    FRE   DE0005785604

FRESENIUS SE & CO. KGAA

(FRE)
Fresenius 3Q Net Profit Rose; Expects to Cut Up to 5,000 Jobs at Dialysis Business

11/02/2021 | 03:40am EDT
By Cristina Roca

Fresenius SE & Co. said Tuesday that its net profit and sales for the third quarter rose, and outlined plans to restructure its Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. business, including cutting up to 5,000 full-time jobs.

The German healthcare company posted a quarterly net profit of 435 million euros ($504.8 million), up 2% on year. Sales climbed 5% to EUR9.32 billion.

Fresenius outlined plans to reorganize its dialysis business, Fresenius Medical Care, around two segments--care enablement and care delivery--and reduce its annual cost base by EUR500 million by the end of 2025 as part of the unit's 2025 strategy. As part of the plan, FMC expects to cut up to 5,000 jobs, it said.

The restructuring will result in one-time costs of EUR450 million-EUR500 million, most of which should be booked by the end of 2023, the company said.

For the third quarter, the business reported a 1% revenue increase but a 23% drop in net profit as the Delta variant of the coronavirus increased patient mortality during the third quarter. As a result of this, the division's revenue and net profit for the full year are expected at the lower end of its previously guided range.

Fresenius said Covid-19 is expected to hit its fourth-quarter results, though excess patient mortality should improve.

"Additionally, Fresenius expects headwinds from cost inflation including rising commodity and shipping prices, increasing energy costs, as well as supply-chain constraints in 4Q 2021," the company said.

The company said it now expects sales growth at constant currency to grow by mid-single digits. It previously saw sales growing by low-to-mid single digits.

Write to Cristina Roca at cristina.roca@wsj.com

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

11-02-21 0340ET

Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
FRESENIUS MEDICAL CARE AG & CO. KGAA 2.51% 58.9 Delayed Quote.-13.64%
FRESENIUS SE & CO. KGAA 1.64% 39.91 Delayed Quote.5.47%
Financials
Sales 2021 37 452 M 43 459 M 43 459 M
Net income 2021 1 823 M 2 115 M 2 115 M
Net Debt 2021 22 802 M 26 459 M 26 459 M
P/E ratio 2021 12,2x
Yield 2021 2,15%
Capitalization 22 271 M 25 810 M 25 844 M
EV / Sales 2021 1,20x
EV / Sales 2022 1,08x
Nbr of Employees 312 734
Free-Float 73,1%
Managers and Directors
Stephan Sturm President & Chief Executive Officer
Rachel Clare Empey Chief Financial Officer
Wolfgang Kirsch Chairman-Supervisory Board
Sebastian Biedenkopf Legal, Compliance & Human Resources Director
Klaus-Peter Müller Independent Member-Supervisory Board
