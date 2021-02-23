Log in
FRESENIUS SE & CO. KGAA

FRE
FRESENIUS SE : Jefferies reaffirms its Sell rating

02/23/2021 | 03:50am EST
Jefferies is negative on the stock with a Sell rating. The target price remains set at EUR 33.


© MarketScreener with dpa-AFX Analyser 2021
Financials
Sales 2020 36 158 M 44 020 M 44 020 M
Net income 2020 1 735 M 2 112 M 2 112 M
Net Debt 2020 23 519 M 28 634 M 28 634 M
P/E ratio 2020 11,3x
Yield 2020 2,24%
Capitalization 20 002 M 24 295 M 24 352 M
EV / Sales 2020 1,20x
EV / Sales 2021 1,12x
Nbr of Employees 309 114
Free-Float 72,0%
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 21
Average target price 46,11 €
Last Close Price 35,88 €
Spread / Highest target 89,5%
Spread / Average Target 28,5%
Spread / Lowest Target -50,8%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
NameTitle
Stephan Sturm President & Chief Executive Officer
Rachel Clare Empey Chief Financial Officer
Gerd Krick Chairman-Supervisory Board
Jürgen Götz Chief Legal & Compliance Officer
Niko Stumpfögger Deputy Chairman-Supervisory Board
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
FRESENIUS SE & CO. KGAA-5.18%24 295
AIER EYE HOSPITAL GROUP CO., LTD.9.89%52 476
TOPCHOICE MEDICAL CORPORATION26.10%17 297
HAPVIDA PARTICIPAÇÕES E INVESTIMENTOS S.A.10.03%11 375
RAMSAY HEALTH CARE LIMITED-0.05%11 195
IHH HEALTHCARE-7.64%11 035
