Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA specializes in designing, producing, and selling medical drugs, equipment, and devices used in clinical hospitalization and at home. Net sales break down by activity as follows: - dialysis treatment (46.9%; Fresenius Medical Care): sales of equipment for hemodialysis, pediatric dialysis, peritoneal dialysis, dialysis services, etc.; - hospital administration and engineering (34.1%; Fresenius Vamed and Fresenius Helios): management of technical facilities and medical equipment, hospital management, design and production of medical equipment for the pharmaceutical sector, etc.; - perfusion and clinical nutrition (19%; Fresenius Kabi): sales of parenteral and oral nutrition products, perfusion and vascular filling equipment, transfusion materials, generic injectable products, home medical assistance services in the areas of perfusion, nutrition, and oxygen therapy, etc. Net sales are distributed geographically as follows: Europe (43.8%), North America (39.4%), Asia/Pacific (10.1%), Latin America (5.4%) and Africa (1.3%).