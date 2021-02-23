FRESENIUS SE : Jefferies reaffirms its Sell rating

Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Canada
Deutschland
España
France
Italia
Schweiz (DE)
Suisse (FR)
United Kingdom
United States
Settings
Dynamic quotes
OFF
ON
Markets
Equities
North America
Europe
Asia
Oceania
Middle East
»
More Equities
Indexes
S&P 500
DOW JONES
NASDAQ 100
EURO STOXX 50
NIKKEI 225
»
More Indexes
Currency / Forex
USD / EUR
USD / CAD
USD / MXN
USD / BRL
USD / INR
»
More Currencies
Commodities
GOLD
Crude Oil (WTI)
Crude Oil (BRENT)
SILVER
PLATINUM
»
More Commodities
Trackers & ETF
Rankings and News
Advanced Search
Cryptocurrencies
BITCOIN
ETHEREUM
News
Latest News
Companies
Markets
Economy
Currency / Forex
Commodities
Interest Rates
Business Leaders
Cryptocurrencies
Cybersecurity
Economic calendar
Listed companies
Analyst reco.
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profit warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions
Financial calendar
Sector News
Energy
Basic Materials
Industrials
Consumer Cyclical
Consumer Non-Cyclical
Financials
Healthcare
Technology
Telecommunications Services
Utilities
Analysis
All Analysis
Must Read
Daily briefing
Weekly market update
Stock Trading Strategies
Stock Picks
All stock picks
Subscribe
Portfolios
My Portfolio
Virtual portfolios
MarketScreener Portfolios
USA Portfolio
European Portfolio
Asian Portfolio
Watchlists
My Watchlists
Watchlists
My previous session
My most visited
Most popular
Investment style
Yield stocks
Growth stocks
Undervalued Stocks
Investment themes
Financial Data
Gold and Silver
Strategic Metals
The Cannabis Industry
The Golden Age of Video Games
US Basketball
Green Energie
In Vino Veritas
The Vegan Market
Top / Flop
Top News
Most Read News
Hot News
Top Fundamentals
Top Capitalization
Top Yield
Top PER
Top Consensus
Top Fundamentals
Top Technicals
Top RSI
Unusual volumes
Top Gaps
Top STIM
Breakouts
Trends
Top Movers
Top USA
Top Canada
Top U.K.
Top Germany
Top Europe
Top Asia
Screeners
Investment selections
Financial Data
Gold and Silver
Strategic Metals
The Cannabis Industry
The Golden Age of Video Games
US Basketball
Technical Rankings
Oversold stocks
Overbought stocks
Close to resistance
Close to support
Accumulation Phases
Most volatile stocks
Fundamental Rankings
Top Investor Rating
Top Trading Rating
Top Consensus
Growth stocks
Yield stocks
Low valuations
Stock Screener Home
My Screeners
All my stocks
Watchlists
Virtual Portfolios
Tools
MarketScreener tools
Stock Screener
iPhone App
Expert tools
Stock Screener PRO
Portfolio Creator
Event Screener
Dynamic chart
Financial calendar
Economic calendar
Sector research
Currency converter
ProRealTime Trading
Our Services
MarketScreener Portfolios
European Portfolio
USA Portfolio
Asian Portfolio
Our Stock Picks
Thematic Investment Lists
Stock Screener
MarketScreener Homepage
>
Equities
>
Xetra
>
Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA
FRE
DE0005785604
FRESENIUS SE & CO. KGAA
(FRE)
Add to my list
Report
Real-time Estimate Tradegate -
02/23 04:02:11 am
36.075
EUR
+0.54%
03:50a
FRESENIUS SE
: Jefferies reaffirms its Sell rating
MD
03:03a
FRESENIUS
: European shares gain on higher commodity prices; HSBC weighs
RE
02:55a
FMC FRESENIUS MEDICAL CARE AG & CO KGAA
: Jefferies reiterates its Sell rating
MD
Summary
Quotes
Charts
News
Ratings
Calendar
Company
Financials
Consensus
Revisions
Summary
Most relevant
All News
Analyst Reco.
