
FRESENIUS SE
: Buy rating from Warburg Research
MD
05/06
FRESENIUS SE
: Credit Suisse remains Neutral
MD
More recommendations
Financials
EUR
USD
Sales 2022
40 046 M
42 221 M
42 221 M
Net income 2022
1 842 M
1 942 M
1 942 M
Net Debt 2022
22 633 M
23 862 M
23 862 M
P/E ratio 2022
10,3x
Yield 2022
2,59%
Capitalization
19 034 M
20 067 M
20 067 M
EV / Sales 2022
1,04x
EV / Sales 2023
0,94x
Nbr of Employees
317 242
Free-Float
73,4%
More Financials
Chart FRESENIUS SE & CO. KGAA
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends FRESENIUS SE & CO. KGAA
Short Term
Mid-Term
Long Term
Trends
Neutral
Neutral
Bearish
Technical analysis
Income Statement Evolution
Income Statement Evolution
More Financials
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus
OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts
18
Last Close Price
34,08 €
Average target price
44,23 €
Spread / Average Target
29,8%
Consensus
EPS Revisions
EPS Revisions
More Estimates Revisions
Managers and Directors
Stephan Sturm
Chairman-Management Board & CEO
Rachel Clare Empey
Chief Financial Officer
Wolfgang Kirsch
Chairman-Supervisory Board
Klaus-Peter Müller
Independent Member-Supervisory Board
Michael Albrecht
Independent Member-Supervisory Board
More about the company
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.
Capi. (M$)
FRESENIUS SE & CO. KGAA
-3.73%
20 067
AIER EYE HOSPITAL GROUP CO., LTD.
-20.84%
26 920
IHH HEALTHCARE BERHAD
-12.53%
12 935
RAMSAY HEALTH CARE LIMITED
7.79%
12 286
BANGKOK DUSIT MEDICAL SERVICES PUBLIC COMPANY LIMITED
8.70%
11 476
APOLLO HOSPITALS ENTERPRISE LIMITED
-26.60%
6 849
More Results
