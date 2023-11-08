FRESENIUS SE : UBS reiterates its Buy rating
November 08, 2023 at 07:48 am EST
UBS is positive on the stock with a Buy rating. The target price is unchanged at EUR 32.50.
Real-time Estimate
Other stock markets
|5-day change
|1st Jan Change
|25.89 EUR
|+2.80%
|+6.30%
|-1.60%
