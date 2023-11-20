Stock FRE FRESENIUS SE & CO. KGAA
PDF Report : Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA

Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA

Equities

FRE

DE0005785604

Healthcare Facilities & Services

Market Closed - Xetra
Other stock markets
 11:35:07 2023-11-20 am EST 		Intraday chart for Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA After market 02:43:49 pm
27.39 EUR +0.26% 27.31 -0.31%
FRESENIUS : A first glimpse of the 'lighter' Fresenius Alphavalue
Begbies to meet expectations; McBride shines AN
Latest news about Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA

FRESENIUS : A first glimpse of the ‘lighter’ Fresenius Alphavalue
Begbies to meet expectations; McBride shines AN
US Futures Mostly Flat, European Stocks Rise DJ
FRESENIUS SE : Goldman Sachs remains Neutral ZD
In future, patients will be entitled to a second opinion before hip surgery DP
Travel, Pharma Stocks Lead European Equities Traded in the US as American Depositary Receipts Higher Tuesday MT
Lauterbach considers major hospital deaths unlikely DP
European Equities Traded in the US as American Depositary Receipts Open Week Lower in Monday Trading MT
FRESENIUS SE : DZ Bank reiterates its Buy rating ZD
Corporate America weighs business impact of new weight-loss drugs RE
FRESENIUS SE : Deutsche Bank reiterates its Buy rating ZD
FRESENIUS SE : UBS reiterates its Buy rating ZD
Corporate America weighs business impact of new weight-loss drugs RE
Slowing Inflation, Major Trading Updates Boost German Equities MT
European Equities Traded in the US as American Depositary Receipts Edge Higher in Wednesday Trading MT
Dpa-AFX Overview: COMPANIES from 08.11.2023 - 15:15 DP
Fresenius Agrees to EUR500 Million Sale of Eugin Group to KKR, GED MT
FRESENIUS SE : Receives a Buy rating from Barclays ZD
FRESENIUS SE : UBS reiterates its Buy rating ZD
FRESENIUS SE : Goldman Sachs reaffirms its Neutral rating ZD
IVIRMA Global SL and GED Iberian Private Equity, S.A., SGEIC agreed to acquire EUVITRO S.L.U. from Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA for ?500 million. CI
Dialysis provider DaVita raises full-year profit outlook, shares rise RE
FRESENIUS SE : Barclays reiterates its Buy rating ZD
German Hospital Federation calls for emergency aid for clinics DP
FRESENIUS SE : Deutsche Bank gives a Buy rating ZD

Chart Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA

More charts

Company Profile

Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA specializes in designing, producing, and selling medical drugs, equipment, and devices used in clinical hospitalization and at home. Net sales break down by activity as follows: - dialysis treatment (46.9%; Fresenius Medical Care): sales of equipment for hemodialysis, pediatric dialysis, peritoneal dialysis, dialysis services, etc.; - hospital administration and engineering (34.1%; Fresenius Vamed and Fresenius Helios): management of technical facilities and medical equipment, hospital management, design and production of medical equipment for the pharmaceutical sector, etc.; - perfusion and clinical nutrition (19%; Fresenius Kabi): sales of parenteral and oral nutrition products, perfusion and vascular filling equipment, transfusion materials, generic injectable products, home medical assistance services in the areas of perfusion, nutrition, and oxygen therapy, etc. Net sales are distributed geographically as follows: Europe (43.8%), North America (39.4%), Asia/Pacific (10.1%), Latin America (5.4%) and Africa (1.3%).
Sector
Healthcare Facilities & Services
Calendar
2023-11-27 - Roadshow
More about the company

Income Statement Evolution

More financial data

Ratings for Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA

Trading Rating :
Investor Rating :
ESG Refinitiv :
A-
More Ratings

Analysts' Consensus

Sell
Consensus
Buy
Mean consensus
BUY
Number of Analysts
16
Last Close Price
27.32EUR
Average target price
38.73EUR
Spread / Average Target
+41.75%
Consensus

EPS Revisions

Estimates Revisions

Quarterly earnings - Rate of surprise

Company calendar

Sector Hospitals, Clinics & Primary Care Services

1st Jan change Capi. (M$)
FRESENIUS SE & CO. KGAA Stock Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA
+4.34% 16 751 M $
AIER EYE HOSPITAL GROUP CO., LTD. Stock Aier Eye Hospital Group Co., Ltd.
-26.32% 22 545 M $
BANGKOK DUSIT MEDICAL SERVICES Stock Bangkok Dusit Medical Services
-8.62% 11 996 M $
IHH HEALTHCARE Stock IHH Healthcare
-4.34% 11 217 M $
APOLLO HOSPITALS ENTERPRISE LIMITED Stock Apollo Hospitals Enterprise Limited
+22.25% 9 462 M $
RAMSAY HEALTH CARE LIMITED Stock Ramsay Health Care Limited
-21.47% 7 656 M $
ENCOMPASS HEALTH CORPORATION Stock Encompass Health Corporation
+8.03% 6 448 M $
THE ENSIGN GROUP, INC. Stock The Ensign Group, Inc.
+13.32% 6 013 M $
MOUWASAT MEDICAL SERVICES COMPANY Stock Mouwasat Medical Services Company
+6.03% 5 845 M $
BURJEEL HOLDINGS PLC Stock Burjeel Holdings PLC
+36.12% 4 534 M $
Hospitals, Clinics & Primary Care Services