Other languages
Press Releases
Official Publications
Sector news
MarketScreener Strategies
FRESENIUS SE : Jefferies reaffirms its Sell rating
02/23/2021 | 03:50am EST
Send by mail :
Name :
First name :
From
*
:
To
*
:
(You can enter multiple email addresses separated by commas)
Message :
*
Required fields
Jefferies is negative on the stock with a Sell rating. The target price remains set at EUR 33.
© MarketScreener with dpa-AFX Analyser 2021
All news about FRESENIUS SE & CO. KGAA
03:50a
FRESENIUS SE
: Jefferies reaffirms its Sell rating
MD
03:03a
FRESENIUS
: European shares gain on higher commodity prices; HSBC weighs
RE
02:55a
FMC FRESENIUS MEDICAL CARE AG & CO K
: Jefferies reiterates its Sell rating
MD
02:14a
FRESENIUS MEDICAL CARE
: Raises 2020 Dividend as Net Income Declines 3%
MT
02:07a
FRESENIUS
: Confirms 2021, Medium-Term Guidance Despite Covid-19 Headwinds -- Up..
DJ
01:31a
FRESENIUS
: 4Q Net Profit Declines; Confirms Preliminary Guidance
DJ
01:26a
FRESENIUS
: to cut costs as COVID-19 drags down dialysis unit
RE
01:12a
FRESENIUS
: achieves 2020 targets and expects healthy business development in 20..
PU
01:05a
PRESS RELEASE
: Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. -3-
DJ
01:05a
PRESS RELEASE
: Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. -2-
DJ
More news
Financials
EUR
USD
Sales 2020
36 158 M
44 020 M
44 020 M
Net income 2020
1 735 M
2 112 M
2 112 M
Net Debt 2020
23 519 M
28 634 M
28 634 M
P/E ratio 2020
11,3x
Yield 2020
2,24%
Capitalization
20 002 M
24 295 M
24 352 M
EV / Sales 2020
1,20x
EV / Sales 2021
1,12x
Nbr of Employees
309 114
Free-Float
72,0%
More Financials
Chart FRESENIUS SE & CO. KGAA
Duration :
Auto.
2 months
3 months
6 months
9 months
1 year
2 years
5 years
10 years
Max.
Period :
Day
Week
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends FRESENIUS SE & CO. KGAA
Short Term
Mid-Term
Long Term
Trends
Bearish
Neutral
Neutral
Technical analysis
Income Statement Evolution
Please enable JavaScript in your browser's settings to use dynamic charts.
More Financials
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus
OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts
21
Average target price
46,11 €
Last Close Price
35,88 €
Spread / Highest target
89,5%
Spread / Average Target
28,5%
Spread / Lowest Target
-50,8%
Consensus
EPS Revisions
Please enable JavaScript in your browser's settings to use dynamic charts.
More Estimates Revisions
Managers and Directors
Name
Title
Stephan Sturm
President & Chief Executive Officer
Rachel Clare Empey
Chief Financial Officer
Gerd Krick
Chairman-Supervisory Board
Jürgen Götz
Chief Legal & Compliance Officer
Niko Stumpfögger
Deputy Chairman-Supervisory Board
More about the company
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.
Capitalization (M$)
FRESENIUS SE & CO. KGAA
-5.18%
24 295
AIER EYE HOSPITAL GROUP CO., LTD.
9.89%
52 476
TOPCHOICE MEDICAL CORPORATION
26.10%
17 297
HAPVIDA PARTICIPAÇÕES E INVESTIMENTOS S.A.
10.03%
11 375
RAMSAY HEALTH CARE LIMITED
-0.05%
11 195
IHH HEALTHCARE
-7.64%
11 035
More Results
Categories
Indexes
Equities
Currencies
Commodities
Trackers / ETF
News
Analysis
Free services
Watchlists
Virtual Portfolios
Newsletters and notifications
New member
Mobile App
iPhone - iPad
SOLUTIONS
European Portfolio
USA Portfolio
Asian Portfolio
Stock screener
Stock Picks
Investment themes
Tools
Subscribe as customer
About
Surperformance SAS
Contact
Legal information
Stock Market Quotes
Interactive brokers
The best of tweets
Stock Market News
Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2021 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Stock quotes are provided by Factset, Morningstar and S&P Capital IQ
Slave